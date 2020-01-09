 Tonight at midnight, Code Orange is doing ... something | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Tonight at midnight, Code Orange is doing ... something

By

click to enlarge IMAGE: CODE ORANGE'S FACEBOOK POST
Image: Code Orange's Facebook post
On Thu., Dec. 19, Code Orange posted a URL — whatisreallyunderneath.com — to its Facebook page.

The Pittsburgh hardcore punk band then followed up with daily updates of cryptic words and images on Facebook and Twitter accounts: abstract visuals in black and metallic dark blue, black and white photos of individual band members posted with numbers counting down from five alongside an hourglass emoji, short video loops of abrasive noise and more of that black and blue color palette, and a phone number with a 412 area code that brought callers to a 25-second recorded message of people screaming and children crying. It frightened my coworkers. A minute after the number was called, a text arrived reading "openthedoor : complete the form to stay in touch." (Some on Twitter received a text reading "take a good look at you," though I did not.)


These are all fittingly unique and confusing promotions for the ambitious, genre-busting, Grammy-nominated band, but the website is truly next-level. The site resembles the opening level of a first-person video game: you're lying down in the middle of a room (more black and metallic blue), surrounded by shiny faceless bipeds and objects (the hourglass, speakers, a blood-splattered clock, a chainsaw, a sign reading "What is really underneath?").


Throughout the room are clickable hyperlinks, many of which go to unlisted YouTube videos ranging from 10 seconds to around a minute, featuring more abrasive noise and cryptic imagery. Clicking the TV set with the band's oft-used panther silhouette goes to codeorangetoth.com, their main website. The rotary phone calls the aforementioned 412 number. And finally, the hourglass goes to a separate site with a countdown to midnight on Fri., Jan. 10.

So unless this is some unhilarious joke, Code Orange is dropping new music tonight at midnight. Stay tuned.

Speaking of...

Code Orange helps kick off Empire Music's new Fender Shop in Shop

By Jordan Snowden

Code Orange helps kick off Empire Music's new Fender Shop in Shop

Some Good Music Videos by Pittsburgh artists

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh heavy-metal band Code Orange heads to the Grammys on Jan. 28

By Meg Fair

Pittsburgh heavy-metal band Code Orange heads to the Grammys on Jan. 28

Local hardcore and metal pioneers Code Orange nominated for Grammy

By Meg Fair

Local hardcore and metal pioneers Code Orange nominated for Grammy
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Concerts Announcements with local highlights: Pittsburgh's Very Own, Lynsanity, and Chip & The Charge Ups

By Jordan Snowden

Lyn Starr

The tracks on Ignition! don’t burn out or fade away

By Josh Oswald

The tracks on Ignition! don’t burn out or fade away

Astrology Now isn’t the same band it was in 2018

By Jordan Snowden

Astrology Now

As KeyBank Pavilion undergoes another name change, City Paper staff recalls their most memorable concerts at the venue

By Jordan Snowden

Mayday Parade at First Niagara Pavilion in 2016
More »

Readers also liked…

New releases from The Long Hunt and Jimmy Mayo

By Meg Fair

New releases from The Long Hunt and Jimmy Mayo

Zaydamane and Choo Jackson release collaborative EP, Rebels Don’t Die

By Meg Fair

Choo Jackson, Zaydamane and Larry Herb

Fortune Teller releases self-titled, full-length debut

By Meg Fair

Fortune Teller releases self-titled, full-length debut

The Prince Project strives to take fans back to the 1980s

By Alex McCann

Photo courtesy of Michael Lesko
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 8-14, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Tonight at midnight, Code Orange is doing ... something

Tonight at midnight, Code Orange is doing ... something

By Alex Gordon

Astrology Now

Astrology Now isn’t the same band it was in 2018

By Jordan Snowden

The tracks on Ignition! don’t burn out or fade away

The tracks on Ignition! don’t burn out or fade away

By Josh Oswald

Mayday Parade at First Niagara Pavilion in 2016

As KeyBank Pavilion undergoes another name change, City Paper staff recalls their most memorable concerts at the venue

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation