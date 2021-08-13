 Tiny dicks descend on Pittsburgh | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Tiny dicks descend on Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge The first tiny dick posted on @412dickrescue
The first tiny dick posted on @412dickrescue
Penis art might have strong associations with middle and high school white boards, but a local artist is putting a new spin on the art form through the @412dickrescue Instagram account.

The first post from the account, titled “Where’s Richard?,” dates back to May 20, 2021, with dicks dropping every day or couple of days around the Steel City — with some exceptions that are hashtagged accordingly. The tiny dicks, no more than several centimeters in size based on background objects, range in color, from cherry red to grassy green with brown flecks to swirling purple and sky blue.

Where they came from is unclear. The Instagram account bio states, “At the start of quarantine I made hundreds of tiny dicks for no reason. Now I am releasing them into the wild.”


The tiny dicks have been left nestled in tree bark, resting on basement wall ledges and bookshelves, and sitting on lampposts, among other locations. While there are no explicit instructions on any posts, the hashtag “stellcityphallusfinders412” suggests that followers of the account — or anyone else who happens on the tiny dicks in the wild — are encouraged to take them and give them a new home.

Most of the posts include a lengthy block of hashtags, including “412dickrescue,” “peendemic,” “isthereacockonyourblock,” and “cockblocked.” The artist also included art-related hashtags to draw in others outside the dick enthusiast niche, such as “queerart,” “sculpey,” “art,” and “finsta.” Pushing back against the assumption that genitals are inherently sexual, the artist also includes the hashtag “nonerotic.”

As pieces of art, the dicks are subject to the artist’s interpretation of the body part and viewer interpretation of the miniature sculptures. While some have more defined tips, others look more smooth and cylindrical all the way to the head. They also feature a wide array of colors hopefully never before seen on a human dick, including a red, white, and blue tiny dick that dropped on a dumpster on the Fourth of July.

The dicks are also flaccid — otherwise there is something deeply wrong with the balls — which leaves some of the more colorful tiny dicks resembling vibrant snails or eels. Some look like disfigured acorns or particularly curvy bananas.


What people will do with the tiny dicks once they find them is unclear and left open to interpretation. Perhaps they will become part of a new art project. Perhaps they will sit on someone’s shelf for years as a tiny conversation piece. Perhaps the new keepers of the tiny dicks will care for them with tender duty and responsibility.

It might be tempting to search for deeper meaning in this art project, but perhaps it is wise to take a lesson from the project’s inspiration. Sometimes it hurts to go too deep. Instead, Pittsburghers can enjoy the hunt for tiny dicks while it lasts. Because size doesn’t matter. It’s what you do with it that counts.

Trending

Allegheny County gains population for first time in six decades, says census
5 non-funeral home things to do if you buy this former funeral home in Pittsburgh's North Side
Free Little Art Gallery starts a give art, take art movement in Sharpsburg
What the infrastructure bill could bring to Pittsburgh, according to Allegheny County Executive
Pittsburgh-based tech company Deeplocal requiring employees to be vaccinated
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

BEWARE: Cars are illegally parked on Pittsburgh sidewalks and we are so numb to it, we don’t even care anymore

By Ryan Deto

BEWARE: Cars are illegally parked on Pittsburgh sidewalks and we are so numb to it, we don’t even care anymore

Allegheny County gains population for first time in six decades, says census

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County gains population for first time in six decades, says census

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Trace Brewing, P Town Bar, and more (Aug. 12-15)

By Dani Janae

DJ Femi

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)
More »

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

Free Little Art Gallery starts a give art, take art movement in Sharpsburg

By Amanda Waltz

Free Little Art Gallery starts a give art, take art movement in Sharpsburg

Let’s Get Free art show highlights and supports incarcerated women and trans people facing life without parole

By Amanda Waltz

Let’s Get Free art show highlights and supports incarcerated women and trans people facing life without parole

Pittsburgh calls on artists to create public art for Homewood Park Improvement Project

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh calls on artists to create public art for Homewood Park Improvement Project (2)

City Visions art project to turn Pittsburgh neighborhoods into fantastic visions

By Dani Janae

City Visions art project to turn Pittsburgh neighborhoods into fantastic visions
More »
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 11-17, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

DJ Femi

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Trace Brewing, P Town Bar, and more (Aug. 12-15)

By Dani Janae

Free Little Art Gallery starts a give art, take art movement in Sharpsburg

Free Little Art Gallery starts a give art, take art movement in Sharpsburg

By Amanda Waltz

Jesse Factor performing at the 2019 TQ Live!

Trans Q Live!, a showcase for LGBTQ+ performers, returns for its seventh year

By Dani Janae

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 12-18

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 12-18

By CP Staff

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation