The top-rated writing companies according to Reddit comments and reviews | Pittsburgh City Paper

Reddit is a fantastic forum that has many different communities. Given how popular it is, many students regularly visit the website for various reasons, and reading product recommendations and essay writing service reviews is just one of them.

With so many companies online claiming to be able to provide students with excellent essays, finding the best sites to buy college papers can feel like a daunting task. Browsing dozens of Reddit threads and reading hundreds of comments isn't easy either.

That's why we have put together the list of the five most upvoted and most talked about essay writing sites on Reddit. This article will help you narrow your search and choose a reliable service to help you with your college papers ASAP.

Best Essay Writing Service Reddit: Top 5 Most Upvoted Websites

PaperHelp — Recommended by Many Reddit Users

PaperHelp is the best overall service in our rating. It has been available for more than ten years, so it's no wonder it's so popular with Reddit users. This is a reputable site that offers you professional services delivered by writers with advanced degrees.

PaperHelp is one of the best websites to choose from if you buy an essay online because it has excellent prices and customer service.

The starting price per page with a 14-day turnaround is $12 for high school essays, $15 for undergraduate papers, $21 for bachelor-level essays, and $25 for professional-level papers.

The writers are well-vetted experts in many different fields. By choosing PaperHelp, you can rest assured that you will get an expert in your specific field of study working on your assignment, not some kind of jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none type of writer.

No matter what type of paper you need completed or which academic level you need assistance on, this site will be able to help.

PaperHelp is frequently named the most secure and reliable paper writing service by Redditors for a good reason. The company prides itself in providing a truly anonymous service. You don't have to provide any personal information to place an order.

SpeedyPaper — Affordable Service Recommended by Reddit

SpeedyPaper is a safe place to get help with your academic papers, and it's been operating for over five years. Reddit users have given this service the highest rating. If you buy an essay here, you know that the quality of your finished product will be unmatched.

But there's more to SpeedyPaper than good quality. According to Reddit reviews, this website also has some of the best customer services you will experience online.

Redditors often mention that the website has the best prices for the highest quality, so it's safe to say that SpeedyPaper is a cheap essay writing service with a great quality output.

SpeedyPaper has different prices for different kinds of paper. For example, a high school paper written in 20 days will cost you $9, whereas a paper written in 6 hours will cost $26.

The undergraduate papers start from $11 per page. If you want the paper written in 3 days, it will cost you $20 per page. There are other options, too, depending on the deadline, such as fourteen days, five days, 24 hours, etc.

This site might be the best for you if you need to buy a college essay or research paper with high relevance and quality.

GradeMiners — The Fastest Essay Writing Service According to Reddit

Reddit users praise GradeMiners for being one of the fastest essay writing services that deliver papers in only one hour. The company has 20, 000+ satisfied customers worldwide and always finishes tasks on time.

The prices on GradeMiners start from $15.21 per 275 words for high school to $17.21 for college students. All papers are original, and the writers are native English speakers.

If you need an essay or a research paper of any type, GradeMiners is the best site for you because it's a professional and legit essay writing service.

Also, all your information is kept private and secure so that no one can access it except you. All the research papers are composed by the best essay writers in the industry with the highest quality content.

EssayPro — One of the Most Reliable Companies Recommended by Reddit

This company, established in 2012, is one of the oldest companies on the market that provides excellent value for the money.

EssayPro offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee and 24-hour customer support. In addition, the staff can answer all questions you might have about a particular topic or subject.

The prices are $10.8 per page or 275 words for high school papers, whereas college papers start at $11.4 per page.

The prices for a custom research paper or essay are reasonable. However, it's important to note that essay writing companies like EssayPro offer discounts from time to time which you can use to save money. Reddit users advise you to contact customer support to get a discount.

99Papers — Reliable Writing Service According to Redditors

This website provides a quality service for an affordable price. In addition, their writers are mostly ESL (English as a Second Language speakers), which makes the service more affordable and easier for foreign students to communicate their ideas.

High school students can have their essays written for $9.95 per page, whereas undergraduates can get college essays for $12.80 or $15.90, depending on which year they attend.

The website offers a money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with your purchase. All papers are written by professional freelance writers who strive to meet their client's demands and needs.

It is wise for students to ask for proofreading and editing services because it increases their chances of getting an A+ paper.

However, it doesn't hurt them to be cautious and edit their work before submission. If a student decides to place an order, they should provide all details so writers can do a good job.

What About Dedicated Subreddits About Essay Writing Services?

The various communities on Reddit are known as "subreddits." Users are free to create and participate in any subreddits that they choose. However, most subreddits dedicated to writing services are affiliated with academic writing companies. Thus it is not safe to rely on their recommendations.

Many subreddits are tailored toward students, and we recommend reading reviews there. These communities are usually well-moderated and don't allow spam, so essay writing companies cannot self-promote there.

One of the most popular student-oriented subreddits is r/college, where people can freely discuss college life and everything related to it, including essay writing. There are also subreddits specific to cities and universities. Many students come to Reddit to seek help with their assignments and essays, so you will find discussions about paper writing companies anywhere.

The college workload can be difficult to manage, so it is not surprising to see students go to Reddit to find help. Many students have part-time jobs and other things to manage. This can mean they fall behind in their classes or lack the time to complete assignments.

There are also a variety of subreddits where students can get help with their homework. This includes the popular subreddit r/HomeworkHelp, where students can ask for help on any subject. People are free to respond to these posts and offer their services. Other reliable subreddits that offer a paper writing service are r/PaperMarket and r/DoMyHomeWork.

These are the main essay writing communities. However, there are many more. In these communities, it is common to see posts from students from High School to those in Ph.D. programs. This shows that there is a wide variety of requests in these subreddits, and essay requests for all subject areas are quite popular.

These posts tend to get many responses from professional essay writers who compete with each other. They compete by providing the lowest prices and the highest quality. Reddit allows the reliable essay writing services to be more visible. Online reviews aren't always a good measure of the safety of a service. However, Reddit's strict vetting means you can rely on their reviews.

Moderation

Most subreddits have strict moderation, meaning that spammers and scammers are banned from the community. Students can post their requests and choose from various Reddit essay writing services.

However, it is only natural to wonder whether these paper writing services can be trusted. It is true that there are some scam sites. But, on Reddit, you can find some fantastic essay writing service that is reliable and trustworthy.

Reliability

First of all, the community aspect on Reddit means that scammers can easily be identified. The reliable services will have reviews from real students, which you are free to see for yourself.

These reviews will let you know the specific benefits and features of a Reddit essay writing service. You can therefore trust these services because students have already used them. The Reddit community is excellent at identifying low-quality and scam services.

Focus on Customer Service

The essay writing services found on Reddit tend to engage with the community, and they take feedback on board. In addition, customer service is very important to these services since their business depends on it. Therefore, you can rely on them to do a standout job for your essay or assignment.

Their customer service teams are always available to answer questions and resolve any issues. This means that you can be assured that any problems will be quickly dealt with. Since Reddit is a community, it is for students to complain about a service, and this would be easily visible

Reputable essay writing services on Reddit go the extra mile to deliver an outstanding customer experience.

Discretion & Guarantees

Many students tend to worry about their privacy and anonymity when they use these services. It is only natural to be worried that your details may be shared or that your essay may be uploaded somewhere else.

Luckily, the best Reddit writing services provide full discretion, and they offer strict guarantees. Your information will never be stored or passed on to anyone. This means that no one will know that you used these services.

Additionally, the final essay will only belong to you and will not be stored anywhere. Essay services strictly uphold these policies to protect the security of their customers. Additionally, these services offer plagiarism guarantees which ensure that the completed work is 100% original.

Professional Service

Essay writing services tend to employ professionals who have master's degrees and even PHDs. This means that they will be experts in your subject area and will therefore be able to craft a high-quality essay. Students can use these essays for a variety of purposes.

You can learn from the best in order to better express your ideas and put them in the correct format. A typical Reddit essay writing service doesn't just cover essays. A reputable company will also provide services for case study writing, admission writing, dissertation writing, presentations, lab reports, personal statements, and so much more.

Students can save a lot of time and effort by relying on professional writers to complete their assignments. Another advantage of Reddit essay writing services is that you can send all of the relevant details to the essay writer and receive constant updates. This adds another layer of safety and assurance to these services.

Is It Legal to Buy Essays Online?

Buying essays online is not considered illegal and should not be looked at as a way to commit academic fraud. Essay writing sites sell custom papers as model answers to students' essay questions.

It means that by using a certain essay service, you acknowledge that you're purchasing a model essay that you should use as a base for writing your own paper.

However, you must do some research before deciding which site to buy from. There are many risks associated with buying papers online, and you want to avoid being scammed by a bad company. If you decide to get some essay help online, the best thing you can do is learn about what makes a good paper writing site.

As a result, there are plenty of questions about whether or not it's okay to buy essays online. Fortunately, you don't need to worry about getting in trouble if you use such a service. It's perfectly legal to buy and sell papers online so long as they comply with copyright laws.

Using someone else's paper as a model for your writing is also okay—you can even use your paper as a model when working on future projects. The key here is to make sure you cite any outside sources and follow all guidelines set forth by your professor.

Doing these things will ensure that everything runs smoothly and keep you out of any potential hot water with instructors.

Reddit Essay Writing Service: Closing Thoughts

You should now have a much better understanding of how essay writing services operate on Reddit. Of course, as with anything, it is important to do your own research, but in the majority of cases, you can definitely rely on the recommendations of Reddit users.

These services are professional companies that have very high standards and strict policies designed to protect your privacy.

As a result, you can be sure that these services are very effective and completely safe. This means you can take some pressure off and let the professionals take care of your academic assignments.



Pittsburgh City Paper does not endorse, or practice services described in paid content.

