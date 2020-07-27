This week's Letters to the Editor: Parks, Masks, and Trolls

Thank you Representative Doyle for supporting our parks!
Nature has always been my escape. I am comforted by the rustling trees and the sound of the birds emerging from the foliage. As a student of Chatham University, I visit Frick Park to take a break from my studies and decompress. The beautiful winding trails and the breathtaking scenery alleviate my stress. I am not alone in my appreciation for Frick Park; many people in my community hold precious memories among the trees of Pittsburgh’s largest regional park. Protecting these parks means protecting memories I and others in my community treasure. That is why it is so important that we support conservation programs like the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). The U.S. House recently passed the Great American Outdoors Act, a bill that ensures permanent and full funding for the LWCF. Since its creation decades ago, the LWCF had been repeatedly raided by Congress, which diverted over $22 billion dollars in total away from this fund that maintains our national and neighborhood. Thank you, Representative Doyle, for supporting the Great American Outdoors Act and protecting places like Frick Park.
What readers will miss about Bloomfield's Shursave Store
Hannah Lynn wrote a story this week about the six things she'll miss about Bloomfield's low-priced grocery store, which will soon be replaced by a community store operated by Giant Eagle. Our Facebook post asked readers to share what things they'll be missing. Here are our favorite comments:
— Ally Hannon Dodds
— Justin Donatelli
— Jonathan Lye Dowling
Open Letter to Reluctant Mask Wearers
Tweet from troll who never once actually read our paper in the first place
@PGHCityPaper Let me know if you guys bring back the comments section. Haven't been to your site since decided to muffle conversation.— Snipp (@SteveSnippert) July 20, 2020
Want to send a Letter to the Editor?
• Don't forget to include your name and contact info!