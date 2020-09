jet-fueled chorus is what makes it identifiable as the year-old folk track, yet Chalk Dinosaur also managed to carry all the energy, passion, and feel-good feelings heard in the original to the remix.

Folk-band Buffalo Rose's 2019 single "Rocketship" has gotten an out-of-this-world twist thanks to fellow Pittsburgh band Chalk Dinosaur.While some remixes hold true to the original, most traces of the slow and modest song are gone, making way for a wavy, new electrofunk tune. TheStrap in and blast off with the tune below.