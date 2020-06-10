These lawyers are offering free or discounted representation for arrested protesters



Healey Block LLC

Mike Healey's work focuses on

representation of protesters through preliminary hearing stages, jury trials for sharply reduced fees," and reviewing civil liberties issues.



Healey's advice for people attending protests: "

Stay with a group of people you know (i.e. an affinity group), have each other's phone numbers in case you are separated, and in case you are arrested."







Contact: mike@unionlawyers.net or 412-391-7711



Justin Romano

Working in a private practice but regularly offering pro bono services to those who need it, Romano was prompted to offer free representation for protest arrests because "standing up to abuses of authority should not result in criminal sanctions." Romano says it's important to know your rights before attending a protest and recommends reviewing ACLU's guidelines prior to heading out.



Contact: justin@arlawpitt.com or 412-336-8622



"While law enforcement may violate these rights, they are still afforded to you and lawyers can help with violations in the aftermath," says Dickquist.