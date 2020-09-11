Track Debut: "How to Survive" by Dinosoul

Today, the band — made up of Donny Donovan and Carolyn Hilliard — released "How to Survive," a pulsing meditative track that asks the question, "How do we go on?"
It’s been quite a while since we’ve posted. We wanted to allow space for important movements happening all over the...Posted by Dinosoul on Saturday, September 5, 2020
"How do I go on without you all?" asks Hilliard, with breathy, solemn vocals.
Halfway, the tempo picks up and becomes danceable, providing light to the pensive tune, punctuated by bells.
It ends, with one big exhale. Placing you back in reality after an introspective journey with Dinosoul.