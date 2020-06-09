 This summer, Lawrenceville farmers market is doubling as fundraising site for Black-led organizations | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

This summer, Lawrenceville farmers market is doubling as fundraising site for Black-led organizations

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: MOVENCO
Photo: Movenco

For the rest of their season, the Lawrenceville farmers market will not only serve as a place for Pittsburghers to access fresh food, but as a fundraising site for local Black-led organizations. 

The popular farmers market announced via Instagram last week that “in recognition and solidarity with the current protests in response to enduring police brutality and racism in our country,” the 2020 market would work to raise money for a variety of the city’s Black-led organizations. 

Lawrenceville’s farmers market is run by Lawrenceville United, which, in partnership with the Lawrenceville Corporation, announced the market fundraising plan in conjunction with a full statement regarding the neighborhood’s stance of support with protests in Pittsburgh and nationwide. 

“We know that Black-led organizations are often on the cutting edge of racial justice, which we all benefit from. Despite that essential work, we also know that due to structural racism, nonprofits led by people of color are often deprived of the same resources that white-led organizations have access to,” said Dave Breingan, executive director of Lawrenceville United. 

“We felt it was important to stand in solidarity with the protests and to recommit to racial justice in our own work — but also that we had a responsibility to go beyond words and actually redirect resources from our network towards Black-led organizations.”

Lawrenceville United and the Lawrenceville Corporation will also be providing scholarships to "market vendors who represent Black and other underrepresented identities." 

The first organization to partner with the market is 1Hood Media, a local collective of artists and activists who use their platforms and media to raise awareness. Breingan says that 1Hood felt like a great place to start because of their work “supporting and amplifying the local artists and activists organizing for change right now, creating spaces for political forums and dialogue about police violence and COVID-19, and so much more.”

The Lawrenceville Farmers Market occurs on Tuesdays from 3-7 p.m. (the first hour is only open to those who are at-risk or disproportionately affected by COVID-19) in Arsenal Park, and runs through the end of October. Market organizers are pushing shoppers who wish to donate to 1Hood Media directly to the collective’s website (they have a PayPal link on the site), though cash donations can be processed at the market’s info booth.

Lawrenceville farmers market is open Tuesdays, June 2-Oct. 27, 3-7 p.m., with the first hour exclusive to those disproportionately affected by the risks of COVID-19.

