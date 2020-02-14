Tickets for Melanie Martinez, Janet Jackson, Deftones, and more are now on sale

Rock
The Rolling Stones. Tue., June 23. Heinz Field, North Side.
Rival Sons. Mon., May 18. Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale.
R&B
Janet Jackson. Fri., July 10. PPG Paints Arena, Uptown.
Punk
New Found Glory. Tue., June 9. Roxian Theatre, McKees Rocks.
GBH. Wed., May 6. Crafthouse Stage & Grill, Whitehall.
Metal
Deftones. Wed., Aug. 26. Petersen Events Center, Oakland.
Alternative/Indie
Slenderbodies. Mon., May 4. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall, Lawrenceville.
Pop
Country
Dylan LeBlanc. Sun., April 26. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall, Lawrenceville.