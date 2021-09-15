Three restaurants with vegan, autumn-inspired baked goods

Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop
instagram.com/sweetalchemybakeshop
This shop is currently offering donuts in maple twists and pumpkin streusel to satisfy all your toasty fall needs. In addition to favorites like raspberry and strawberry pop tarts, you will soon find autumn flavors in the mix. Be on the lookout for caramel apple, pumpkin spice, pumpkin maple pecan, and more.
Pittsburgh Juice Company
pittsburghjuicecompany.com
Not only will you find an ultra creamy pumpkin “mylk” made with cashew milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and clove, but you can also find a pumpkin chzcake, made with a cashew, almond, and pecan crust, with dates, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla.
B52
b52pgh.com
This popular vegan Mediterranean spot’s maple pecan cookie has all the fall flavors you could want in one bite. These are available year round, but there’s just something about a warm, gooey, cinnamon roll that screams fall. B52’s have a twist: they are made with croissant dough.