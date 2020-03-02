 There are no reported cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, but the ACHD expects there will be eventually | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

There are no reported cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, but the ACHD expects there will be eventually

By

click to enlarge coronavirus.jpg
This morning, the Allegheny County Health Department held a press conference to address concerns about COVID-19, known colloquially as the coronavirus.

There have been no known cases reported in Pennsylvania “but some are expected as testing is expanded,” the ACHC wrote in a press release. Currently, ACHD does not have a supply of testing kits to detect for the coronavirus, but they are available through the Pennsylvania Department of Health. If a patient suspects they may have the virus, their doctor has to get approval from the ACHD before it gets sent to the state lab, a process that ACHD medical epidemiologist Dr. Kristen Mertz says takes around 24 hours between the shipping and testing of the sample.

At the press conference, the ACHD declined to say how many people have been tested or requested to be tested, only that there have been no confirmed cases. The county does not expect to get test kits for another few months.


“It is currently flu and respiratory disease season and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] recommends that getting a flu vaccine and taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs. This includes staying home when you are sick; covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, elbow or sleeve; practicing good hand hygiene; avoiding shaking hands; and routinely cleaning frequently-touched surfaces and objects,” wrote the ACHD in the press release.

This includes smartphones: A recent study in the Journal of Hospital Infection found that viruses can survive on the screen of a smartphone for up to nine days.

The ACHD also recommended that businesses encourage sick employees to stay home and to provide disposable wipes to keep surfaces clean.

According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, which can occur 2-14 days after exposure.


On Tue., Feb. 25, CDC announced that around 80,000 cases have been reported since the outbreak began in Dec. 2019, the majority of which have been in mainland China. (The numbers have since risen.)

There have now been 96 diagnosed cases in the U.S., with six deaths reported.

The ACHD has a web page with more information and resources about the coronavirus here.

Speaking of...

Allegheny County issues another fine to US Steel for air pollution violation

By Ollie Gratzinger

Allegheny County issues another fine to US Steel for air pollution violation

Dozens gather Downtown to protest poor air quality in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

Air quality protesters at Pittsburgh City-County Building

A week after a particularly bad stretch of air pollution, Allegheny County Health Dept. announces plans for handling next one

By Hannah Lynn

Smog from December's inversion event

GASP and Patagonia use mural to urge action on curbing air pollution

By Amanda Waltz

GASP mural at the Shadyside Patagonia location.
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Mayor Peduto on the city’s climate change goals as related to public transit

By Ryan Deto

Mayor Bill Peduto inside his office at the City County Building on Wed., Feb. 12, 2020.

New study tries to figure out how many Pittsburgh commuters cross rivers

By Ryan Deto

The Allegheny River

VIDEO: Pittsburgh Black Media Panel at August Wilson African American Cultural Center

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh Black Media Panel at August Wilson African American Culture Center on Wed., Feb. 12, 2020

Pop-Up library to fill needs of Downtown bookworms during renovation

By Lisa Cunningham

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's Downtown Branch on Smithfield Street
More »

Readers also liked…

Six arrested protesting for redistricting reform at state Speaker Mike Turzai’s home in Marshall

By Ryan Deto

Protesters in front of Mike Turzai's home

@Housesofpittsburgh Instagram account features local neighborhood gems

By Hannah Lynn

A photograph by Annie Perricole, featured on @HousesOfPittsburgh’s Instagram account

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust pushing forward with Downtown cinema project

By Tyler Dague

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust pushing forward with Downtown cinema project

How should Pittsburgh celebrate Andy Warhol’s 90th birthday?

By CP Staff

How should Pittsburgh celebrate Andy Warhol’s 90th birthday?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

  • ReNew: Louise Silk

    ReNew: Louise Silk

    @ Contemporary Craft BNY Mellon Satellite Gallery

    Mondays-Sundays, 6-12 a.m. Continues through May 1

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 26- 3, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending News

Mayor Bill Peduto discusses the Green New Deal in his office on Wed., Feb. 12.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto explains why he isn’t backing the Green New Deal, but why he is also opposed to fracking

By Ryan Deto

The Allegheny River

New study tries to figure out how many Pittsburgh commuters cross rivers

By Ryan Deto

Study shows rural Pennsylvania school districts not benefiting from nearby fracking

Study shows rural Pennsylvania school districts not benefiting from nearby fracking

By Ryan Deto

Casa San Jose volunteers canvassing in Beechview on Feb. 22

Pittsburgh Latino service group hoping to ensure everyone is counted for 2020 Census

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation