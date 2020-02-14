 Tickets for Melanie Martinez, Janet Jackson, Deftones, and more are now on sale | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Tickets for Melanie Martinez, Janet Jackson, Deftones, and more are now on sale

By

click to enlarge Melanie Martinez - PHOTO: BRIAN ZUNIGA
Photo: Brian Zuniga
Melanie Martinez
Stay up-to-date with your favorite artists and musicians coming to Pittsburgh. Each week, Pittsburgh City Paper will bring you the most recent concert announcements so you never miss a show.

Rock
The Rolling Stones. Tue., June 23. Heinz Field, North Side.
Papadosio. Fri., May 1 and Sat., May 2. Rex Theater, South Side.
Rival Sons. Mon., May 18. Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale.
Red Wanting Blue. Fri., May 29. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall, Lawrenceville.
Rage Against the Machine. Fri., July 31. PPG Paints Arena, Uptown. 
The Australian Pink Floyd Show. Tue., Sept. 22. Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. 

R&B
Janet Jackson. Fri., July 10. PPG Paints Arena, Uptown.

Punk
New Found Glory. Tue., June 9. Roxian Theatre, McKees Rocks.
GBH. Wed., May 6. Crafthouse Stage & Grill, Whitehall. 

Metal
Deftones. Wed., Aug. 26. Petersen Events Center, Oakland.

Alternative/Indie
Slenderbodies. Mon., May 4. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall, Lawrenceville.
Satellite Mode. Thu., April 16. The Smiling Moose, South Side. 

Pop
Eric Hutchinson. Thu., April 23. Jergel's, Warrendale. 
Melanie Martinez. Wed., June 17. UPMC Events Center, Moon.
Glass Mansions. Wed., March 11. The Smiling Moose, South Side.


Country
Dylan LeBlanc. Sun., April 26. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall, Lawrenceville.
Steve Moakler. Thu., April 23. The Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 
Ray Wylie Hubbard. Sat., May 16. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall, Lawrenceville.

