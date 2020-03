This week in Pittsburgh: Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at City of Asylum's Alphabet City

Dr. Azra Raza

Author Jarrett J. Krosoczka

The Band's Visit at Benedum Center

Fri., March 13

click to enlarge Photo: NekroShark Films

An Evening of Queer Youth Voices at Trust Arts Education Center

Sat., March 14

Bad Brains' HR playing at Madams Organ in Washington, D.C. in Punk the Capital

Sun., March 15

Mon., March 16

Tue., March 17

Wed., March 18

COMEDY

: At press time, all of these events were still scheduled, but we recommend checking websites before heading out, in light of events canceling or being postponed because of concerns over the coronavirus. If you are aware of any cancellations, please email info@pghcitypaper.com and we will continue to update this throughout the week.The ongoing collaboration betweenandinvites its musicians to perform in a space a tad more intimate than the theaters and concert halls they're used to. The series returns with the theme of "Fierce and Female" voices in the arts, featuring conductorof the PSO, renowned visiting violinist(she's tackling Shostakovich over the weekend at Heinz Hall), and poetsandCancer affects more than just patients, but also their families, friends, and doctors., author of, explores her scientific, personal, and cultural discoveries about the human cost of cancer. She will be at theforpart of Creative Nonfiction’s Science as Story series.What do a jellyfish, a lunch lady, and a platypus have in common? Well for one, they’ve all been the subjects of books by children’s and young adult author. From theseries to, a memoir about growing up in a family with addiction, Krosoczka’s stories tackle issues, both big and small, for the whole family. He’ll appear atfor a reading and book signing.The touring production ofcomes to the, giving Pittsburgh audiences a chance to experience the offbeat hit musical in person. Based on a 2007 film, the show follows a band comprised of Egyptian police force members that gets lost on the way to a gig in Israel. After premiering in 2016, the show has won 10 Tony Awards, as well as a Grammy and Emmy. Be sure to read CP’s review for more insight on this production presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Series.Obnoxious youths partying in the woods for New Year's come face-to-face with a killer whose spirit animal is ... TERROR! That's the premise of, a delightfully trashy horror comedy directed by Madeline Deering. The film is shot on VHS and the sets and costumes are minimal, but that's only because the filmmakers apparently blew the whole budget on fake blood. There is a lot of fake blood. Enjoy the future classic at, presented in Smell-O-Vision.See original works by LGBTQA+ youth during a special event at thein the. Presented byincludes staged readings of multiple short plays and performance pieces written by young LGBTQA+ people, all read by members of the theatriQ Youth Ensemble.Electronic music fans may love to flex their skills consummate crate diggers, but once in a while, it's nice to have some of the work done for you ahead of time. Theinvites fans of electronic music (and all the genres within it) to spend a day shopping for records, CDs, tapes, gear, and memorabilia at. Spinning throughout the event will be Spednar, Tony Fairchild, Kelly Carter, and more.“This is an effort to pass on the ways to show kindness through art.” This is how Selva Priya, artist, instructor, and owner of thestudio, describes theopening at. Centered around the theme of kindness, it includes works showcasing the talents of over two dozen Priya Arts students ranging in age from 5-13. Show your support for the young artists during a special opening reception.Interdisciplinary variety show, hosted at, lives up to its name with a mixed collection of art including “performance-focused experimental music” from 7D, circus tricks for adults from Icky Vicky's Brokenheart Sideshow, choreography from Ari that “develops from mining infernal somatic realms, and more.What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Washington, D.C.? If your answer is anything but Ian MacKaye, then this film has a thing or two to teach you.explores the late '70s/early '80s punk movement of sounds and ideas that inspired an incalculable number musicians. Relive the scene with recently unearthed Super-8 films of hardcore pioneers Minor Threat and Bad Brains. (I also would have accepted “Guy Picciotto” or “Abe Lincoln.”). For more info, read's interview with Minor Threat/Dischord Records' Jeff Nelson from 2019.The annualevent returns toto help address hunger in the region. Now in its 25th year, the tradition invites guests to enjoy homemade soups and bread by local restaurants, bid on local works during an art auction, and take home pieces of original, handmade pottery. The event benefits the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Just Harvest.In Irish author’s latest novel,, theater icon Katherine and her daughter Norah spend their lives performing, on and off the stage. As she grows older, Norah examines the toll the industry took on her and her mother, and searches for answers to lingering questions about her identity. Tickets for Enright’s appearance atinclude a copy of the book.You love drinking and talking about beer. Consequently, the more beer you drink the more you talk. Turns out you are the perfect attendee forat, where you can enjoy and discuss quality craft beers with a variety of special guests, each with expert knowledge of the evening's theme. There are also door prizes!The WQED Family Movie Night, included in our print version of this Calendar, has been cancelled.Acclaimed poet and translatorvisitsfor its. The discussion, moderated by, editor at Eulalia Books, will focus on two of Mouré's most recent translations:by Argentinian poet Juan Gelman, andLocal authorsandwill appear atfor a reading and conversation with local journalist and writer, Jody DiPerna. The event will celebrate the release of Piccirillo’s new historical novel,, which is based on the true story of two slaves who “fled their owners with white women into the wilderness of north-central Pennsylvania.” Books by Dassick, who has published fiction pieces in more than 50 journals and anthologies, as well as the novel, will also be for sale.Three years ago, Bryan Quinby, co-host of the podcast Street Fight Radio, explained his show tolike this: “People want to hear people being mad at the government, because everybody’s mad at it. … And MSNBC, these liberals do it in such a dorky way.” Needless to say, not much has changed in the three years since: the self-identified "dirtbag left" still provokes thinkpieces about vulgarity and socialism (thehad one on the podcast Chapo Trap House just last week) and the left/liberal/democratic/socialist divide is as bitter as ever. So it's a good time to catch up with Quinby and co-host Brett Payne in person atfor the