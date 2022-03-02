The top events ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh for March 3-9

Thu., March 3
KIDS • IRL
Join Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and all your favorite Disney characters at PPG Paints Arena for Disney on Ice. Kids and adults alike will be wowed by Let’s Celebrate, a colorful, fun, and music-filled display featuring 50 Disney characters performing world-class skating tricks, high-flying acrobatics, and other stunts. Sing along with Elsa from Frozen, go under the sea with Ariel from The Little Mermaid, hang out with the gang from Toy Story, and more. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 6. 1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $27-106. disneyonice.com
Fri., March 4
MAGIC • IRL
Magician Jon Tai takes a voyage to Liberty Magic for his show Road Signs. Inspired by the Ship of Theseus paradox, Road Signs promises to transport audiences “through a time warp and into the wilderness, backlit by lanterns and bonfires, where past and present blur and audience members become primary characters in the evening's story.” Don’t miss the chance to take part in Tai’s compelling storytelling and illusion. 7:30 p.m. Continues through April 3. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Tickets $45-75. trustarts.org
EVENT • IRL
Spring is upon us, which means it’s time to start planning for your gardening, landscaping, and other home projects. The 40th annual Duquesne Light Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show has you covered with a whopping 1,900 vendors promoting kitchen remodeling, lawn care, and more at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. There will also be a local farming section, a children’s area, and a LEGO display, as well as live jazz music and more. Continues through Sun., March 13. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $4-10. Free for kids under 6. pghhome.com
EVENT • IRL
If you’ve been craving something new to get you through the winter blues, check out the Everything Is Terrible! Kidz Klub Tour at Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall. Founded in 2007, EIT! is a video and performance collective dedicated to sharing found footage and psychedelic documentaries, and hosting internationally touring live shows. You may have seen one of their widely shared videos like Yogi Ogi Dogi or Cat Massage, or their project to collect every VHS copy of Jerry Maguire. Each EIT! tour is described as featuring “song, dance, life-size puppets, and a renewed belief in life itself,” so be prepared for the weird and wonderful. 7 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $18-22. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Sat., March 5
EVENT • IRL
Horror fans, run for your lives to Crowne Plaza Suites Pittsburgh South this weekend for Horror Realm. The convention includes celebrity appearances by Jason Voorhees himself, Kane Hodder, and fellow Friday the 13th alum Lar Park Lincoln, as well as Fright Nights’ Amanda Bearse and William Ragsdale, and other icons of the genre. The event will also feature movie screenings, a costume contest, panels, autograph signings and photo ops, and more. Continues on Sun., March 6. 164 Fort Couch Road, Mt. Lebanon. $15-40. horrorrealmcon.com
EVENT • IRL
Trekkies and fans of spoken-word rock covers alike should beam up to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall for William Shatner: Wrath of Khan. Join the original Captain Kirk for a screening of the 1982 sci-fi film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, followed by a talk from its biggest star. Shatner will share behind-the-scenes stories from his days on the iconic 1960s Star Trek television series and its spin-off movies, as well as from his decades-long career. An audience-led Q&A will also take place, so get your most pressing queries in order. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. 510 East 10th Ave., Munhall. $54.75-74.75. VIP Meet and Greet $110. librarymusichall.com
Sun., March 6
LIT • IRL
The Thomas Merton Center, a local nonprofit with a mission to “build peace through justice,” has moved from its Garfield location to a new spot in Hazelwood. But the center’s history in Garfield won’t just disappear. To celebrate getting a new space (and to say farewell to the old location), the center is hosting Good Bye Garfield Book Sale: A Pittsburgh Prison Book Project Fundraiser. Because the organizers had to leave some books behind in the move, they are now selling them with a fill-a-bag for $5 deal. See what they have to offer and take a little bit of the center home with you. 1-3 p.m. 5129 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. thomasmertoncenter.org
Mon, March 7
FILM • IRL
Feature films get all the love at the Oscars, but an annual touring program wants to make sure the nominated short films get love, too. See the live action and animated Oscar-Nominated Short Film programs at the Harris Theater. The animated short films offer films by creators from all over the world, including Robin Robin, Affairs of the Art, and more. The live-action program includes films representing Denmark, Poland, Kyrgyzstan, Switzerland, and other countries. See them separately, or carve out a day to see both programs. Continues through Thu., March 17. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org
Tue., March 8
LIT • VIRTUAL
White Whale Bookstore welcomes Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah and Hannah Eko for a virtual discussion about the authors’ respective works. Hear about Sekyiamah’s book The Sex Lives of African Women: Self-Discovery, Freedom, and Healing, described by publisher Penguin Random House as “centering the experiences of women of color: a mellifluous chorus celebrating the liberation, individuality, and joy of African women's multifaceted sexuality.” On her website, Eko calls her book Honey Is the Knife an “alternative self-help book” for Black women. 4-5:30 p.m. Free. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
Wed., March 9
MUSIC • IRL
Don’t miss the unique voice of Noa Jordan in a solo performance at the Greer Cabaret Theater. Described as a “sensuous fusion of sweet earthy tones and the more edgy stylings that arise from the indie genre,” Jordan captivates with a strong voice and tender lyrics. Before the show, check out her albums The Lost Boys and Fractured Crags. Must be 18+ to attend. 6 p.m. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $5. trustarts.org