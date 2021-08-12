Trans Q Live!, a showcase for LGBTQ+ performers, returns for its seventh year

Photo: Sean Carroll Jesse Factor performing at the 2019 TQ Live!

TQ Live! co-producer Scott Andrew says their mission is to present an evening of “dazzling” queer performance, dance, poetry, comedy, resplendent fantasies, music, and more. He adds that work by artists showcased in the program is typically undervalued because they're LGBTQ+ identified, but TQ Live! seeks to put them in the spotlight.



“Our ideal goal is to bring various queer, nonbinary, and trans community performers and audience members together for an annual celebration that is almost like a type of homecoming where we can share our joy despite the challenges and honors we face daily,” says Andrew.

Trans Q Live! 7-11 p.m. Fri., Aug. 27. Carnegie Museum of Art's Sculpture Garden, 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. "Pay what you wish." $10 suggested donation. facebook.com/TQLive