These lawyers are offering free or discounted representation for arrested protesters

Middleman, who challenged Stephen Zappala for Allegheny County District Attorney last year and works as a public defender, is one of a handful of lawyers and legal organizations offering free representation for those arrested during the protests.
"We felt strongly that our clients' First Amendment rights were violated and that they were put in an impossible situation with no means of actually getting out of Downtown Pittsburgh," says criminal defense lawyer Patrick Nightingale, who is part of Middleman's ad hoc team of attorneys offering their services. "We've heard story after story about client's being directed one direction only to be arrested once they arrived."
The most common charges are failure to disperse and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. With protests in Pittsburgh approaching their third consecutive week, Pittsburgh City Paper reached out to lawyers and legal organizations that are offering support for those arrested during the protests.
This list is being continually updated; please send any additional suggestions to alexgordon@pghcitypaper.com.
Healey Block LLC
Mike Healey's work focuses on labor unions and in civil liberties litigation, and "within the limits of time," is offering "representation of protesters through preliminary hearing stages, jury trials for sharply reduced fees," and reviewing civil liberties issues.
Healey's advice for people attending protests: "Stay with a group of people you know (i.e. an affinity group), have each other's phone numbers in case you are separated, and in case you are arrested."
Contact: mike@unionlawyers.net or 412-391-7711
Justin Romano
Working in a private practice but regularly offering pro bono services to those who need it, Romano was prompted to offer free representation for protest arrests because "standing up to abuses of authority should not result in criminal sanctions." Romano says it's important to know your rights before attending a protest and recommends reviewing ACLU's guidelines prior to heading out.
Contact: justin@arlawpitt.com or 412-336-8622
JD Law
Jennifer Dickquist is the owner of JD Law and co-founder of the Black Burgh Bail Fund (B3F), created in late May to provide bail money for people of color arrested during the protests, as well as those in Allegheny County Jail for low-level drug offenses and non-violent offenses. Additionally, Dickquist is offering some criminal services pro bono, and others at a sliding scale or flat fee. While Dickquist says the arrests have slowed and many of the early cases are being thrown out, she recommends reading up on your rights as a protester before attending these kinds of demonstrations.
"While law enforcement may violate these rights, they are still afforded to you and lawyers can help with violations in the aftermath," says Dickquist.
Contact for legal services: 412-295-8066
Contact to request bail funds: b3finfo@gmail.com
Lisa Middleman et al.
As the protests were beginning, Middleman reached out to request legal professionals to volunteer in helping "individuals who were arrested for, basically, being caught in the wrong place at the wrong time," says Patrick Nightingale. The group is coordinating with protest organizers, including Pittsburgh, I Can't Breathe.
While each volunteer attorney can decide how much of their fee they'll waive in participating, Nightingale says that they are all asked to commit to representation at the preliminary hearing level. Some have pledged to take cases to trial if necessary.
Contact: lisa@lisamiddleman.com
National Lawyers Guild
The Pittsburgh chapter of NLG has a Legal Observer program, in which protest organizers can arrange for an individual trained by Guild attorneys to attend and "document interactions between demonstrators and law enforcement in anticipation of criminal defense or civil litigation."
The program is "designed to enable people to express their political views as fully as possible without unconstitutional disruption or interference by the police and with the fewest possible consequences from the criminal justice system."
Legal Observers do not participate in the demonstrations, provide legal advice, or serve as mediator between citizens and police. They are there to document.
To submit a request to have a Legal Observer attend a Pittsburgh protest, fill out this form.
More info: nlg.org/legalobservers
OTHER RESOURCES
Pittsburgh Pro Bono Center
ACLU Pennsylvania
Abolitionist Law Center
Bukit Bail Fund