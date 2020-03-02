There are no reported cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, but the ACHD expects there will be eventually

There have been no known cases reported in Pennsylvania “but some are expected as testing is expanded,” the ACHC wrote in a press release. Currently, ACHD does not have a supply of testing kits to detect for the coronavirus, but they are available through the Pennsylvania Department of Health. If a patient suspects they may have the virus, their doctor has to get approval from the ACHD before it gets sent to the state lab, a process that ACHD medical epidemiologist Dr. Kristen Mertz says takes around 24 hours between the shipping and testing of the sample.
At the press conference, the ACHD declined to say how many people have been tested or requested to be tested, only that there have been no confirmed cases. The county does not expect to get test kits for another few months.
“It is currently flu and respiratory disease season and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] recommends that getting a flu vaccine and taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs. This includes staying home when you are sick; covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, elbow or sleeve; practicing good hand hygiene; avoiding shaking hands; and routinely cleaning frequently-touched surfaces and objects,” wrote the ACHD in the press release.
This includes smartphones: A recent study in the Journal of Hospital Infection found that viruses can survive on the screen of a smartphone for up to nine days.
The ACHD also recommended that businesses encourage sick employees to stay home and to provide disposable wipes to keep surfaces clean.
According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, which can occur 2-14 days after exposure.
On Tue., Feb. 25, CDC announced that around 80,000 cases have been reported since the outbreak began in Dec. 2019, the majority of which have been in mainland China. (The numbers have since risen.)
There have now been 96 diagnosed cases in the U.S., with six deaths reported.
The ACHD has a web page with more information and resources about the coronavirus here.