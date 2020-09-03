 Track review: Lani Kani's "Outside" | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Track review: Lani Kani's "Outside"

By

click to enlarge lani_kani_outside.jpg
Fall may be fast approaching, but Lani Kani's lastest single "Outside" is an anchor to warm summer days. 

The alt-pop artist utilizes familiar summer-pop hooks, bursts of energetic vocals, and contrasting contemplative verses to create a lively and feel-good "listen with the windows down" tune.

"She said she only wanna be outside right now / wanna drive 'round when I get real loud / she only wanna be outside right now," Landi Kani sings in the chorus.


After spending copious amounts of time inside thanks to COVID-19 quarantine, those lyrics are something we all can relate too. 

Tags

Latest in Music

Track Review: Buffalo Rose's "Rocketship" Chalk Dinosaur Remix

By Jordan Snowden

Track Review: Buffalo Rose's "Rocketship" Chalk Dinosaur Remix

Seven Days of Music: Sept. 3-9

By Lisa Cunningham

Seven Days of Music: Sept. 3-9

Track Review: Deej's "Top Boy"

By Jordan Snowden

Track Review: Deej's "Top Boy"

Track Review: Choo Jackson's "Space & Time"

By Jordan Snowden

Track Review: Choo Jackson's "Space & Time"
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 2- 8, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Deesha Philyaw

Deesha Philyaw’s new story collection is window into the rich, varied lives of Black women

By Rege Behe

Bloomfield Garden Club artist-in-residence John Musser aka Veronica Bleau in Diva Saga

Bloomfield Garden Club cultivates new group exhibition at UnSmoke Systems

By Amanda Waltz

Track Review: Buffalo Rose's "Rocketship" Chalk Dinosaur Remix

Track Review: Buffalo Rose's "Rocketship" Chalk Dinosaur Remix

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation