Three Pittsburgh-area farms for when you want to just vibe with animals

It would be an understatement to say that life has been quite hard for many people lately. As the pandemic continues, the world seems to be in a constant state of disarray. Sometimes, what you need is a little self-care. Sometimes, what you need is to look at cute baby animals at a local-ish farm. Here are three farms to visit just outside of Pittsburgh if you want to go be at peace with pigs, cows, and little baby goats.
Hope Haven Farm Sanctuary
2506 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley. hopehavenfarm.org
Hope Haven Farm is located in Sewickley, Pa., a pretty short drive outside of the city. They've been written about a lot, and for good reason — they really take care of their animals, some of which were rescued from bad situations. If you aren't sold, check out the "Meet the Animals" section on their website and see cuties like Butters the horse, Jack the alpaca, and more.
Kindred Spirits Rescue Ranch
500 Hodgson Road, Darlington. kindredspiritsrescueranch.com
Kindred Spirits Rescue Ranch is a non-profit that houses abused and abandoned animals, including cows and steers, goats, chickens, donkeys, and birds. They even help capture and transport wildlife in need. Their website is full of stories of their rescues, taking in emaciated animals and turning their lives around. Go meet Daisy the cow, spring tour tickets are now on sale.
Round Hill Park
651 Round Hill Road, Elizabeth. alleghenycounty.us/parks/round-hill/index.aspx
Round Hill Park has many attractions, including an exhibition farm that allows children and adults to learn about the livestock they have on their property. With plenty of cows, ducks, sheep, and horses, you're sure to have a fun animal encounter and learn a thing or two.