This week in Pittsburgh: Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment

Thu., March 12
MUSIC
The ongoing collaboration between Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
and City of Asylum
invites its musicians to perform in a space a tad more intimate than the theaters and concert halls they're used to. The series returns with the theme of "Fierce and Female" voices in the arts, featuring conductor Christine Hestwood
of the PSO, renowned visiting violinist Alina Ibragimova
(she's tackling Shostakovich over the weekend at Heinz Hall), and poets Kizza
and Clare Welsh
. 7 p.m. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. pittsburghsymphony.org
LECTURE
Cancer affects more than just patients, but also their families, friends, and doctors. Dr. Azra Raza
, author of The First Cell: And the Human Costs of Pursuing Cancer to the Last
, explores her scientific, personal, and cultural discoveries about the human cost of cancer. She will be at the Ace Hotel
for The C Word: Writing about Cancer Using Scholarship & Empathy
part of Creative Nonfiction’s Science as Story series. 7 p.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. creativenonfiction.org
Author Jarrett J. Krosoczka
Author Jarrett J. Krosoczka
LIT
What do a jellyfish, a lunch lady, and a platypus have in common? Well for one, they’ve all been the subjects of books by children’s and young adult author Jarrett J. Krosoczka
. From the Platypus Police Squad
series to Hey, Kiddo
, a memoir about growing up in a family with addiction, Krosoczka’s stories tackle issues, both big and small, for the whole family. He’ll appear at Carnegie Library Lecture Hall
for a reading and book signing. 7 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $10 or free for CLP cardholders. pittsburghlectures.org
Photo: Matthew Murphy
The Band’s Visit at Benedum Center
STAGE
The touring production of The Band’s Visit
comes to the Benedum Center
, giving Pittsburgh audiences a chance to experience the offbeat hit musical in person. Based on a 2007 film, the show follows a band comprised of Egyptian police force members that gets lost on the way to a gig in Israel. After premiering in 2016, the show has won 10 Tony Awards, as well as a Grammy and Emmy. Be sure to read CP’s review
for more insight on this production presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Series. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 15. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $33-109. trustarts.org
Fri., March 13
FILM
Obnoxious youths partying in the woods for New Year's come face-to-face with a killer whose spirit animal is ... TERROR! That's the premise of Spirit Animal
, a delightfully trashy horror comedy directed by Madeline Deering. The film is shot on VHS and the sets and costumes are minimal, but that's only because the filmmakers apparently blew the whole budget on fake blood. There is a lot of fake blood. Enjoy the future classic at Parkway Theater
, presented in Smell-O-Vision. 7 p.m. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. $5. “Spirit Animal Movie” on Facebook
LIT
Photo: Seth Rosenberg
An Evening of Queer Youth Voices at Trust Arts Education Center
See original works by LGBTQA+ youth during a special event at the Peirce Studio Theater
in the Trust Arts Education Center
. Presented by Dreams of Hope, An Evening of Queer Youth Voices
includes staged readings of multiple short plays and performance pieces written by young LGBTQA+ people, all read by members of the theatriQ Youth Ensemble. 7:30 p.m. 807 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Pay what you can. dreamsofhope.org
Sat., March 14
MARKET
Electronic music fans may love to flex their skills consummate crate diggers, but once in a while, it's nice to have some of the work done for you ahead of time. The Pittsburgh Electronic Music Record Fair
invites fans of electronic music (and all the genres within it) to spend a day shopping for records, CDs, tapes, gear, and memorabilia at Ace Hotel
. Spinning throughout the event will be Spednar, Tony Fairchild, Kelly Carter, and more. 1 p.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. "Pittsburgh Electronic Music Record Fair" on Facebook
KIDS
“This is an effort to pass on the ways to show kindness through art.” This is how Selva Priya, artist, instructor, and owner of the Priya Arts
studio, describes the Youth Gallery Show
opening at The Children’s Museum
. Centered around the theme of kindness, it includes works showcasing the talents of over two dozen Priya Arts students ranging in age from 5-13. Show your support for the young artists during a special opening reception. 1-3 p.m. Continues through Tue., April 28. 10 Children's Way, Allegheny Square, North Side. Free with admission. pittsburghkids.org
Icky Vicky's Brokenheart Sideshow
ART
Interdisciplinary variety show Hodgepodge VIII
, hosted at Babyland
, lives up to its name with a mixed collection of art including “performance-focused experimental music” from 7D, circus tricks for adults from Icky Vicky's Brokenheart Sideshow, choreography from Ari that “develops from mining infernal somatic realms, and more. 7-10 p.m. 460 Melwood Ave., Oakland. $10 suggested donation. “Hodgepodge VIII” on Facebook
Bad Brains' HR playing at Madams Organ in Washington, D.C. in Punk the Capital
FILM
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Washington, D.C.? If your answer is anything but Ian MacKaye, then this film has a thing or two to teach you. Punk the Capital; Building a Sound Movement
explores the late '70s/early '80s punk movement of sounds and ideas that inspired an incalculable number musicians. Relive the scene with recently unearthed Super-8 films of hardcore pioneers Minor Threat and Bad Brains. (I also would have accepted “Guy Picciotto” or “Abe Lincoln.”). For more info, read CP
's interview with Minor Threat/Dischord Records' Jeff Nelson from 2019. 7:30 p.m. Also 4:30 p.m. Sun., March 15. Harris Theater, 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $7-10. trustarts.org
Sun., March 15
FOOD
The annual Empty Bowls
event returns to Rodef Shalom Congregation
to help address hunger in the region. Now in its 25th year, the tradition invites guests to enjoy homemade soups and bread by local restaurants, bid on local works during an art auction, and take home pieces of original, handmade pottery. The event benefits the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Just Harvest. 1-3:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. 4905 Fifth Ave., Oakland. $20 advance/$25 at the door. $10 for kids 3-12. rodefshalom.org
Mon., March 16
LIT
In Irish author Anne Enright
’s latest novel, Actress
, theater icon Katherine and her daughter Norah spend their lives performing, on and off the stage. As she grows older, Norah examines the toll the industry took on her and her mother, and searches for answers to lingering questions about her identity. Tickets for Enright’s appearance at Carnegie Library Lecture Hall
include a copy of the book. 7 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $33. pittsburghlectures.org
Tue., March 17
FOOD
You love drinking and talking about beer. Consequently, the more beer you drink the more you talk. Turns out you are the perfect attendee for Craft Beer School
at Greer Cabaret Theater
, where you can enjoy and discuss quality craft beers with a variety of special guests, each with expert knowledge of the evening's theme. There are also door prizes! 5:45 p.m. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $31.25. trustarts.org
Wed., March 18
FILM
LIT
Acclaimed poet and translator Erin Mouré
visits City of Asylum
for its Art of Translation Series
. The discussion, moderated by Michelle Gil-Montero
, editor at Eulalia Books, will focus on two of Mouré's most recent translations: Sleepless Nights Under Capitalism: The Poems of John Wendell
by Argentinian poet Juan Gelman, and The Uplands: Book of the Courel and other poems by Uxío Novoneyra of Galicia. 7 p.m. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. RSVP required. cityofasylum.org
LIT
Local authors PJ Piccirillo
and Damian Dressick
will appear at White Whale Bookstore
for a reading and conversation with local journalist and writer, Jody DiPerna. The event will celebrate the release of Piccirillo’s new historical novel, The Indigo Scarf
, which is based on the true story of two slaves who “fled their owners with white women into the wilderness of north-central Pennsylvania.” Books by Dassick, who has published fiction pieces in more than 50 journals and anthologies, as well as the novel 40 Patchtown
, will also be for sale. 7-9 p.m. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. whitewhalebookstore.com
COMEDY
Three years ago, Bryan Quinby, co-host of the podcast Street Fight Radio, explained his show to CP
like this: “People want to hear people being mad at the government, because everybody’s mad at it. … And MSNBC, these liberals do it in such a dorky way.” Needless to say, not much has changed in the three years since: the self-identified "dirtbag left" still provokes thinkpieces about vulgarity and socialism (the New York Times
had one on the podcast Chapo Trap House just last week) and the left/liberal/democratic/socialist divide is as bitter as ever. So it's a good time to catch up with Quinby and co-host Brett Payne in person at Club Cafe
for the Street Fight Anarcho-Comedy Show
. 8 p.m. 56 S. 12th St., South Side. $35. clubcafelive.com