The top events in ‌Pittsburgh for Sept. 22-28 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Amanda King Bitchcraft at David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Thu., Sept. 22



CLIMATE • IRL



Hear from local and national leaders on environmental, racial, and climate justice issues when

presents the

. Presented as part of a larger, multi-day event that includes tours, kayaking, and more, the conversation will cover what a clean energy future looks like for future generations, inviting panelists ranging from Indigenous elders representing the Pacific Northwest to advocates from rural Appalachia and the Gulf South.

SPORTS • IRL

Cozy Pittsburgh bar and venue Bottlerocket Social Hall is hosting the Thursday night Steelers vs. Browns game so you don't have to. Come out for the Super 70s Stillers Party, an eclectic night that promises an old-school experience so that you can “watch ’em like your daddy did!” Expect live polka music at halftime, games during commercial breaks, and a potluck-style buffet that even your old man would approve of. 7-10 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. Extra charge for buffet. bottlerocketpgh.com



click to enlarge Photo: Mark Simpson Texture Contemporary Ballet’s Momentum at New Hazlett Theater

Fri., Sept. 23



DANCE • IRL



Celebrate two new works by

founder and artistic director Alan Obuzor when the company presents

at the

. “Flow” will explore the ebb, flow, and beauty of movement, while the high-energy “B.E.P” will be set to the music of the Black Eyed Peas. Favorites like “Another Story,” “Ding,” “Hollowed,” and “Still From Italy” will also return to the stage. A special children’s performance is suggested for those 10 and under, but all are welcome.

MUSIC • IRL

Marjani Forté-Saunders and Everett Saunders of 7NMS — a collaboration described as a “revolutionary commitment to the Black radical imagination” — take the stage at Kelly Strayhorn Theater for the premiere of PROPHET: The Order of the Lyricist. By combining visuals and a multi-channel audio installation with live dance and vocal performances, the show sets out to illuminate the “distinctive practices, systems, philosophies, and political ideologies” that have shaped hip-hop emcees. 8 p.m. Continues on Sat., Sept. 24. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You $15-35. kelly-strayhorn.org

click to enlarge CP photo by Jordan Miller Downtown Gallery Crawl

ART • IRL

More than 15 art galleries will open their doors for the latest installment of the Gallery Crawl in the Downtown Cultural District. Make an evening out of it with a plethora of new exhibitions at galleries like SPACE and 707, and outdoor art installations such as the Umbrella Sky Project at Trust Oasis. Don’t want the night to end? Dance to the beat in your head at a silent disco from 10 p.m. to midnight at the Backyard. 5:30-10 p.m. Various locations, Downtown. Free. crawl.trustarts.org

Sat., Sept. 24



STAGE • IRL



Pull up a chair for a play on restorative justice and the healing power of food.

presents

, a Tony-nominated performance by Lynn Nottage that tells the story of a truck stop kitchen staff in a small Pennsylvania town. Comprised of formerly incarcerated people, the staff comes together to learn about life and how to make the perfect sandwich. “The unique, Pennsylvanian themes of this play will surely resonate with a Pittsburgh audience,” says director Monteze Freeland in a press release.

EVENT • IRL

Join the Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center for a day of Asian cuisine, performances, and art. Taking place in Mellon Park, the Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Festival helps further the Center’s mission of promoting awareness of Chinese culture and immigrant communities in Pittsburgh. Included in the festivities are traditional musical and dance performances, food from the city’s best Chinese restaurants, handcrafted items, and more. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 6518 Fifth Ave., Shadyside. Free. pghccc.org

Sun., Sept. 25



MARKET • IRL



Spooky season is upon us, as proven by

, an “annual celebration of makers, mystics, and the magick of the community” coming to the

. Browse a marketplace filled with rare oddities from local artists, get a tarot card reading, and connect with fellow mystics at meet-and-greets. Don’t be scared off — kids under 10 get in for free, and adults can enjoy witch-themed cocktails at the bar.

MUSIC • IRL

Experience two drastically different depictions of romance with Symphonie Fantastique at Heinz Hall. Symphonie Fantastique illustrates 19th-century French composer Hector Berlioz’s obsession with a woman he only saw once from afar, leading to his opium-inspired composition of festive balls and dancing witches. The evening also includes the Pittsburgh premiere of A New Day, a piece about composer Joan Towers’ final chapter with her older husband. 2:30 p.m. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $20-98. pittsburghsymphony.org/production

LIT • IRL

Local authors will gather at Riverstone Books to celebrate The Long Way Home, a new release from Tom Montgomery Fate. The travel memoir follows Fate as he journeys to various locations around the globe, from canoeing in Canada to teaching English in a Filipino village. Joining Fate are Chatham University writing faculty members Sheila Squillante and Marc Nieson, and Mexican-Colombian writer, critic, and performance poet Adriana E. Ramírez. 5 p.m. 5841 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. RSVP required. riverstonebookstore.com

Mon., Sept 26



LGBTQ • IRL



B-I-N-G-Oh my! The euphemisms are on fire on the Facebook page for

, which promises a chance to win “a huge load … of money.” The weekly event at local gay bar

features “resident bad boy” JW of male revue J.W.’s Playhouse “pulling his balls” as patrons compete to win a cash drawing. No need to bring your own dauber, but lucky charms are all you.

Tue., Sept. 27



LIT

• IRL



presents

by first-time author

. The book chronicles the lives of notable women buried in Arlington National Cemetery. The first person to ever be buried in Arlington was a woman, and she is accompanied by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Jacqueline Kennedy, and Helen Taft, as well as astronauts, spies, and famous actresses. Interested readers can purchase a copy through the bookshop ahead of the event.

Wed., Sept 28



TALK • HYBRID



By the time Mieczyslaw “Melvin” Goldman emigrated to Pittsburgh from Poland in 1950, he had already suffered devastating losses at the hands of the Third Reich. Despite this, he managed to build a life as a successful jeweler in Squirrel Hill and raise a family. His daughter,

, honored her father with the book

. Hear more about her father’s inspiring life when the

and

welcome Kikel as part of the

.