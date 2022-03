The top events ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh for March 3-9

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Feld Entertainment Disney On Ice at PPG Paints Arena

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix Robin Robin, part of Oscar-Nominated Short Films at Harris Theater

Join Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and all your favorite Disney characters atfor. Kids and adults alike will be wowed by, a colorful, fun, and music-filled display featuring 50 Disney characters performing world-class skating tricks, high-flying acrobatics, and other stunts. Sing along with Elsa from, go under the sea with Ariel from, hang out with the gang from Toy Story, and more.Magiciantakes a voyage tofor his show. Inspired by the Ship of Theseus paradox,promises to transport audiences “through a time warp and into the wilderness, backlit by lanterns and bonfires, where past and present blur and audience members become primary characters in the evening's story.” Don’t miss the chance to take part in Tai’s compelling storytelling and illusion.Spring is upon us, which means it’s time to start planning for your gardening, landscaping, and other home projects. The 40th annualhas you covered with a whopping 1,900 vendors promoting kitchen remodeling, lawn care, and more at the. There will also be a local farming section, a children’s area, and a LEGO display, as well as live jazz music and more.If you’ve been craving something new to get you through the winter blues, check out theat. Founded in 2007, EIT! is a video and performance collective dedicated to sharing found footage and psychedelic documentaries, and hosting internationally touring live shows. You may have seen one of their widely shared videos like Yogi Ogi Dogi or Cat Massage, or their project to collect every VHS copy of. Each EIT! tour is described as featuring “song, dance, life-size puppets, and a renewed belief in life itself,” so be prepared for the weird and wonderful.Horror fans, run for your lives tothis weekend for. The convention includes celebrity appearances by Jason Voorhees himself, Kane Hodder, and fellowLar Park Lincoln, as well asAmanda Bearse and William Ragsdale, and other icons of the genre. The event will also feature movie screenings, a costume contest, panels, autograph signings and photo ops, and more.Trekkies and fans of spoken-word rock covers alike should beam up tofor. Join the original Captain Kirk for a screening of the 1982 sci-fi film, followed by a talk from its biggest star. Shatner will share behind-the-scenes stories from his days on the iconic 1960stelevision series and its spin-off movies, as well as from his decades-long career. An audience-led Q&A will also take place, so get your most pressing queries in order., a local nonprofit with a mission to “build peace through justice,” has moved from its Garfield location to a new spot in Hazelwood. But the center’s history in Garfield won’t just disappear. To celebrate getting a new space (and to say farewell to the old location), the center is hosting. Because the organizers had to leave some books behind in the move, they are now selling them with a fill-a-bag for $5 deal. See what they have to offer and take a little bit of the center home with you.Feature films get all the love at the Oscars, but an annual touring program wants to make sure the nominated short films get love, too. See the live action and animatedprograms at the. The animated short films offer films by creators from all over the world, including, and more. The live-action program includes films representing Denmark, Poland, Kyrgyzstan, Switzerland, and other countries. See them separately, or carve out a day to see both programs.welcomesandfor a virtual discussion about the authors’ respective works. Hear about Sekyiamah’s book, described by publisher Penguin Random House as “centering the experiences of women of color: a mellifluous chorus celebrating the liberation, individuality, and joy of African women's multifaceted sexuality.” On her website, Eko calls her bookan “alternative self-help book” for Black women.Don’t miss the unique voice ofin a solo performance at theDescribed as a “sensuous fusion of sweet earthy tones and the more edgy stylings that arise from the indie genre,” Jordan captivates with a strong voice and tender lyrics. Before the show, check out her albumsand. Must be 18+ to attend.