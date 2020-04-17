This year, celebrate Record Store Day with an at-home screening of Other Music

click to enlarge Photo: Rob Hatch-Miller Customers at Other Music

Other Music, a documentary by Puloma Basu and Rob Hatch-Miller, was set to open in 30 cities around the world







Sat., April 18 was scheduled to be the 12th annual Record Store Day. To coincide with the international event,on Fri., April 17.But things are looking a little different this year for vinyl lovers. RSD has been moved to June 20 and the film's distributor,is a love-letter to New York City's now-closed indie record store of the same name.in the city's early 2000s music sceneThe film can be rented from The Government Center here . F

Other Music Documentary Trailer from Factory 25 on Vimeo.