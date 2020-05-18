This Pittsburgh home has an indoor beach and a dining room that looks like a space command center

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Zillow
Dining room? Conference room? Spaceship?
Real estate in Pittsburgh is hot right now. There are always new blocks of condos in the works, houses being flipped, or new houses with that metal siding (you know the kind) cropping up. But all of those new properties pale in comparison to a recently listed
Plum house that can only be described as beautiful mayhem.
Introduced through a Twitter thread by user frazierapproves, it looks, at first glance, like any old brick home. But once you see photos of the interior, things really start to go off the rails. Let's first look at the description for the Rainier Drive home, written by its realtor, Berkshire Hathaway. "Do you like Fun & Adventure? See this One of a Kind Brick Ranch, Converted into a 2 Story" it says.
Sounds pretty normal, but then, "Time Travel at Warp Speed to the 25th Century Starship. A Talking Space Alien greets you as you walk toward the Floor to Ceiling, Outer Space Wall Mural."
Now we're talkin'! This home was probably (definitely) owned by some Kecksburg UFO truthers, because inside there is, as the description says, a "talking space alien" that looks kind of like a school project, a dining and/or conference room that looks it was the set for a Star Trek
knock-off, and an oven with a sticker that says "Danger: High Voltage." I have one X-Files
poster hanging in my home, but this is true dedication.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Zillow
I have questions, but I don't want answers
If aliens aren't your thing, don't worry, because this house is multi-themed. There's the Victorian-inspired living room with a spiral staircase to a library and a huge brick fireplace. It also has a giant space mural.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Zillow
Incredible
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Zillow
Where do you even buy that? Or is it homemade?
Last, but absolutely not least, is the indoor beach. No dream home is complete without a room full of sand and a desktop screensaver image of a beach as wallpaper. And no beach is complete without a wooden tiki bar. If this sand could talk, I bet it would have some very good stories to tell.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Zillow
Simply incredible
This three-bedroom house has one bathroom, and that one bathroom is tiki/jungle themed, with green walls and a wood toilet. The house has been listed for two days and is available for $159,900, which is honestly a good deal when you consider what you're getting.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Zillow
I would drink a pina colada in this bathroom
This house is truly a masterpiece, and whoever lived in and designed it has my complete and utter respect for their commitment to chaos.