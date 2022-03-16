The top events in Pittsburgh for March 17-23

click to enlarge Photo: Paul G. Wiegman Spring Flower Show: Sunshine and Rainbows at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

will be breaking the law whentakes the stage. The all-female tribute band to one of the 1980’s more formative metal groups promises to put their own spin on songs like “Living After Midnight,” “You've Got Another Thing Coming,” and more. The band claims to have opened for Twisted Sister, Pentagram, and Action Bronson, and appeared in, a documentary about the late funk-rock icon and Homestead native Betty Davis.Playwrightreturns towith, the story of a 1949 club owner and trumpeter living in fast-gentrifying Detroit. The main character, Blue, must “choose between escaping his demons and the human cost of leaving the only home he’s ever known.” With music composed by jazz artist Theron Brown, direction by Kent Gash, and a cast that includes celebrated local performers like Wali Jamal and Monteze Freeland, this play is sure to leave an impression.Kick off the season by attending theat the. The festival will have 165 vendors selling everything from jewelry and spring fashion to wine and baked goods. If you’re looking to redecorate your house or outdoor space for the warming weather, check out the Spring and Easter decor vendors, and enjoy the “fun and festival atmosphere” of the event.Trying to find a place to belt out “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt or “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M.? Head to the first-everat. Hosted by Matt Buchholz of Alternate Histories and Andrea Laurion, the event encourages anyone to pick up the mic and pour their heart out on the brewery’s outdoor performing stage. All they ask is that you be earnest, no irony allowed. The event is free to attend, with a suggested $5 donation tip jar where all proceeds go to RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization.welcomes everyone to enjoy a host of activities during. The free, family-friendly event will include a conversation with artist Cue Perry about his current exhibition. The Black Urban Gardeners and Farmers of Pittsburgh Co-op will provide a Farmer’s Market with planting kits by Soil Sisters Plant Nursery. Also included is a Storytime with Lytia Brock and a performance by Cam Chambers and Band.See a new group exhibition whenpresents. Explore pieces by Christopher Boring, Nate Lucas, Carin Mincemoyer, and Jonathan Shapiro, all artists described as working with wood “either as a material or as a subject.” From Lucas’ love of overlooked beauty to Mincemoyer’s work based on photos of landscape and water, the show promises to demonstrate the many possibilities of the artistic medium.Hear from a paleontology expert when thepresents awith. Taking place at the, the event will examine the Megaraptoridae, a type of predatory dinosaur whose fossils have been found in Patagonia, Argentina. In this lecture, Lamanna will present several discoveries made by him and his Argentine collaborators and what they mean for the field of paleontological research.Joinandatfor a conversation about their respective works. Haygood, a film historian, writer, and NAACP Image Award finalist, recently released the book, which he will discuss with Alaquiva, a four-time Emmy Award-winning, Pittsburgh-based filmmaker and activist. This program is presented in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books.Two Pittsburgh artists will come together at thefor. Comic artistsandwill speak on “the dangers of fascism and bigotry” while discussing, the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh’s ongoing comic book, placing stories of resilience and sacrifice at the forefront of Holocaust awareness. Masks will be required to attend.will be absolutely bursting with color when it unveils its latest exhibition,. For four weeks, guests can view what Phipps describes as “tens of thousands of spring blooms,” including lilies, daffodils, tulips, and hyacinths, as well as the Himalayan blue poppy, and much more. Make the most of your visit by also checking out, a concurrent exhibit dedicated to the natural beauty of the island state.