Track Review: "Garden" by Lyn Starr

Clocking in under two minutes, Lyn Starr's newest single, "Garden," is a tranquil, bite-sized treat.

The track, which dropped Tue., Sept. 8, features Starr's R&B vocals for the first time since he began releasing music in 2013. While he's a classically trained vocalist, Starr has preferred to showcase his lyrical flow and rapping abilities.

In "Garden," Starr sings to a lover that has captivated his mind. "I can't wait til I get you to myself / under your spell / lost in your garden," he coos at the beginning of the track.


The single is the first collaboration between Starr and vocal producer TheKeyofVRG, who sculpted Starr’s harmonies creating an organic bloom of vocals. The beat, produced by misderic and mastered by INEZ, adds to the natural aesthetic of the vocals, placing the listener in the garden with Starr, where he is expressing his love.

This single is released with a visual created by Andre Oshea, whose 3D animations were recently featured in two Adult Swim bumpers.

