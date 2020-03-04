This week in Pittsburgh: Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment

click to enlarge Photo: Melissa Wallace Lara Hayhurst in The Sound of Music

Thursday, March 5



STAGE

click to enlarge Photo: Museum Lab Channel exhibit at Museum Lab

EXHIBIT

click to enlarge Photo: Horror Realm 2020

Friday, March 6

CONVENTION

GAMING

click to enlarge Photo: Simon Bruntnell Vanessa Cutler work at Silica Valley

ART

click to enlarge Photo: Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo

TATTOO

click to enlarge Photo: Nick Sardo “Void Grip” by Nick Sardo at PULLPROOF Studios

ART

STAGE

PARTY

click to enlarge Photo: Laura Slovesko Prime Stage Theatre’s The Outsiders

STAGE

click to enlarge Photo: Frick Pittsburgh

Saturday, March 7

MUSIC

MARKET

STAGE

click to enlarge Sunday, March 8

MARKET

click to enlarge Photo: David Bachman Photography Pittsburgh Opera Fashion Show

FASHION

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of August Wilson African American Cultural Center Tarana Burke

Monday, March 9

LIT

Tuesday, March 10

FILM

Wednesday, March 11

DRINK

[Cue music.] "My heart wants to beat like the wings of the pigeons that rise from the Monongahela to Point State Park." Get out your whistle, line your children up in a row, and head Downtown asbrings one of the most loved musicals of all time to the. [Cue music.] "Yes, the hills (of the Steel City) are alive with.”People always want to talk about the divisions between different generations, but, an exhibit at, centers on conversation between youth and adults. The exhibit is interactive and includes a chalkboard response wall, a barbershop installation, and a library of inspirational books. It includes work from artists Saige Baxter, Corrine Jasmin, Jameelah Platt, and more.Pittsburgh's premier horror convention returns for its 10th year, featuring an unmissable slate of panels, contests, screenings, vendors, and of course, celebrity guests.’s stacked lineup includes),),(too many horror-comedy classics to mention),(Art the Clown in, look him up, holy shit),(co-writer of), and, naturally, the great. And it's all going down in one of the spookiest settings of all: a tasteful hotel in the South Hills!Get ready for some not-so full-contact sports when theprofessional women’s football team presents an adultat. Inspired by athletic activities designed for school kids, the event offers friendly competition in categories such as the sit and reach, the standing long jump, and the vertical jump. You might not win a Presidential Youth Fitness award, but you will get to show off your skills while contributing to a fundraiser to help the Pittsburgh Passion keep playing. Plus, if participation isn’t for you, it’s free to watch.hosts an opening reception for its latest exhibition,. Curated by John Sharvin, the show invites guests to contemplate the relationship between humans and technology by showcasing artists described by the center as “leading the way in developing new and unique techniques in glass.” See collaborations by Jenn Figg and Mathew McCormack, and Brandyn Callahan and Phirak Suon, as well as works by Vanessa Cutler, Daniel Cutrone, Fred Kahl, Joanne Mitchell, and Norwood Viviano.Thereturns to offer tons of cool artists, activities, deals, and more to anyone interested in the industry of ink. Head to thefor a full weekend where you can meet over 200 tattoo artists from all over the country, as well as the stars of reality shows likeand. Get new tattoos or piercings, enter a tattoo competition, and enjoy live entertainment like the Miss Pittsburgh Pin-Up Contest.Enter the weird and misshapen world of painter/sculptorwith his showat. Sardo has made a large-scale sculpture of a severed hand and painted a mural of a four-eyed creature. He describes his work as “a uniquely satirical take on the idea of the divine,” with inspirations from religious iconography and H.P. Lovecraft.The(ATC) presents another edition of its, a selection of excerpts from original plays and other pieces by the ATC Professional Ensemble. In line with the company’s mission to nurture aspiring playwrights and performers, the event will include a talkback that allows the audience to provide feedback on how the ensemble can continue to develop their works. Leave the younger kids at home, as this event is recommended for ages 10 and up.The late David Bowie blooms back to life during the latestatcelebrates the final weekend of the space-themedwith a Bowie tribute and dance party full of music inspired by the legendary glam rocker, from New Wave hits to synth-pop. There will also be tasty food and cocktails. Bowie-inspired costumes encouraged., a classic coming-of-age tale written in 1967 by 18-year-old S. E. Hinton, pits rival gangs the “greasers” against the “socs” in a socio-economic battle that transcends generations. For its upcoming production,brought on former teen gang member, now anti-violence advocate, Richard Garland to serve as production consultant. “If doing this can help me save one person from the life I had, it’s worth it,” says Garland.The Frick Pittsburgh pairs live music with its current exhibit,, during. Head over to the rotunda to hear musicians Sue Garton and Mary Rita Rossetti perform music from the early 20th century to "set the mood for a musical experience complementary to the exhibition."takes over Bryant Street for the. Presented by the quarterly pop-up art show, the event includes vendors and artists selling clothing, ceramics, jewelry, crochet, and more. There will also be live music by pvkvsv, Sky Visco and Dave Ross, and Ninja Papes!, and adult beverages.You know that pot comedy script you never finished called “High Finance”? Now’s your chance to stage it live for the world to see atis a community theater event where you collect your fellow thespians and put on a play that’s somewhere around 10 minutes or less. There are no requirements to submit an idea.Celebrate International Women’s Day by supporting over 25 local Pittsburgh female artists and makers at. Wares range from gorgeous jewelry by Horsethief and Gypsum Hollow to the whimsical fiber art of Moon and Yarn. The event is hosted by The Wild Rose Collective, a Pittsburgh group aiming to "celebrate, honor, and encourage womxn of today through the stories of our foremothers,” and the first 100 guests will receive a free tote bag.Experience a night of opera-inspired fashion at. Pittsburgh Opera partnered with New York-based designer Lela Rose, local retailer Choices Pittsburgh, and the Studio Booth salon to create looks based on the lusty, colorful opera, set to open on March 28 at the Benedum Center. Enjoy live music performances by the opera’s Resident Artists, gourmet food and desserts, signature cocktails and wine, and, of course, couture inspired by the classic story of a Spanish seductress whose passion for life and love knows no bounds.Last week, the most infamous predator of the #MeToo movement was found guilty of his crimes, a moment that owes a lot to the women who came forward as part of the online movement., an activist who began using the phrase “me too” on social media in 2006 to talk about sexual assault, has called it a “movement, not a moment.” She will speak at theas part of their TRUTHSayers series.Not to finger wag or disparage monumental achievements likeor, but Pink Floyd's three-album run from 1970-'72 is way too impressive to be as overlooked as it is.andmay not be as polished or profound —for instance, has a 12-minute song featuring the band's roadie explaining the breakfast he's cooking in absurd detail — but there are some incredible gems to be found here. Drummer Nick Mason performs songs from these records, as well as the Syd Barrett days, in the live concert video. It's not as visceral as seeing the real thing live, but Rangos Giant Theater at Carnegie Science Center might be the next best thing.It’s like, only you’re drunk. At least that’s my understanding of, which “gives founders a chance to use their creative talents and pitching skills to share silly, entertaining business ideas, and you a chance to cheer them on, and vote for your favorite farcical ideas.” It’s your chance to finally get that flying vacuum on the market!