Theater is BACK at Lincoln Park!

This fall, Lincoln Park is back with a fresh, new 9-show series of award-winning productions for their upcoming season. The 2021-2022 Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Subscription Series line-up features two plays, two dance shows, and five musicals.
“After 18 months of digital offerings, it brings me great joy to announce that we’re back and better than ever for live in-person theatre!” said Justin Fortunato, Producing Artistic Director.
“This season is packed full of exciting stories and surprises that we hope you and your family will join us for. It’s BIGGER, BETTER, and BOLDER than ever before,” said Fortunato. “Experience the boldest season yet, live and in-person. This season we will present family friendly productions, thought-provoking stories, and ageless classics you know and love.”
Highlights of the 2021-22 season include:
• Disney’s Newsies, inspired by the Newsboy Strike of 1899, this Tony Award Winning, high-energy musical is perfect for the entire family. With show-stopping dance numbers and a riveting score by Alan Menken (Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Tangled). (October 8-10, 15-17)
• It’s “happily ever after with a little flavor!” A brand-new show, based on the Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical features favorite songs like “Rotten to the Core” and “Chillin’ Like a Villain,” as your favorite villain's kids show you all the “Ways to be Wicked.” (November 12-14, 19-21)
• All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 is the true story of a remarkable moment in history when Allied and German soldiers put down their weapons and celebrated Christmas together. In this moving play, experience the true embodiment of peace on earth and good will toward men. (December 3-5, 10-12, 17-19)
• The magic of Lincoln Park’s longest running holiday tradition is better than ever with this year’s production of The Nutcracker. New choreography and exciting scenic elements make this Tchaikovsky classic the perfect addition to your holiday season. (December 9-12)
• Be completely transported to the Regency era in England for the ultimate romantic comedy with Pride & Prejudice. Based on the classic Jane Austen novel, the story of the independent-minded Elizabeth and haughty Mr. Darcy comes to life on stage. (February 11-13, 18-20)
• Swing is more than a type of music — it is a state of mind! Featuring spectacular dance numbers, a live, on-stage swing band, plus chart-topping hits, Swing! A Musical Dance Spectacular explores and celebrates the musical movement that swept the nation. (March 11-13)
• Save the date for the first ever Lincoln Park Surprise Bonus Musical! Stay tuned for more details to come — it is promised to be worth the wait! (April 29-30, and May 1, 6-8)
• Voted the best musical of the 20th century by Time Magazine, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel is a giant in musical theatre. This haunting love story about a tragic anti-hero, and the wife and child he leaves behind, features some of the most powerful music ever written for the stage. This magical and majestic classic embodies both the grey areas of life and the Golden Age of Broadway. (June 17-19, 24-26)
• Rounding out the season is Memphis the Musical. A rock ‘n roll journey that takes you behind the curtain into the nightclubs where a musical movement was born. With an original score written by Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan, Memphis transports audiences to the 1950’s South through irresistible songs and a thrilling tale of fame and the forbidden love between a white radio DJ who wants to change the world and a black club singer on the verge of her big break. (July 22-24, 29-31)
In addition to this spectacular line-up of shows and performances, Lincoln Park has unveiled a brand-new website featuring new ticketing software, patron portal access, and online merchandise to make the experience of their patrons easier than ever before. For more information on shows, tickets, or subscriptions packages, visit www.LincolnParkArts.org.
The stage is ready. The orchestra is tuned. The actors are in the wings. The only thing missing now is YOU!