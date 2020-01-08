 There Ultra Lounge seeks variety artists for fundraiser show for animals impacted by Australia's wildfires | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

There Ultra Lounge seeks variety artists for fundraiser show for animals impacted by Australia's wildfires

By

click to enlarge koala-bear-australia-fundraiser.jpg
You don’t have to live in Australia to understand the effects of the raging bushfires devastating the country’s state of New South Wales. For weeks, the news and social media have been flooded with images of blood-red skies, badly burned koalas, and terrified Australians trying to escape the blaze. Even more staggering are the reports of human deaths and a mind-boggling one billion wild animals estimated to be wiped out.

Despite being half a world away, the Downtown bar There Ultra Lounge will try to help out with its Pop-Up Fundraiser for Australia.

Taking place on Sun., Jan. 12, the event will feature live burlesque performances by Cabaret Classique. The venue is also calling on any interested variety acts to donate their time to the cause.


While the event is free, all tips collected by the performers will go to The Rescue Collective, an Australian animal welfare group working to save wildlife impacted by the bushfires.

Cabaret Classique creator and producer, Rose Maywood, says she decided to organize the fundraiser because she has “always cared very much for the environment and animals.”
click to enlarge Rose Maywood (right) of Cabaret Classique with singer/songwriter Bryce at There Ultra Lounge. - PHOTO: CABARET CLASSIQUE
Photo: Cabaret Classique
Rose Maywood (right) of Cabaret Classique with singer/songwriter Bryce at There Ultra Lounge.

“I feel as someone with the platform to bring together the Pittsburgh performance community to make a difference, this would be the perfect opportunity,” she says.

She adds that while she and other artists live paycheck to paycheck and “often find it hard to donate to causes we care about,” the pop-up allows them to use their talent to collect and donate any tips they receive. To that end, the event’s Facebook page urges interested patrons to bring extra tip money.

Any local variety artists interested in performing at the pop-up should contact Maywood at rosemaywood@gmail.com with any music, setup details, or order preference.


Event Details

Pop-Up Fundraiser for Australia

Sun., Jan. 12, 8 p.m.

There Ultra Lounge 931 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh Downtown

Related Events

Tags

Latest in Features

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

By CP Staff

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at COBRA Lounge, Cattivo, and more (Jan. 9-15)

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at COBRA Lounge, Cattivo, and more (Jan. 9-15)

For Sale With Baggage: Don't mess with mom

By Abbie Adams

For Sale With Baggage: Don't mess with mom

Cirque du Soleil OVO adds a seventh performance to its PPG Paints Arena tour stop

By Jordan Snowden

Slack Wire performer at Cirque du Soleil OVO
More »

Readers also liked…

Dandy Andy: Warhol's Queer History explores the role of queerness in Andy Warhol's art

By Lauren Ortego

Andy Warhol’s “Small Acetate (Self-Portrait in Drag)"

Civil Rights and Civil Wrongs, at Mattress Factory, explores the common spirituality, oppression and strength of people of color in South Africa and the United States

By Carrie Mannino

Chris Ivey with his Civil Rights and Civil Wrongs installation

Feminist art exhibition claps back

By Celine Roberts

Curator Christina Lee at Future Tenant

Artist and illustrator Ashley Olinger to paint a City Paper ArtBox at Three Rivers Arts Festival

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh artist Ashley Olinger
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 8-14, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Leia Way LeStat, Miss V, and Alexa Chapman pose for a portrait during Franks N' Queens drag brunch.

The popularity of drag brunches and other events show the scene’s mainstream appeal in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

Slack Wire performer at Cirque du Soleil OVO

Cirque du Soleil OVO adds a seventh performance to its PPG Paints Arena tour stop

By Jordan Snowden

For Sale With Baggage: Don't mess with mom

For Sale With Baggage: Don't mess with mom

By Abbie Adams

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at COBRA Lounge, Cattivo, and more (Jan. 9-15)

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at COBRA Lounge, Cattivo, and more (Jan. 9-15)

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation