Top CBD Oil in Pennsylvania - 5 Best CBD Tincture Brands | Pittsburgh City Paper

One of the best advantages of these hemp-based products is taking CBD oil for stress. Regular users of CBD infused oil like to report how their stress levels have decreased. They are able to take everything down a notch or two. That is really helpful when you are navigating the halls of your office building and co-worker Jill won’t let you pass every day without her two-minute banter about how bad the morning traffic was or the weather for the rest of the week.
One of my newest online store finds is the listings for CBD oil for dogs. Knowing how much this has helped my daily life, I am so excited to be able to bring those benefits to my best friend now. With this article I hope that you will be able to discover the best CBD oil on today’s market.
1. Just CBD TincturesManufactured: United States
Lab Certificates: Available online
Cost: Starting at $9.99 for 50 mg CBD 30 ml bottle
Pros: Many different options for size
Cons: Each one tastes better than the next one
Known for providing the top CBD Gummies for sleep, JustCBD also carries extremely potent tincture oil that many have suggested just might be the best CBD oil for sale.
For over five years now, Just CBD has been delivering the best cannabidiol items available and that includes a solid line of CBD oil tincture. The current line up of CBD oils includes three separate products, full spectrum CBD tincture, CBD oil tincture coconut and CBD oil tincture hemp seed. Coconut hemp oil is available in eight different sizes of CBD mg in each bottle. The sizes for the 30ml bottle include 50mg, 100mg, 250mg, 550mg, 1000mg, and 1500mg. The 3000mg and 5000mg bottles are 60ml each. The CBD oil tincture hemp seed has the same size options which includes a 1ml dropper. The dropper allows you to pick the exact dosage that you want each time you consume their premium hemp oil. If you are looking for other CBD items, they have one of the widest selections of CBD online products.
2. Tweedle Farms CBD Oil TincturesManufactured: United States
Lab Certificates: Available online
Cost: starting at $15 for 250mg CBD bottle
Pros: Offers pre rolled hemp joints and hemp buds
Cons: Website not very user friendly
Tweedle Farms is based in Northwest Oregon. They are a family-owned hemp farm that specializes in farm to table hemp products. One of their most popular selling items is their CBD-infused oil. They offer eight different types of CBD tincture oil that includes: full spectrum CBD oil, CBD:CBG oil, pure CBD in MCT oil and furry friends pet CBD oil that is good for both dogs and cats. Each of these items are available to purchase online at various sizes.
Looking through the rest of their store they are one of the few CBD online outlets that sells pre-rolled joints, and small buds in a plethora of choices. If you are new to the CBD world I would keep to the more basic hemp oil or gummy items.
3. Blue Sky CBD Manufactured: United StatesLab Certificates: Available online
Cost: $125 per 30mL
Pros: Limited selection of products
Cons: High prices
This Colorado based store is very proud to speak about their Colorado home and they center the product line to fit the consumer who is interested in exercise and adventure. They base items on the therapeutic potential and have many testimonials from returning shoppers telling of exciting CBD adventures.
The original oil is also known as Zero THC CBD oil, and it comes packed with 3000mg of oil tincture made from CBD isolate and coconut oil. CBD isolate means that only the CBD extract was used and not of any of the other parts of the hemp plant.
Blue Sky’s also offers Zero THC CBD oil +CBG which is a max relief oil. This oil combines 3400mg of CBD with 1700 mg of CBG which is also called “mother of all cannabinoids.” Blue Sky’s third offering is a strong version of CBD oil for sleep. The 30mL bottle contains 1200 mg of CBD mixed with 1200mg of CBN. They claim it might be the most potent cannabis based sleep formula anywhere.
4. Evn CBD OilManufactured: United States
Lab Certificates: Available online
Cost: $55 per 30mL Pros: Athlete endorsements
Cons: Only two flavors of oils
The New York City based Evn has all of the glitz and style of Madison Ave, while searching through their online store. Less seems to be more. They claim that the all natural, high quality CBD tincture oil selection is enjoyed by both parents and professional athletes. They offer two different CBD Oil online. Each bottle is available in 500mg and 1000mg of CBD per bottle. It also comes in two different flavors, natural and mint.
5. AndOtherBrands CBD StoreOne of the best resources for all things CBD is the AndOtherBrands website. While it is beneficial for anybody who is starting to learn about the world of CBD, it is just as good if you are an expert like myself. With all of the research that I have conducted over the past several years I find myself always coming back to AndOtherBrands. This site has the best tools to compare a variety of CBD items. You can literally check them out side by side.
Plus, the site has their own researchers who write various CBD Education articles such as CBD and Heart Disease: Can it Help? Or CBD Oil For Diabetic Neuropathy (Is It Effective?) When you are looking to add a new product or two to your daily routine, I highly suggest you visit AndOtherBrands before making that purchase. They combine the best of your searches compared to other users and their suggestions and sales.
Now that you have had a chance to click through some of my favorite links, what is your go to CBD store of choice? I have put together a group of the most frequently asked questions and answers surrounding CBD products and why you should add it to your daily routine right now.