 These Pittsburgh CSAs will fill your home with spring flowers | Spring Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

These Pittsburgh CSAs will fill your home with spring flowers

By

click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: LUCY CHEN
CP Illustration: Lucy Chen
Like in many cities, space for gardens and flower beds in Pittsburgh comes at a premium, meaning that many renters and homeowners may not be able to experience the joy of seasonal blooms. One way to fill your home with spring flowers, while also supporting local farmers and growers, is subscribing to a flower CSA. Luckily, there are several throughout the Pittsburgh area to choose from.

A CSA, or Community Supported Agriculture, helps farms stay financially stable during off seasons into the start of growing seasons. Sol Patch Garden (solpatchgarden.square.site), located in Mt. Oliver, and run by Collette Walsh, offers a weekly or bi-weekly CSA Flower Subscription.

“For me, it was a really helpful way to just get individuals involved in the farm during the slow season,” Walsh says. “There’s not a lot of revenue, there’s not a lot of money happening in the winter season. It’s just a really helpful and nice way to kind of give us a jumpstart to the growing season, to get a little bit of cash flow, and to get people excited about the season and about flowers.”


Sol Patch Garden has a stand every Saturday at the Bloomfield Market, which is one of the pick-up spots for the CSA. Sol Patch still has a few more subscriptions left that they are looking to fill for the upcoming season. The flowers are priced at $193 for a bi-weekly subscription and $365 for a weekly subscription.

Walsh has worked on several different farms before starting her own and has always enjoyed taking part in CSAs. This will be the third year Sol Patch Garden has done a CSA, and Walsh believes it gives customers more options besides buying flowers at the city’s weekly farmers markets.

“People seem to be excited about it and receptive to it, which is great and exciting,” she says. “For us, it’s a really nice way to get consistent flowers to people in the middle of the week and have them going somewhere. So that way, the flowers aren’t sitting for a week between market to market.”

Walsh’s current favorites for spring, as they change very frequently, are the tulips and daffodils, and she is excited for hundreds of new varieties of daffodils being planted at the farm.


“It’s a really helpful way of investing in a farm or investing in people and a business you believe in,” Walsh says.

Tiny Seed Farm (4312 Middle Road, Allison Park. tinyseedfarmpgh.com) also sells a flower CSA, which will run from May 10 to Oct. 18 this year for 24 weeks total. This subscription has an optional add-on feature for a weekly flower bouquet that will run for 17 weeks.

According to the farm’s website, the “Tiny Seed Fleur team will design and arrange unique bouquets with love just for you.” This will last from June 7-Oct. 4. The small varietal weekly bouquet is priced at $204, and the large varietal weekly bouquet is priced $384.

Tulip fans should also check out the Armstrong County-based Rootspring Farms (rootspringfarm.com), which has a spring tulip CSA for four weeks from April to May. Delivery will be available for many Pittsburgh zip codes as listed on the website. The spring tulips will be delivered weekly and are priced at $90.

According to the Rootspring Farms website, the tulips will vary each week based on crop availability, so a unique colorful bouquet will be sent every week.


Pittsburgh is home to many great farms that offer a variety of CSAs, from flowers to farm fresh produce. The CSAs provide a way for shoppers to get products directly from the farm, making the transaction more transparent and personal compared to buying from a grocery store chain.

“For us farmers, it’s a really helpful way to just show that you’re invested in a business and what someone is working hard to make and provide for you,” Walsh says.
Sol Patch Garden solpatchgarden.square.site
Tiny Seed Farm 4312 Middle Road. Allison Park. tinyseedfarmpgh.com
Rootspring Farms rootspringfarm.com

Trending

Speaking of...

Jobs for beer lovers, organic farmers, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Jobs for beer lovers, organic farmers, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Bloom into spring with fresh flowers and Pittsburgh-made floral accessories

By Dani Janae

Flowers from Root Seller Pgh
More »

Tags

Latest in Spring Guide

Pittsburgh bakeries welcome spring with fresh fruits, floral ingredients

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh bakeries welcome spring with fresh fruits, floral ingredients

Behind-the-scenes at Page's, Pittsburgh's iconic ice cream shop

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Behind-the-scenes at Page's, Pittsburgh's iconic ice cream shop

Pittsburgh galleries, museums debut new shows for spring 2022

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh galleries, museums debut new shows for spring 2022

Pittsburgh’s spring concert season is ready to bring back crowds

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh’s spring concert season is ready to bring back crowds
More »
More Spring Guide »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 23-29, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Marijuana Policy Project names Pennsylvania one of 19 states with worst weed laws

Marijuana Policy Project names Pennsylvania one of 19 states with worst weed laws

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh's Strip District

Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor is for sale

By Lisa Cunningham

The Wonderful Portal of Dr. Oz

The Wonderful Portal of Dr. Oz

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Return of banh mi, new coffee collab, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

Return of banh mi, new coffee collab, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation