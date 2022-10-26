The Underdog: Pa. House District 39: Rick Self vs. Andrew Kuzma | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Illustration: Lucy Chen

State House District 39 stretches across a mix of suburban and rural communities in southern Allegheny County and northern Washington County. Incumbent Rep. Mike Puskaric (R-Jefferson Hills) lost the Republican primary.



Rick Self

Bio: Democrat. Self-employed. U.S. Army Veteran and South Park resident. Former political action director for the Local 1843 Steelworkers Union and previously served as township auditor. Founding member of the Mon Valley Unemployed Committee.

Abortion: Pledges he will support and protect women’s rights during his time in office, and pledges to oppose abortion bans in the state legislature. Argues Roe v. Wade should be codified in federal law.



Labor: Pro-union. Supports increasing the state minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15. Pledges he’ll fight to ensure thriving wages and flourishing small businesses.



Election Integrity: Wants to protect the right to vote by mail and in-person. Sees mail-in voting as a safe and convenient option for voters, especially seniors.



Reported fundraising since January 2021: None reported







Andrew Kuzma

Bio: Republican. Attorney. Resides in Elizabeth Township. Graduate of University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University. Former township commissioner.



Abortion: Responded affirmatively to a candidate survey that asked whether he supported an amendment to the state Constitution "to prevent taxpayer funding for elective abortions."



Labor: Opposes raising state taxes. Pledges to enact policies that will promote steel and energy jobs. Has not outlined a position on minimum wage.



Election Integrity: Believes in “commonsense election reform.” Wants to enact policies to restore confidence in the election process.



Reported fundraising since January 2021: $35,138

