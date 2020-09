These Pittsburgh farmers markets continue well into the fall seasons

Lawrenceville Farmers Market



Fall might not have perfect tomatoes and strawberries, but it has apples, sweet potatoes, leeks, and other hearty vegetables and fruits, much of which are available at farmers markets that continue well into the cooler months. Don't miss out on local, seasonal produce (and outdoor, COVID-friendly shopping).Tuesdays3-7 p.m. Continues through Tue., Oct. 27.Arsenal Park, 39th St., Lawrenceville.Wednesdays3-7 p.m. Continues through Wed., Nov. 25.1529 Brownsville Rd., CarrickThursdays10 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through Thu., Oct. 29.Market Square, Downtown.Fridays3-7 p.m. Continues through Fri., Oct. 30.Allegheny Commons Park, E. Ohio St. & Cedar Ave., North Side.Saturdays9 a.m.-1 p.m. Continues through Sat., Nov. 21.5050 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield.