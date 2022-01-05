The top events in Pittsburgh for Jan. 6-12

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust InVisible at 820 Gallery

Thu., Jan. 6



Fri., Jan. 7



Sat., Jan. 8



Sun., Jan. 9



Mon., Jan. 10



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Simon & Schuster Fly by Brittany J. Thurman

Tue., Jan. 11



Wed., Jan. 12



See painting, sculpture, performance, multimedia installation, and poetry works by 12 artists during, the latest exhibition at. Curated under the direction of Natiq Jalil and artists Zeal Eva and Amun Ray of The Coloured Section Black Artists’ Collective, the show centers on mental health from the Black perspective, highlighting the artists' own struggles and exploring the many facets of the issue. Also addressed are factors that contribute to poor mental health in the Black community.Get crafty and practice a New Year’s resolution withduringwith Sarah Louise Banach. The event invites guests to enjoy beer and light snacks as they create an embroidered label to cover the brand on their clothing. The event is inspired by Naomi Klein’s, a book that explores branding and the issues with sweatshops used to produce clothing. All materials needed will be provided by Contemporary Craft.Dead Heads, get ready for theat. This night of music dedicated to the legendary jam band is sure to liven your spirits and get you through a cold winter with sets by theCAUSE, Fungus, Dead and in the Way, and Cherylann Hawk. Don’t forget to come decked out in your best Grateful Dead gear, and bring your vaccination card or a negative PCR test to ensure that you and others are safe.The first-ever drag brunch is coming to, and you’re invited. Join host Dixie Surewood and her friends for, what’s sure to be an entertaining early afternoon with performances by Leia Way, Anna, and Chi Chi. 1700 Penn Ave is the umbrella name for the Pennsylvania Libations Wine Shop and the Helltown Brewing Taproom and Beer Garden, all of which are located in one space.Join thewhen they present the. Speakers Nadine Moeller and Emilie Sarrazin will focus on how water scarcity possibly influenced the organization of ancient societies in Egypt and Nubia over two different time periods. A Zoom link for the event will be provided upon registration.Writer and comedianbrings hertour to the. Known for her deadpan style, Notaro has appeared on television shows and podcasts, and in films like. Notaro is widely known for her award-winning hit, Live, which was the no. 1 selling comedy album in 2012, and for the 2015 HBO special Boyish Girl Interrupted. Guests must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and masks are required.Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia are back, in puppet form. Thepresents, a puppet parody of the 1980s sitcom about four women living together in Florida during their golden years. The show by Rockefeller Productions will parody classic moments from the show, and promises “cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex,” and more. Say goodbye to Betty White in a way we’re sure she’d love.Joinas she discusses her bookduring an all-ages event presented by. Described by publisher Simon & Schuster as a “sweet picture book about a young Black girl’s perseverance and confidence,” Fly tells the story of Africa, who admires her grandmother, a double Dutch legend. With this legacy in mind, Africa enters her first double Dutch competition. Joining Thurman is, author of. The event includes a drawing for special activity packs that will include a jump rope, and art- and literacy-based activities.