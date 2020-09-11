 Track Debut: "How to Survive" by Dinosoul | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Track Debut: "How to Survive" by Dinosoul

"How to Survive" is a pulsing meditative track that asks the question, "How do we go on?"

Before announcing its newest track on Facebook last week, the last time Pittsburgh indie, darkwave pop band Dinosoul posted was in February, when the impending pandemic still seemed inconceivable.

Today, the band made up of Donny Donovan and Carolyn Hilliard released "How to Survive," a pulsing meditative track that asks the question, "How do we go on?"

It’s been quite a while since we’ve posted. We wanted to allow space for important movements happening all over the...

Posted by Dinosoul on Saturday, September 5, 2020
"How to Survive" opens with the sounds of nature the trickle of a stream, the chirp of birds as something heavy beats in the background. It's contemplative, but foreboding.

Sweeping vocals kick in next, as does the sound of a person deep breathing. Then, after a brief pause, the main beat starts up, slow and glitchy.


"How do I go on without you all?" asks Hilliard, with breathy, solemn vocals.

Halfway, the tempo picks up and becomes danceable, providing light to the pensive tune, punctuated by bells.

It ends, with one big exhale. Placing you back in reality after an introspective journey with Dinosoul. 

