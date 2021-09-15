Three great ways to leaf peep in Western Pennsylvania

Hike



The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden in Western Allegheny County is a great place to hike among the leaves. Take a stroll through the hardwood forest of maples, pines, sycamores, and more; pass the dogwoods at the edge of the meadow; and finish at the Japanese Garden pond to see the reflecting colors.Located at the edge of the city, Allegheny River Boulevard provides a laid-back cruise from Highland Park to Oakmont, hugging the river and offering great views of trees and changing leaves. Take the cobblestone road section in Oakmont to slow down and take in the colors.Head a bit outside the city to Saltsburg in Indiana County for a quiet bike ride among the trees. Take the West Penn Trail up the Conemaugh River, which is draped in maples, oaks, and some hemlocks. A cliff and old canal make the trail very wide, perfect for leaf peeping. The trail also connects with the longer Westmoreland Heritage Trail.