This year, celebrate Record Store Day with an at-home screening of Other Music

But things are looking a little different this year for vinyl lovers. RSD has been moved to June 20 and the film's distributor, Factory 25, alongside Oscilloscope Laboratories, partnered with over 50 independent theaters and record stores across the country for a "Virtual Vertical." Starting on the 17th, the film will be available to stream as a rental for the price of a movie ticket, $11.50. Half of the net profit goes to the record shop or theater. For Pittsburgh viewers, that record store is The Government Center.
"This is a chance for people to help celebrate and support venues and record shops by watching a documentary that captures the record store’s vital role in the musical and cultural life of the city," reads the press release.
Other Music is a love-letter to New York City's now-closed indie record store of the same name. Basu and Hatch-Miller capture the shop's vital role in the city's early 2000s music scene and highlight the artists whose careers it helped launch, including Vampire Weekend, Animal Collective, Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, William Basinski, Neutral Milk Hotel, Sharon Van Etten, Yo La Tengo, and TV On The Radio.
The film can be rented from The Government Center here. Factory 25 will email a link to the film — good for 72 hours once "play" is pressed — that is viewable on any internet-connected device, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
Other Music Documentary Trailer from Factory 25 on Vimeo.