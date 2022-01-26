The Top Events in Pittsburgh for Jan. 27-Feb. 2

click to enlarge Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. Rocky

Do you miss watching the classics on the big screen? Thehas you covered. The Sewickley theater will show a remastered 4K projection of the 1976 film. The movie follows Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer in Philadelphia who gets a rare chance to fight the world heavy-weight champion. The rags-to-riches story made a star out of Sylvester Stallone, who also penned the screenplay.Join Assistant Conductor Moon Doh for, a unique musical journey that explores how “people, our world, and our universe came to be.” Hosted by artists Mikael Owunna and Marques Redd, this one-night only performance atshares historic tales from Jewish, Greek, Mayan, and Igbo peoples. The program featuring thewill include music from Beethoven, Haydn, Boyer, Revueltas, Stravinsky, and more.One the most popular stand-up comedy showcases atis back with a whole roster of comics. This installment ofwill feature headline act Marcus Cox, a comedian who has performed throughout the Pittsburgh, Michigan, and Ohio areas. Joining Cox is host Shannon Norman, and fellow performers Brittany Alexis, Aaron Kleiber, and Isaac Crow.Enjoy music by a legendary composer with the University of Pittsburgh’s Jazz Studies Program. Thewill be presented as part of the, a six-day virtual event with streamed concerts and podcasts. Members of Pitt’s faculty will perform compositions by Erroll Garner, a celebrated pianist and native of the city’s Hill District neighborhood. The event will stream live from Bellefield Hall Auditorium.Enjoy the presence of “a true polymath” duringat. Dickinson has a wealth of accomplishments, including being a pilot and airline captain, aviation entrepreneur, beer brewer, motivational speaker, podcaster, scriptwriter, and a novelist. Oh yeah, he’s also the lead singer of heavy metal group Iron Maiden. Dickinson will spend the evening offering his humorous take on the world before taking questions from the audience.See singer-songwriterwhen he performs at. Described byas a “country boy with a punk-rock heart,” Branan has five albums to his name and has collaborated with the likes of Jason Isbell, Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!, and Craig Finn of The Hold Steady. See him during an evening that also includes sets by Dylan Rooke and Airbrake.welcomesandas they read from Cohen’s book. The program will feature the collection of essays from Cohen, a leading immigration lawyer, in which her clients share their stories of hardship and obstacles when coming to the states. Kapllani, an Albanian-born author, journalist, and scholar, is featured in the collection and joins Cohen in the talk.Everyone knows the moviestarring Julia Roberts, but did you know there’s a musical?comes to theas part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh. Featuring an original score by Bryan Adams (yes, that Bryan Adams) and Jim Vallance, the show adds music and choreography to the story of a business man who falls in love with a sex worker he hires to take to social events.Join thefor a webinar about preparing for the, a celebration of bird watching in North America that takes place from Feb. 18-21. The event, which is organized by the Audubon Society, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, and Birds Canada, invites average citizens to watch and count as many birds as they can and report their findings as a way to help scientists better understand bird populations and migration patterns.