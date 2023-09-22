Top Robin McGraw Revelation Skin Care Products for Skin Brightening | Pittsburgh City Paper

For decades, Robin McGraw Revelation has been, and continues to be the go-to brand name for the best skincare products for morning, daytime, and nighttime skincare routines.

Looking at the stable of the products on offer, it is easy to see why many people come here. Among the most sought after products are the skin brighteners, as more people have to contend with weather damage every season.

Not only do these products that you will read about here brighten the skin, but they are also formulated with high quality ingredients that can give long-lasting results.

With consistent application, you will achieve a natural glow, complexion and tone. This will bring your beauty back, and boost your esteem a great deal.

Who can use the Robin McGraw skin brightening products?

The simple answer is… everyone! Picture this, almost all adults over 50 years of age can get age spots. However, even a 20-year-old who stays exposed to the sun can develop age spots. That is why you should start on a skincare routine as early as in your 20s.

Skin brightening products from Robin McGraw are specifically targeted at women consumers. Therefore, you can apply any of the skin brightening serum, and then apply your moisturizer, or make up on it.

For maximum effect, use your product of choice as directed, and then use it for months to make the results long-term.

You can use these products as standalone skincare products, or you can use them as a kit. Either way, they will help to restore your natural skin color, stop hyperpigmentation, and fade dark spots.

These products are as follows:

1. Twinkle Twinkle, You're a Star - Skin brightening gel

This robust skin cleanser is not only going to lift the dead skin cells off the surface of your skin, but it is also going to reach deep inside the pores and clear them out.

This alone kick-starts the skin brightening effect since for most people, their natural skin glow and color is usually hidden under a layer of dead skin cells.

When you neglect to give your skin the best care, it becomes vulnerable to weather damage. It shows this by developing dark spots, blemishes, acne, breakouts, melasma, and poor skin tone.

The Twinkle Twinkle, You’re A Star triple action brightening gel not only clears the dark areas on your skin, but it also prevents new ones from forming in the future.

If you want a consistent skin tone and pigmentation, start using this product, and your face will start twinkling, like the star you are.

Twinkle Twinkle, You’re A Star ingredients

This product derives its power from the superb choice of ingredients. It has tens of active ingredients, but the ones that really pack a punch include the Triple Action Brightening Complex, bentonite clay, pumice stone, and more.

The Robin McGraw Revelation Twinkle Twinkle, You’re A Star skin brightening gel works fast, thanks to the special Dynamic Infusion Technology that infuses ingredients into the skin 26 times faster.

Here are the key active ingredients:

Triple Action Brightening Complex

This is a combination of Lumiskin, vitamin C, and Lactic acid. Lumiskin is a special product made by a company called CRODA. It is used in many cosmetic products because it helps to restore the body’s ability to control melanin synthesis. It also corrects hyperpigmentation, and offers UV protection.

Vitamin C is a moisturizer, hyperpigmentation controller, and a collagen booster. It helps to reduce the puffiness under the eyes. In addition, it lowers the redness from the skin, thus promoting a more natural glow.

Lactic acid is an alpha hydroxyl acid that lifts the dead skin cells from the skin, fades the dark spots, and helps to diminish the fine lines and wrinkles.

Bentonite clay

The bentonite clay comes from volcanic ash, and it has many benefits for the skin. For instance, it is a good detox since it is able to draw dirt out of the skin pores. It is also an antibacterial that prevents bacterial activity on the skin, and this can prevent acne breakouts.

Pumice

Pumice has been crushed and added to the Robin McGraw Twinkle, Twinkle You’re A Star brightening gel because of its ability to remove dead skin. It can also treat cracked heels, and smoothen the skin. Pumice is also a product of volcanic activity.

How Twinkle Twinkle, You’re A Star gel works and how to use it

This fast-acting skin brightening gel will deploy a multipronged approach to cleanse, exfoliate and balance the color of your skin. It works by controlling the melanin production in the body, fading the dark spots, and correcting hyperpigmentation.

To use the gel, start by cleansing the face, apply half a pump of the gel on the palm and then use your fingertips to apply it on the dark spots. You can also apply it on the skin around the eyes if you have dark eye shadows.

2. Starlight, Face Bright – fast-working skin brightening serum

Whenever you step out in the sun, you know your skin is going to take a beating. Therefore, at night when you get back home, you need to use the Starlight, Face Bright cream to reverse this damage.

Sun damage, age spots, and hyperpigmentation are some of the biggest skin concerns for many people. Thankfully, the carefully selected ingredients such as the Triple Action Brightening Complex, Peptide Blend, and Acquabio will handle any type of skin discoloration.

As usual, Robin McGraw skincare products offer more benefits. For instance, the Starlight, Face Bright not only brightens the skin, but it also firms the skin, clears fine lines and wrinkles too.

It also helps with refining and tightening the skin’s pores. This gives your skin a clearer, firmer and more youthful look.

Starlight, Face Bright ingredients

Reversing sun-damage from the skin is not easy, and it requires a powerful product. However, Robin has chosen high quality ingredients to give Starlight, Face Bright skin lightening product the power to penetrate the skin, and correct the discoloration issues.

Here are some of the key active ingredients:

Triple Action Brightening Complex (vitamin C, Lumiskin, and Brightenyl) - This complex is made from a blend of three superb ingredients that help to visibly lighten the skin tone. There is vitamin C, which is a moisturizer, antioxidant that neutralizes the free radicals, and helps to correct hyperpigmentation.

