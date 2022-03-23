The top events in Pittsburgh for March 24-30

Thu., March 24
COMEDY • IRL
The anticipated return of Brillobox means the return of certain events, including the Gab Bonesso & Friends Comedy Show. Arvin Clay, described as “America's Premiere Goth Comedian,” hosts a night of laughs featuring three local female stand-up acts. Joining Bonesso is Rebecca Canterbury and Harriet Riley. Seating is limited, so make a reservation by emailing gab@gabbonesso.com. COVID-19 vaccinations cards are required for entry. 8 p.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
The August Wilson African American Cultural Center and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre are showcasing a number of cutting-edge dance performances by female choreographers in Here + Now. The mixed-repertory production includes the world premiere of “SKIN + saltwater,” a performance choreographed by Staycee R. Pearl and the first work by an African-American woman to be commissioned by PBT. The show also promises “Three,” an original trio piece by Helen Pickett with music by Philip Glass, as well as works by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Gemma Bond, and Aszure Barton. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 27. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $29-114. pbt.org
Fri., March 25
MAGIC • IRL
Justin Willman combined acts of illusion with comedy for his six-part Netflix series Magic for Humans, which he created and hosts. The show has been described by IndieWire as an “unscripted look at people's relationship to magic that's part Nathan Fielder, part Bill Nye,” and a “solid showcase for some incredible comedic timing, where the prestige is as much in the punchlines of these tricks as the magic itself.” Now audiences can experience Willman’s skills live during Magic For Humans: In Person! at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. 510 E. Tenth Ave., Munhall. $29.75-49.75. librarymusichall.com
Sat., March 26
MUSIC • IRL
Fans of chamber music won’t want to miss the latest Sound Series event at The Andy Warhol Museum. The Da Capo Chamber Players, a New York-based, five-member ensemble who has been performing for 50 seasons, will provide a sampling of music that defines their mission of bringing an array of styles to audiences all over the world. The program includes works composed for the ensemble by Tania León, Shulamit Ran, and Shen Yiwen, along with music by Lei Liang, Eric Moe, and George Walker. 8 p.m. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $15. warhol.org
Sun., March 27
DRAG • IRL
Drag queens from Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia will compete for the crown when Greer Cabaret Theater presents the Miss Tri-State All-Star Newcomer Pageant. Hosted by “Pittsburgh’s First Lady of Drag” Kierra Darshell, the event will feature evening gown and talent competitions, as well as special performances given by reigning Miss Tri-State All-Star Newcomer Jaymee Sexton, Mari Jane, and Lady Diamond. 7 p.m. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $20. trustarts.org
Mon., March 28
SPORTS • IRL
See some of today’s biggest pro wrestling stars battle it out in the ring when WWE Monday Night Raw comes to PPG Paints Arena. The last Raw event before Wrestlemania 38 will feature WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Owens. Crowds can also look forward to see Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Becky Lynch vie for the WWE Women’s Championship match title. 7:30 p.m. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $20-375. ppgpaintsarena.com
Tue., March 29
OPERA • IRL
The Pittsburgh Opera brings a fan favorite back to the Benedum Center with the latest production of Carmen. Set in 1830 Seville, Spain, the show — which stars Zanda Švēde in the titular role — is described as a “roller-coaster of lust, deception, and murder,” as Carmen, a free spirited factory worker, gets more than she bargains for after seducing Corporal Don José. Carmen will be sung in French with English supertitles projected above the stage. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 3. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $15-162.50. pittsburghopera.org
Wed., March 30
LIT • VIRTUAL
Join White Whale Bookstore for the virtual launch of Letter to a Stranger: Essays to the Ones Who Haunt Us. For the collection, editor Colleen Kinder challenged 65 writers with the prompt “write a letter to a stranger who haunts you.” The resulting works are described as exploring the “mysteries of human connection,” with tales of a traveling magician in Nicaragua, a shoe shopper in China, an encounter in a Texas tattoo parlor, and more. The launch includes appearances by Kinder and local contributors Sarah Menkedick, Irina Reyn, Anjali Sachdeva, Jacquelyn Mitchard, and Carin Clevidence. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com/events