Track Debut: "How to Survive" by Dinosoul

Pittsburgh indie, darkwave pop band Dinosoul posted was in February, when the impending pandemic still seemed inconceivable.



Today, the band

—

made up of

Donny Donovan and Carolyn Hilliard

—

released "How to Survive," a pulsing meditative track that asks the question, "How do we go on?"





"How to Survive" opens with the sounds of nature — the trickle of a stream, the chirp of birds — as something heavy beats in the background. It's contemplative, but foreboding.









"How do I go on without you all?" asks Hilliard, with breathy, solemn vocals.



Halfway, the tempo picks up and becomes danceable, providing light to the pensive tune, punctuated by bells.



It ends, with one big exhale. Placing you back in reality after an introspective journey with Dinosoul.

Before announcing its newest track on Facebook last week, the last time