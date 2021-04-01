 These Pittsburgh businesses and groups have fun with April Fools' Day jokes | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

These Pittsburgh businesses and groups have fun with April Fools' Day jokes

By

click to enlarge April Fools' Day Cravy ad by Heinz - IMAGE: KRAFT-HEINZ, INC.
Image: Kraft-Heinz, Inc.
April Fools' Day Cravy ad by Heinz
It's understandable that a lot of people just don't feel like breaking out the April Fools' Day pranks this year. Frankly, the last 12 months have felt like one long, especially mean prank. But some Pittsburghers are getting into the spirit and providing some much-needed levity with fake products, outrageous photoshop jobs, and other ways to make ya look.

The nonprofit Riverlife may have tapped into some wishful thinking with giant slides down Mount Washington, next to the Duquesne Incline. The candy rainbow colors are a nice touch.

3 Rivers Outdoor Co., the outdoor fitter in Regent Square, has decided to only acknowledge the Monongahela and Allegheny now. See ya later, Ohio River!

Black Cat Market in Garfield has a new fur baby up for adoption. Blossom, definitely not an opossum, loves to eat trash and is immune to Lyme disease.

Pittsburgh may question its loyalty to Heinz ketchup after this announcement for its totally real, totally-not-made-up cranberry gravy, or Cravy, which is clearly poking fun at the company's own line of hybrid condiments.

Sorry beer lovers, but this 46.37 oz. Longboy can release from East End Brewing is, in fact, not real. However, the company still has plenty of regular-sized cans to enjoy. And in case you're wondering if East End actually went the extra mile to make these extremely tall cans, there's video proof.

You've heard of the Oreo Double Stuf, the massive sandwich cookie loaded with cream filling. Well, get ready for this absolute unit from local ice cream sandwich company Leona's.

Trending

A woodfired pizza pop-up, a new Downtown beer hall, and more Pittsburgh food news
Clemente Museum to celebrate its reopening with an outdoor festival
Pa. would see several new and enhanced train service under Amtrak’s 2035 vision plan
Street sweeping in Pittsburgh city neighborhoods to return without ticketing
2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Bill Peduto
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Heinz released newly concocted condiments for Canadians. Let’s hope Pittsburgh is next

By Ryan Deto

Three new condiments available only in Canada

Review: East End Brewing’s canned G&T Hard Seltzer

By Ryan Deto

Review: East End Brewing’s canned G&T Hard Seltzer

One of Lawrenceville's favorite cafes reopens, a new taproom comes to the North Hills, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Hannah Lynn

One of Lawrenceville's favorite cafes reopens, a new taproom comes to the North Hills, and more Pittsburgh food news

Jolly Old Saint Pickolas: a giant Heinz pickle ornament is coming to town

By Hannah Lynn

Jolly Old Saint Pickolas: a giant Heinz pickle ornament is coming to town (2)
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Clemente Museum to celebrate its reopening with an outdoor festival

By Dani Janae

Red Enginehouse Truck at the Clemente Museum

Pittsburgh Riverhounds fans will return to Highmark Stadium for 2021 season

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh Riverhounds practice at Highmark Stadium on Mon., March 29, 2021.

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: April 1-7

By CP Staff

Ada Limón: Live Reading and Conversation, presented by Autumn House Press — see Fri., April 2

Pittsburgh Buy Nothing groups offer free stuff, friendly help, and freaky finds

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Buy Nothing groups offer free stuff, friendly help, and freaky finds
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 31- 6, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh Clothing Co. introduces “Pain” merch just in time for Pirates season

Pittsburgh Clothing Co. introduces “Pain” merch just in time for Pirates season

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Buy Nothing groups offer free stuff, friendly help, and freaky finds

Pittsburgh Buy Nothing groups offer free stuff, friendly help, and freaky finds

By Amanda Waltz

New Pittsburgh children’s book author takes inspiration from family restaurant

New Pittsburgh children’s book author takes inspiration from family restaurant

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation