This week's Letters to the Editor: Parks, Masks, and Trolls

What readers will miss about Bloomfield's Shursave Store

The playlist is clearly the answer."

— Ally Hannon Dodds

I'll miss walking face first into the slowest automatic door in Pittsburgh."

— Justin Donatelli



— Jonathan Lye Dowling





Hannah Lynn wrote a story this week about the six things she'll miss about Bloomfield's low-priced grocery store, which will soon be replaced by a community store operated by Giant Eagle. Our Facebook post asked readers to share what things they'll be missing. Here are our favorite comments:

▪️ "Whole rolls of paper towels soaking up the leaking freezer aisle."— Jonathan Lye Dowling

Open Letter to Reluctant Mask Wearers



Some of you believe that the Covid-19 pandemic is a conspiracy to accustom people to greater government control. If you are correct that Covid-19 is either non-existent or not deadly, no harm, no foul. But what if you are mistaken? If you are mistaken, what gives you the "right" not to wear a mask? It is not a civil right established by law. Is it a moral right with which you were born? Weren't we all born with the moral right to be healthy

No one has the right to deprive others of their moral right to be healthy. Non-mask wearers in public gatherings, if infected, are threatening others' health, a moral rights violation.

Richard Geiger





