 The Underdog: Pa. House District 39: Rick Self vs. Andrew Kuzma | Pittsburgh City Paper

The Underdog: Pa. House District 39: Rick Self vs. Andrew Kuzma

By

click to enlarge The Underdog: Pa. House District 39: Rick Self vs. Andrew Kuzma
CP Illustration: Lucy Chen

State House District 39 stretches across a mix of suburban and rural communities in southern Allegheny County and northern Washington County. Incumbent Rep. Mike Puskaric (R-Jefferson Hills) lost the Republican primary.

PDF — Pa. House District 39

Rick Self

Bio: Democrat. Self-employed. U.S. Army Veteran and South Park resident. Former political action director for the Local 1843 Steelworkers Union and previously served as township auditor. Founding member of the Mon Valley Unemployed Committee.

Abortion: Pledges he will support and protect women’s rights during his time in office, and pledges to oppose abortion bans in the state legislature. Argues Roe v. Wade should be codified in federal law.

Labor: Pro-union. Supports increasing the state minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15. Pledges he’ll fight to ensure thriving wages and flourishing small businesses.

Election Integrity: Wants to protect the right to vote by mail and in-person. Sees mail-in voting as a safe and convenient option for voters, especially seniors.

Reported fundraising since January 2021: None reported


Andrew Kuzma

Bio: Republican. Attorney. Resides in Elizabeth Township. Graduate of University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University. Former township commissioner.

Abortion: Responded affirmatively to a candidate survey that asked whether he supported an amendment to the state Constitution "to prevent taxpayer funding for elective abortions."

Labor: Opposes raising state taxes. Pledges to enact policies that will promote steel and energy jobs. Has not outlined a position on minimum wage.

Election Integrity: Believes in “commonsense election reform.” Wants to enact policies to restore confidence in the election process.

Reported fundraising since January 2021: $35,138

Trending

Tags

More from Election Guide

Pittsburgh General Election Guide 2022

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh General Election Guide 2022

U.S. House District 12: Summer Lee vs. Mike Doyle

By Jordana Rosenfeld

U.S. House District 12: Summer Lee vs. Mike Doyle

U.S. Senate: John Fetterman vs. Mehmet Oz

By Jordana Rosenfeld

U.S. Senate: John Fetterman vs. Mehmet Oz

Pennsylvania Governor: Josh Shapiro vs. Doug Mastriano

By Jamie Wiggan

Pennsylvania Governor: Josh Shapiro vs. Doug Mastriano

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor: Austin Davis vs. Carrie DelRosso

By Alice Crow

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor: Austin Davis vs. Carrie DelRosso

The Newcomer: Pa. House District 30: Arvind Venkat vs. Cindy Kirk

By Jamie Wiggan

The Newcomer: Pa. House District 30: Arvind Venkat vs. Cindy Kirk

Pa. State Senate District 38: Lindsey Williams vs. Lori Mizgorski

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pa. State Senate District 38: Lindsey Williams vs. Lori Mizgorski

Third-party: Pa. House District 23: Dan Frankel vs. Jay Ting Walker

By Jamie Wiggan

Third-party: Pa. House District 23: Dan Frankel vs. Jay Ting Walker

The Nail-biter: Pa. House District 33: Mandy Steele vs. Ted Tomson

By Alice Crow

The Nail-biter: Pa. House District 33: Mandy Steele vs. Ted Tomson

Pennsylvania General Election 2022: Ballot questions explained

By Amanda Waltz

Pennsylvania General Election 2022: Ballot questions explained

My preferred candidate has died or won higher office – what does my vote mean?

By Jamie Wiggan

My preferred candidate has died or won higher office – what does my vote mean?

U.S. House District 17: Chris Deluzio vs. Jeremy Shaffer

By Jamie Wiggan

U.S. House District 17: Chris Deluzio vs. Jeremy Shaffer

A look behind the Keystone Party of Pennsylvania

By Amanda Waltz

A look behind the Keystone Party of Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh City Council District 5

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh City Council District 5
More »
More Election Guide »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 26- 1, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Witchy cakes, coffee from a car, and more Pittsburgh food news

Witchy cakes, coffee from a car, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Pins Mechanical barcade brings adult playground to the South Side

Pins Mechanical barcade brings adult playground to the South Side

By Amanda Waltz

Strikers demonstrate outside Post-Gazette publisher's Shadyside home

Strikers demonstrate outside Post-Gazette publisher's Shadyside home

By Pat Cavanagh

New report calls for more resources, educational supports for Pittsburgh's Black families

New report calls for more resources, educational supports for Pittsburgh's Black families

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation