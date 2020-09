click to enlarge "Top Boy" music video screenshot

terrifically produced — showing the singer/rapper in a restaurant, dancing in front of a bright orange Jeep, and later cruising with friends in that same Jeep — it's the artist's knack for effortlessly transitioning from rapping to singing that makes her a musician to watch.





Deej's vocals, which were featured on Taylor Gang's track "

Always On My Mind" in July, have a raspy, honey-soaked sound while she raps, but a silky smooth, R&B sound while she sings. By combining and alternating the two, she creates a vocal cadence reminiscent of

Nicki Minaj. It's both tender and robust, making for an intoxicating mix.









We can't wait to see what comes from Deej next. Don't sleep on this artist!



While the video for Deej's "Top Boy" is