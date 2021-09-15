Three restaurants with vegan, autumn-inspired baked goods

click to enlarge Photo: Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop's new pumpkin maple pecan pop tarts

One of the best parts of fall is the baked goods. With spices like cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg, fall has some of the best flavors of the year. These four shops have fall menus with awesome vegan goodies for the season.This shop is currently offering donuts in maple twists and pumpkin streusel to satisfy all your toasty fall needs. In addition to favorites like raspberry and strawberry pop tarts, you will soon find autumn flavors in the mix. Be on the lookout for caramel apple, pumpkin spice, pumpkin maple pecan, and more.Not only will you find an ultra creamy pumpkin “mylk” made with cashew milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and clove, but you can also find a pumpkin chzcake, made with a cashew, almond, and pecan crust, with dates, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla.This popular vegan Mediterranean spot’s maple pecan cookie has all the fall flavors you could want in one bite. These are available year round, but there’s just something about a warm, gooey, cinnamon roll that screams fall. B52’s have a twist: they are made with croissant dough.