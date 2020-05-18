 This Pittsburgh home has an indoor beach and a dining room that looks like a space command center | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

This Pittsburgh home has an indoor beach and a dining room that looks like a space command center

By

click to enlarge Dining room? Conference room? Spaceship? - COURTESY OF ZILLOW
Courtesy of Zillow
Dining room? Conference room? Spaceship?
Real estate in Pittsburgh is hot right now. There are always new blocks of condos in the works, houses being flipped, or new houses with that metal siding (you know the kind) cropping up. But all of those new properties pale in comparison to a recently listed Plum house that can only be described as beautiful mayhem.

Introduced through a Twitter thread by user frazierapproves, it looks, at first glance, like any old brick home. But once you see photos of the interior, things really start to go off the rails. Let's first look at the description for the Rainier Drive home, written by its realtor, Berkshire Hathaway. "Do you like Fun & Adventure? See this One of a Kind Brick Ranch, Converted into a 2 Story" it says.

Sounds pretty normal, but then, "Time Travel at Warp Speed to the 25th Century Starship. A Talking Space Alien greets you as you walk toward the Floor to Ceiling, Outer Space Wall Mural."


Now we're talkin'! This home was probably (definitely) owned by some Kecksburg UFO truthers, because inside there is, as the description says, a "talking space alien" that looks kind of like a school project, a dining and/or conference room that looks it was the set for a Star Trek knock-off, and an oven with a sticker that says "Danger: High Voltage." I have one X-Files poster hanging in my home, but this is true dedication.
click to enlarge I have questions, but I don't want answers - COURTESY OF ZILLOW
Courtesy of Zillow
I have questions, but I don't want answers
If aliens aren't your thing, don't worry, because this house is multi-themed. There's the Victorian-inspired living room with a spiral staircase to a library and a huge brick fireplace. It also has a giant space mural. 
click to enlarge Incredible - COURTESY OF ZILLOW
Courtesy of Zillow
Incredible
click to enlarge Where do you even buy that? Or is it homemade? - COURTESY OF ZILLOW
Courtesy of Zillow
Where do you even buy that? Or is it homemade?
Last, but absolutely not least, is the indoor beach. No dream home is complete without a room full of sand and a desktop screensaver image of a beach as wallpaper. And no beach is complete without a wooden tiki bar. If this sand could talk, I bet it would have some very good stories to tell.
click to enlarge Simply incredible - COURTESY OF ZILLOW
Courtesy of Zillow
Simply incredible
This three-bedroom house has one bathroom, and that one bathroom is tiki/jungle themed, with green walls and a wood toilet. The house has been listed for two days and is available for $159,900, which is honestly a good deal when you consider what you're getting.
click to enlarge I would drink a pina colada in this bathroom - COURTESY OF ZILLOW
Courtesy of Zillow
I would drink a pina colada in this bathroom
This house is truly a masterpiece, and whoever lived in and designed it has my complete and utter respect for their commitment to chaos.

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh Police and Parking Authority to resume ticketing for motorists parked illegally or Downtown

By Amanda Waltz

Cars parks on Smithfield Street in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., May 18, 2020.

Webinar training series aims to help nonprofits increase voting participation in hardest-to-reach communities

By Lisa Cunningham

Webinar training series aims to help nonprofits increase voting participation in hardest-to-reach communities

True T PGH is getting 'back to basics' with new podcast series

By Ollie Gratzinger

True T PGH is getting 'back to basics' with new podcast series

State Rep. Valerie Gaydos wants district attorneys to ignore governor’s business closure enforcement

By Ryan Deto

Pa. State Rep. Valerie Gaydos
More »

Readers also liked…

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh

By Eli Enis

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

By Ryan Deto

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 13-19, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Reservoir Drive in Highland Park closed down to vehicles during a pilot in April

Pittsburgh to close some streets near parks to provide space for social distancing

By Ryan Deto

Marty Griffin and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto

Bill Peduto cancels interview with KDKA Radio over Marty Griffin misgendering Pa. Health Secretary

By Ryan Deto

What does the 'yellow phase' of Pennsylvania’s reopen plan actually mean?

What does the 'yellow phase' of Pennsylvania’s reopen plan actually mean?

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation