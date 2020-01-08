The tracks on Ignition! don’t burn out or fade away

Find more album reviews from local artists in Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh’s STACKS platform each week at pghcitypaper.com. All music is free to stream, and free to download with a library card.



Lord Dubious’ Ignition! is a cornucopia of sonic textures and musical styles. The only element of this record that remains constant throughout its six tracks is song length. Whether that was intentional or not, it’s a remarkable component of this album that’s worth celebrating.

With a maximum duration of 2:48 and a minimum of 2:14 per song, Lord Dubious lets his synths, beats, and samples simmer long enough to get a point across without overcooking any of his ideas. The songs on Ignition! could have each been at least a minute longer without overstaying their welcome. And with a total runtime of around 15 minutes, it’s an album you could listen to once or gladly play on repeat three or four times through.

If you’re a music fan who appreciates sound more than song length, you’re also in luck. Lord Dubious’ mastery of stereo width on Ignition! produces a Phil Spector-like wall of sound that occupies enough speaker real estate, without oversaturating any of the tracks.

Ignition! is filled with dynamic sounds, rhythms, vocal lines, and all the trappings of a great electronic record. There are no forced hooks or overused sequences, making the album a truly flexible listening experience. Ignition! is a great record to devote your full focus to, but it also works well as background music.

There are surely other works one could compare to Ignition! to better illustrate what this record sounds like, but that would be a disservice to the album and the potential listener. The best way to discover what Ignition! is trying to do is to listen to it. After all, it is the perfect length — if that’s something you are into.