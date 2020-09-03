Track review: Lani Kani's "Outside"

The alt-pop artist utilizes familiar summer-pop hooks, bursts of energetic vocals, and contrasting contemplative verses to create a lively and feel-good "listen with the windows down" tune."She said she only wanna be outside right now / wanna drive 'round when I get real loud / she only wanna be outside right now," Landi Kani sings in the chorus.After spending copious amounts of time inside thanks to COVID-19 quarantine, those lyrics are something we all can relate too.