The top events in Pittsburgh for March 10-16

welcomes several different authors for. The event includes a reading by Christopher Gonzalez, author of, a collection described as moving “seamlessly between diners, bedrooms, and bachelor parties as its mostly bisexual Puerto Rican narrators indulge in moments of desire, shame, and grief.” Also reading are Morgan Thomas, Leslie Pietrzyk, and Sara Lippmann.See a selection of choreography from over 20 different countries during theat. The Pittsburgh-based companywill kick off over a week of over 50 curated short films from around the globe, all showcasing dance covering themes such as mental health, environmental issues, and the pandemic, as well as personal stories. Audiences can also choose which films, available to watch both in person or online, should win cash prizes. The event will also include dance film workshops.The beloved story of three young siblings traveling through space and time to rescue their father is coming to. Presented by, the stage version ofwill feature all of the same themes as the original novel by Madeleine L’Engle, who enchanted generations of readers with her fantastical sci-fi tale.The theater will also have sensory-friendly performances, and requires proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend.Get your plastic green derby and Irish pun shirt ready, theis returning to Downtown. Touted as the second largest event of its kind in the world, the family-friendly celebration welcomes everyone to enjoy live music, traditional step dancing, floats, marchers, and more, all honoring Irish heritage and culture. The parade route will begin at the Greyhound Bus Station at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 11th Street. Visit the event website for a complete parade route map.Theis bringing Ireland to thewith a new documentary. Narrated by Irish actor Liam Neeson, Ireland walks audiences through the Emerald Isles with stunning visuals and facts about the country’s culture and heritage. The film also features a tour with Manchán Magan, a famous writer and podcast host, and follows four teens as they explore their own Irish roots. The country will be showcased in stunning 4K and will be available to see in both 2D and 3D.Birding has become more popular as a safe, outdoor activity to enjoy during the pandemic. It not only gives you a new perspective on nature, but inadvertently teaches you about plants and trees as you go. Join Naturalist Educator Stephen Bucklin forwith. This time, Bucklin will take guests through a birding tour of one of the city’s most trafficked parks, Highland Park. No prior experience is required and if you don’t have your own binoculars, there will be a pair available for you to borrow.Celebrate the upcoming warm weather with your kids duringat the. The event will take place in the museum’s art studio and will allow guests to build and paint a springtime scene using different craft supplies. Large tubes, paint, cardboard boxes, and more will be available to make the perfect art to get the whole family excited for the changing seasons. After you make your craft, take a walk around the rest of the museum and explore the other exhibits, such as the Kindness Gallery and the garden.presents a night of live music with the. The group, made up of musicians described as touring with big-name acts like Stevie Wonder, John Legend, St. Vincent, and Kendrick Lamar, among many others, promise to deliver crowd-pleasing music that will lure you to the dance floor. Be sure to grab one of the distillery’s craft cocktails and settle in for a fun night.