It also contains a good quantity of Lumiskin, which is a whitening and skin conditioning agent, that works on the skin cells from within. Just having a little amount of Lumiskin in a cosmetic product can reduce pigmentation by up to 70 percent.

Finally, the Triple Action Brightening Complex contains Brightenyl, another skin lightening agent that fades dark spots, lowers redness in the skin, and also decreases the UV-caused spots on the skin.

Acquabio – This ingredient brings back the youthfulness to your skin by keeping it moisturized for many hours, reducing moisture loss between the skin layers, and boosting the strength of the skin barrier to keep bacteria out.

Peptide blend - Peptides are proteins that help in maintaining the structure of the skin, boosting the production of collagen, and elastin.

How Starlight, Face Bright cream works and how to use it

The Starlight, Face Bright cream works by suppressing the melanin inactivity in the cells, thus lightening the dark spots. Continuous application will see the dark spots fade consistently until they are no more, giving you a consistent skin complexion and tone.

To use this product, start by cleansing the skin, preferably using the high performance Foaming Joy cleanser from Robin McGraw.

After the skin is dry, apply half a pump on one palm and use your fingertips to apply it directly on the areas with dark spots and blemishes. You can apply it on your neck, décolletage area, face, and lightly on the skin below the eyes.

3. Face It, You Look Amazing! Best skin revitalizing serum

The Face It, You Look Amazing! revitalizing serum is going to clear the skin’s fine lines and wrinkles.

By rebuilding collagen and elastin, the skin starts to achieve its natural glow. The serum is going to help rejuvenate old, dull, and rugged skin. This is why it is referred to as an age-defying serum because it can shave off years from your skin.

As a skin revitalizing serum, it is formulated to help with the overall skin health, bringing a huge transformation and helping you reclaim your beauty.

For the best effect, this product is best used as part of one of Robin McGraw skincare kits, such as the brightening trio kit. That way, it can moisturize the skin, keep it supple, youthful and elastic, while the other products in the package attack the dark spots and the hyperpigmented areas.

However, this does not mean that you cannot use it as a standalone skin brightener, because you can. It comes with Gotu Kola extract, which is a renowned skin brightener, used in many cosmetic products.

This is a daytime use serum, so you can use it to clear the crow’s eyes when you are going to work or attending an occasion. It can also help firm up sagging skin, and diminish the lines that appear on the forehead.

Face It, You Look Amazing! Ingredients

This skin revitalizing serum is formulated with tens of ingredients, with the key active ones coming from natural sources. Here are the key ingredients:

Gotu kola extract – Thanks to the wealth of centelloids, flavonoids, tannins, and others great nutrients, this herbal extract does so many things for the skin.

For instance, it helps to clear cellulites, speeds up skin wound healing, and boosts circulation to the skin. But above all these, it is popular for its skin lightening qualities.

If you use the Face It, You Look Amazing! skincare serum consistently, you are going to notice a change in your skin complexion, with a good brightening effect.

Purslane extract – This has a wealth of benefits for the skin. These include speeding up wound healing, lowering inflammation, neutralizing free radicals, and moisturizes.

It also contains Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin C, vitamin E, and Beta Carotene. Purslane extract is good for dry skin because it is also an emollient. It makes the skin smooth and soft.

Ginseng extract – Ginseng has been used for millennia in different traditional medicine systems, thanks to its wealth of benefits for health.

It is included in oral supplements, as well as in cosmetic products. In the Face It, You Look Amazing!, it offers hydration, and anti-oxidative benefits. If it is fermented, it has a great skin brightening effect.

How Face It, You Look Amazing! works and how to use it

The Face It, You Look Amazing! serum from Robin McGraw has so many benefits for the skin. By looking at its benefits, you can easily deduce how it works.

First, it has ingredients that enhance blood circulation to the skin. By supplying enough oxygen and nutrient-rich blood to the skin, the skin starts to attain a natural tone and complexion.

Secondly, it is super rich in antioxidants that neutralize the free radicals, in effect ensuring there is no cell damage. This also enhances skin brightening.

Thirdly, some ingredients such as the Gotu kola extract are directly capable of brightening the skin. With consistent application, the dark spots start fading, and the skin color becomes more balanced, natural and rich.

About how to use this skin revitalizing serum from Robin McGraw, as always, start by cleansing the skin. After it is dry, apply a small amount (1 to 2 pumps) of this serum on the affected area. Apply it once a day with your daytime skincare routine, daily.

You can also apply a moisturizer on it, but make sure to apply the Face It, You Look Amazing! serum directly on the skin. Apply your moisturizer or make up only after the skin has fully absorbed it.

Conclusion

With age, exposure to different weather elements, poor lifestyle habits and the slowing down of collagen and elastin production, your skin starts to lose its glow, complexion and tone.

That is why you need a product that has been specially formulated to help with skin restoration. This is restoration in full meaning that it brings back the color, elasticity, and firmness of the skin.

The products that we have looked at here from Robin McGraw Revelation do much more than just correct the skin discoloration problems.

They also prevent hyperpigmentation, sun-damage, and other skin color issues. That is why you should start using any of the three products we have reviewed here if you are 20 years or older.