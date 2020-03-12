 This week in Pittsburgh live music: Twin Peaks, R.A.P. Ferreira, and more | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

This week in Pittsburgh live music: Twin Peaks, R.A.P. Ferreira, and more

Listen before you head out: Music from a different artist playing every night this week (March 12-18)

By

Thursday, March 12
Twin Peaks. 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre, 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale.

Friday, March 13
Stop The Presses, The Burnrides, The Biscuits. 7:30 p.m. 222 Ormsby, 222 Ormsby Ave., Mount Oliver.

Saturday, March 14
Sunstar Festival: Women & Music. Multiple Times. KST’s Alloy Studios, 5530 Penn Ave., East Liberty.

Sunday, March 15
R.A.P. Ferreira. 8:30 p.m. Spirit, 242 51st St., Lawrenceville.

Monday, March 16
Nathaniel Rateliff. 7 p.m. Byham Theater, 101 6th St., Downtown.

Tuesday, March 17
String Machine. 6:30 p.m. WYEP Community Broadcast Center, 67 Bedford Square, South Side.

Wednesday, March 18
LAL, DJ Mary Mack, Princess Jafar. 9 p.m. Glitter Box Theater, 460 Melwood Ave., Oakland.

Speaking of...

This week in Pittsburgh music: Seven Days of Concerts

By Jordan Snowden

Mija
More »

