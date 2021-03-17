Benefits of Moving in the Spring
Fair Weather
Spring has the ideal weather conditions for moving. Aside from the rain, you generally won’t have to take precautions against severe weather like you would for other seasons.
Safer Roads
In general, roads will be safer to travel on in the spring as opposed to the fall and winter. You won’t have to worry about driving a moving truck on ice or snow.
Sellers’ Market
Most Americans choose to move during the summer, as it’s still good weather and ideal for those with school-age children. Because of this, there’s a high demand for houses in the spring. This results in quick sales and higher offers for those looking to sell in the spring.
Garage Sales
Depending on where you live, you could take advantage of the start of garage sale season. Unlike moving in the colder months, you can try to get rid of any unwanted belongings by selling them a few weeks before moving.
Cons of Moving in the Spring
School is in Session
If you are a parent, taking your child out of school mid-year is something you will have to think about. Many parents choose to wait until summer to allow their children time to cope with the move and get ready to make new friends at the start of the new school year.
Rainy Weather
Spring is notorious for rain. Water on your belongings can wreak havoc, especially if they are going into storage. While not a huge deal, prepping to move in the rain is something you should consider if you plan to move in the spring.
Expensive Moving Costs
Peak moving season begins in April, which makes the cost of moving skyrocket. If you want the best price on movers, your best bet would be to move in the winter. You can avoid some of these high costs by planning ahead early and reserving your movers well before peak season hits and prices increase.
Tips for Moving in the Spring
Plan Ahead
As mentioned before, spring is one of the busiest times of the year for moving. Because of high demand, moving companies charge more for their services. If you plan to move in the spring, plan as far ahead as possible. Lock in a rate as soon as possible, as they will go up each day you wait.
Be Aware of Weather
Spring weather is notoriously unpredictable. Weather forecasts change constantly, and sporadic rainfalls can happen even on a sunny day. Make sure to keep umbrellas and furniture covers on hand to keep yourself and your belongings dry in case of rain. Park your moving truck as close to your home or storage unit as possible to avoid long trips where items could get wet.
Plan Around Traffic
If possible, plan around traffic to avoid high-traffic times. Depending on where you live, this could include Spring Break traffic or tourists. Weeknights after work or lunchtime on nice weekends are times you may want to avoid.
Protect Against Pollen
With spring comes lots of pollen from trees and other plants. It can quickly collect in your home, and on your furniture and boxes if you aren’t careful. Make sure to seal your boxes and cover furniture when moving. Remove your shoes when entering your new home to avoid tracking pollen through. Don’t leave your belongings outside too long, as pollen will build.
Take Breaks
As the weather heats up, it’s important to make sure you take breaks and keep your physical well-being front of mind. Bring lots of water, energy drinks, and snacks with you to stay hydrated and keep your energy up. Pack extra water and snacks for your movers — they’ll be grateful for it.
Overall, moving homes in the spring should be a breeze. Conditions are great and nothing will get you more excited for a fresh start than a bright, sunny day to move in.