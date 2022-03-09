The top events in Pittsburgh for March 10-16

Thu., March 10
LIT • VIRTUAL
White Whale Bookstore welcomes several different authors for Virtual Reading & Conversation: Celebrating Short Story Collections. The event includes a reading by Christopher Gonzalez, author of I’m Not Hungry But I Could Eat, a collection described as moving “seamlessly between diners, bedrooms, and bachelor parties as its mostly bisexual Puerto Rican narrators indulge in moments of desire, shame, and grief.” Also reading are Morgan Thomas, Leslie Pietrzyk, and Sara Lippmann. 7-8 p.m. Free. whitewhalebookstore.com
Fri., March 11
DANCE • HYBRID
See a selection of choreography from over 20 different countries during the Constructed Sight Dance Film Festival at Attack Theatre. The Pittsburgh-based company Shana Simmons Dance will kick off over a week of over 50 curated short films from around the globe, all showcasing dance covering themes such as mental health, environmental issues, and the pandemic, as well as personal stories. Audiences can also choose which films, available to watch both in person or online, should win cash prizes. The event will also include dance film workshops. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 20. 212 45th St., Lawrenceville. $45 festival pass, $15 virtual screenings only. shanasimmonsdance.com/constructedsight
STAGE • IRL
The beloved story of three young siblings traveling through space and time to rescue their father is coming to New Hazlett Theater. Presented by Prime Stage Theatre, the stage version of A Wrinkle in Time will feature all of the same themes as the original novel by Madeleine L’Engle, who enchanted generations of readers with her fantastical sci-fi tale.The theater will also have sensory-friendly performances, and requires proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 13. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $5-30. newhazletttheater.org/events/a-wrinkle-in-time
Sat., March 12
PARADE • IRL
Get your plastic green derby and Irish pun shirt ready, the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade is returning to Downtown. Touted as the second largest event of its kind in the world, the family-friendly celebration welcomes everyone to enjoy live music, traditional step dancing, floats, marchers, and more, all honoring Irish heritage and culture. The parade route will begin at the Greyhound Bus Station at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 11th Street. Visit the event website for a complete parade route map. 10 a.m. Liberty Ave. and 11th St., Downtown. Free. pittsburghstpatricksdayparade.com
Sun., March 13
FILM • IRL
The Carnegie Science Center is bringing Ireland to the Rangos Giant Cinema with a new documentary. Narrated by Irish actor Liam Neeson, Ireland walks audiences through the Emerald Isles with stunning visuals and facts about the country’s culture and heritage. The film also features a tour with Manchán Magan, a famous writer and podcast host, and follows four teens as they explore their own Irish roots. The country will be showcased in stunning 4K and will be available to see in both 2D and 3D. 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Continues through Fri., April 1. 1 Allegheny Ave., North Side. $6-7. carnegiesciencecenter.org/rangos-giant-cinema
Mon., March 14
OUTDOOR • IRL
Birding has become more popular as a safe, outdoor activity to enjoy during the pandemic. It not only gives you a new perspective on nature, but inadvertently teaches you about plants and trees as you go. Join Naturalist Educator Stephen Bucklin for Birding Pittsburgh's Parks with Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. This time, Bucklin will take guests through a birding tour of one of the city’s most trafficked parks, Highland Park. No prior experience is required and if you don’t have your own binoculars, there will be a pair available for you to borrow. 8-10 a.m. 1467 N. Highland Ave., Highland Park. Free. Registration required. pittsburghparks.org
Tue., March 15
KIDS • IRL
Celebrate the upcoming warm weather with your kids during Bring Spring at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. The event will take place in the museum’s art studio and will allow guests to build and paint a springtime scene using different craft supplies. Large tubes, paint, cardboard boxes, and more will be available to make the perfect art to get the whole family excited for the changing seasons. After you make your craft, take a walk around the rest of the museum and explore the other exhibits, such as the Kindness Gallery and the garden. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Mon., March 28. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. Included with museum admission. pittsburghkids.org
Wed., March 16
MUSIC • IRL
Kingfly Spirits presents a night of live music with the Bachelor Boys Band. The group, made up of musicians described as touring with big-name acts like Stevie Wonder, John Legend, St. Vincent, and Kendrick Lamar, among many others, promise to deliver crowd-pleasing music that will lure you to the dance floor. Be sure to grab one of the distillery’s craft cocktails and settle in for a fun night. 7:30-9 p.m. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. kingflyspirits.com/kingfly-events