 This map quantifies the Sheetz versus Wawa turf war | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

This map quantifies the Sheetz versus Wawa turf war

By

click to enlarge sheetz-wawa-pennsylvania.jpg
Yesterday, President Donald Trump visited a Wawa gas station in King of Prussia outside of the Philadelphia area. That rekindled the classic battle over Pennsylvania-based convenience stores as many people took to social media to declare allegiance to Sheetz in protest of Trump. Sheetz started the trend on Twitter, and the battle over Sheetz versus Wawa was on again.

Sheetz is based in Altoona and associated with Western Pennsylvania, while Wawa is based in Delaware County and associated with Eastern Pennsylvania. The battle between the two is as played out as ever, but it is usually a bit of fun.

But now, Pennsylvanians and fans of gas station/convenience store/fast food combos everywhere can see exactly where the battle lines are between the two convenience store chains.
Joshua Stevens, a cartographer at NASA, shared a map on Twitter to showcase the density of Sheetz and Wawa stores across the Mid-Atlantic. Red is for Sheetz and blue is for Wawa.


According to the map, the peak battleground between the two appears to be around Berks County. That’s where there are more than 10 Sheetz and Wawas each. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area also has a lot of Sheetz and Wawas in the same area, but not as many as Berks County.

Southwestern Pennsylvania is peak Sheetz Country, with several regions with more than 10 Sheetz and no Wawas. Southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey are peak Wawa country, with not a Sheetz in sight. Sheetz is making a move into Lancaster County, which is still dominated by Wawa, while Wawa is expanding into Sheetz territory in Westminster and Frederick counties in Maryland.

Another emerging battleground, what Stevens calls the “battlefield for your belly” is the DMV area of Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, and stretching south to Richmond, Va.

In total, Sheetz appears to have a greater range, with stores in Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Wawa has a smaller territory, but higher density of stores in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Speaking of...

PHOTOS: More than 100 protest in Pittsburgh against Trump's trans policy reversals

By Jared Wickerham

PHOTOS: More than 100 protest in Pittsburgh against Trump's trans policy reversals

After criticizing COVID mitigation efforts, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler self-quarantines following possible exposure

By Julia Maruca

Guy Reschenthaler

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Pa. legislator says the "unmasked community" faces harassment because people were mean to him online

By Ryan Deto

Russ Diamond
More »

Tags

Latest in News

PHOTOS: More than 100 protest in Pittsburgh against Trump's trans policy reversals

By Jared Wickerham

PHOTOS: More than 100 protest in Pittsburgh against Trump's trans policy reversals

After criticizing COVID mitigation efforts, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler self-quarantines following possible exposure

By Julia Maruca

Guy Reschenthaler

Pa. legislator says the "unmasked community" faces harassment because people were mean to him online

By Ryan Deto

Russ Diamond

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette union journalists will vote to go on strike

By Ryan Deto

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offices on the North Side
More »

Readers also liked…

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

By Ryan Deto

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 29- 4, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

PHOTOS: More than 100 protest in Pittsburgh against Trump's trans policy reversals

PHOTOS: More than 100 protest in Pittsburgh against Trump's trans policy reversals

By Jared Wickerham

Guy Reschenthaler

After criticizing COVID mitigation efforts, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler self-quarantines following possible exposure

By Julia Maruca

Alexa Namestnik waits on tables outside of Lot 17 in Bloomfield on Tue., July 21.

Pittsburgh’s restaurant workers say they are bearing all the brunt of the region’s coronavirus spike, but are seeing little benefits

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation