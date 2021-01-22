These limited-edition Pittsburgh cocktails are worth collecting for the label art alone

The limited-edition artist collaboration bottles feature a label created by a local artist and contain one of two cocktails courtesy of Bar Botanico, the Quiet Shire Martini or the Cafe Manhattan.
Kelsie Sinagra of Bar Botanico says they wanted the consumer’s choice to be between artwork, not cocktails; any of the seven artist labels can be paired with either cocktail. Artists, who receive a portion of the sales from their label, include Phil Seth, Rachna Radar, John Muldoon, Morgan Overton, Darrin Milliner, and Juliandra Jones and Dejouir Brown.
Sinagra says they designed the cocktails to be pretty different, crafting one with whiskey and the other with vodka. Both feature local products, the manhattan riff using whiskey infused with coffee from Commonplace Coffee and the martini showcasing chamomile tea from Griffiths Tea. Sinagra also makes a point to say that the martini isn’t “super strong” or boozy like you’d expect; the chamomile turns it light, aromatic, and floral. Each bottle contains enough for four cocktails.
The artist collaboration cocktails are limited, and Sinagra expects bottles to last just a few more weeks. Orders can be made online for pick-up at Bar Botanico at barbotanico.com/carryout/bottled-cocktails.