There Ultra Lounge seeks variety artists for fundraiser show for animals impacted by Australia's wildfires

Despite being half a world away, the Downtown bar There Ultra Lounge will try to help out with its Pop-Up Fundraiser for Australia.
Taking place on Sun., Jan. 12, the event will feature live burlesque performances by Cabaret Classique. The venue is also calling on any interested variety acts to donate their time to the cause.
While the event is free, all tips collected by the performers will go to The Rescue Collective, an Australian animal welfare group working to save wildlife impacted by the bushfires.
Cabaret Classique creator and producer, Rose Maywood, says she decided to organize the fundraiser because she has “always cared very much for the environment and animals.”
“I feel as someone with the platform to bring together the Pittsburgh performance community to make a difference, this would be the perfect opportunity,” she says.
She adds that while she and other artists live paycheck to paycheck and “often find it hard to donate to causes we care about,” the pop-up allows them to use their talent to collect and donate any tips they receive. To that end, the event’s Facebook page urges interested patrons to bring extra tip money.
Any local variety artists interested in performing at the pop-up should contact Maywood at rosemaywood@gmail.com with any music, setup details, or order preference.