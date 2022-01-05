The top events in Pittsburgh for Jan. 6-12

Thu., Jan. 6
ART • IRL
See painting, sculpture, performance, multimedia installation, and poetry works by 12 artists during InVisible, the latest exhibition at 820 Gallery. Curated under the direction of Natiq Jalil and artists Zeal Eva and Amun Ray of The Coloured Section Black Artists’ Collective, the show centers on mental health from the Black perspective, highlighting the artists' own struggles and exploring the many facets of the issue. Also addressed are factors that contribute to poor mental health in the Black community. Continues through Feb. 13. 820 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. colouredsection.us/invisible
Fri., Jan. 7
EVENT • IRL
Get crafty and practice a New Year’s resolution with Contemporary Craft during Crafts & Drafts: Unbrand Your Wardrobe with Sarah Louise Banach. The event invites guests to enjoy beer and light snacks as they create an embroidered label to cover the brand on their clothing. The event is inspired by Naomi Klein’s No Logo, a book that explores branding and the issues with sweatshops used to produce clothing. All materials needed will be provided by Contemporary Craft. 6 p.m. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $40. 21 and over. contemporarycraft.org
Sat., Jan. 8
MUSIC • IRL
Dead Heads, get ready for the Dead of Winter: ALL DAY GRATEFUL DEAD FEST at Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall. This night of music dedicated to the legendary jam band is sure to liven your spirits and get you through a cold winter with sets by theCAUSE, Fungus, Dead and in the Way, and Cherylann Hawk. Don’t forget to come decked out in your best Grateful Dead gear, and bring your vaccination card or a negative PCR test to ensure that you and others are safe. 5 p.m. Doors at 4 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Sun., Jan. 9
DRAG • IRL
The first-ever drag brunch is coming to 1700 Penn Ave, and you’re invited. Join host Dixie Surewood and her friends for Not Another Drag Brunch, what’s sure to be an entertaining early afternoon with performances by Leia Way, Anna, and Chi Chi. 1700 Penn Ave is the umbrella name for the Pennsylvania Libations Wine Shop and the Helltown Brewing Taproom and Beer Garden, all of which are located in one space. 12-2 p.m. 1700 Penn Ave., Strip District. $30-120. facebook.com/1700pennave
Mon., Jan. 10
TALK • VIRTUAL
Join the Carnegie Museum of Natural History when they present the R.W. Moriarty Science Seminar. Speakers Nadine Moeller and Emilie Sarrazin will focus on how water scarcity possibly influenced the organization of ancient societies in Egypt and Nubia over two different time periods. A Zoom link for the event will be provided upon registration. 12 p.m. Free. Registration required. carnegiemnh.org/event
Tue., Jan. 11
COMEDY • IRL
Writer and comedian Tig Notaro brings her Hello Again tour to the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Known for her deadpan style, Notaro has appeared on television shows and podcasts, and in films like Army of the Dead. Notaro is widely known for her award-winning hit, Live, which was the no. 1 selling comedy album in 2012, and for the 2015 HBO special Boyish Girl Interrupted. Guests must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and masks are required. 7 p.m. 510 East 10th Ave., Munhall. $35-49.50. librarymusichall.com
Wed., Jan. 12
COMEDY • IRL
Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia are back, in puppet form. The Byham Theater presents That Golden Girls Show!, a puppet parody of the 1980s sitcom about four women living together in Florida during their golden years. The show by Rockefeller Productions will parody classic moments from the show, and promises “cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex,” and more. Say goodbye to Betty White in a way we’re sure she’d love. 8 p.m. Continues through Thu., Jan. 13. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $26.50-36.50. 16 and over. thatgoldengirlsshow.com/us-tour
LIT • VIRTUAL
Join Brittany J. Thurman as she discusses her book Fly during an all-ages event presented by White Whale Bookstore. Described by publisher Simon & Schuster as a “sweet picture book about a young Black girl’s perseverance and confidence,” Fly tells the story of Africa, who admires her grandmother, a double Dutch legend. With this legacy in mind, Africa enters her first double Dutch competition. Joining Thurman is Sharon G. Flake, author of The Life I’m In. The event includes a drawing for special activity packs that will include a jump rope, and art- and literacy-based activities. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. whitewhalebookstore.com/events