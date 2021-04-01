These Pittsburgh businesses and groups have fun with April Fools' Day jokes

The nonprofit Riverlife may have tapped into some wishful thinking with giant slides down Mount Washington, next to the Duquesne Incline. The candy rainbow colors are a nice touch.
“Riverlife has worked since 1999 to create, activate, and celebrate Pittsburgh's riverfronts," said Matthew Galluzzo, Riverlife president and CEO in an interview with The Onion. pic.twitter.com/y3Ml0nGivo— Riverlife (@RiverlifePgh) April 1, 2021
3 Rivers Outdoor Co., the outdoor fitter in Regent Square, has decided to only acknowledge the Monongahela and Allegheny now. See ya later, Ohio River!
Black Cat Market in Garfield has a new fur baby up for adoption. Blossom, definitely not an opossum, loves to eat trash and is immune to Lyme disease.
Meet our newest kitty, Blossom! She’s a bit shy at first but seems very sweet 😁 pic.twitter.com/gg3f3RuU72— Black Cat Market (@BlackCatMartPgh) April 1, 2021
Pittsburgh may question its loyalty to Heinz ketchup after this announcement for its totally real, totally-not-made-up cranberry gravy, or Cravy, which is clearly poking fun at the company's own line of hybrid condiments.
After a wonderful think session with my friends at @oceansprayinc, we’ve decided to join forces for a flavorful concoction that might add a touch of magic to your meal.— H.J. Heinz & Co. (@HeinzTweets) April 1, 2021
What do you say, dear friends? 250,000 ‘Indeed’ votes will make “CRAVY” a reality!
Sorry beer lovers, but this 46.37 oz. Longboy can release from East End Brewing is, in fact, not real. However, the company still has plenty of regular-sized cans to enjoy. And in case you're wondering if East End actually went the extra mile to make these extremely tall cans, there's video proof.
You've heard of the Oreo Double Stuf, the massive sandwich cookie loaded with cream filling. Well, get ready for this absolute unit from local ice cream sandwich company Leona's.