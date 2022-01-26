The Top Events in Pittsburgh for Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Thu., Jan. 27
FILM • IRL
Do you miss watching the classics on the big screen? The Tull Family Theater has you covered. The Sewickley theater will show a remastered 4K projection of the 1976 film Rocky. The movie follows Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer in Philadelphia who gets a rare chance to fight the world heavy-weight champion. The rags-to-riches story made a star out of Sylvester Stallone, who also penned the screenplay. 2:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. $8.75-11. thetullfamilytheater.org/films/rocky
MUSIC • IRL
Join Assistant Conductor Moon Doh for Origin Stories, a unique musical journey that explores how “people, our world, and our universe came to be.” Hosted by artists Mikael Owunna and Marques Redd, this one-night only performance at Heinz Hall shares historic tales from Jewish, Greek, Mayan, and Igbo peoples. The program featuring the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will include music from Beethoven, Haydn, Boyer, Revueltas, Stravinsky, and more. 7 p.m. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. pittsburghsymphony.org
Fri., Jan. 28
COMEDY • IRL
One the most popular stand-up comedy showcases at Arcade Comedy Theater is back with a whole roster of comics. This installment of Out of Order will feature headline act Marcus Cox, a comedian who has performed throughout the Pittsburgh, Michigan, and Ohio areas. Joining Cox is host Shannon Norman, and fellow performers Brittany Alexis, Aaron Kleiber, and Isaac Crow. 9:30 p.m. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $10-15. arcadecomedytheater.com/events
MUSIC • VIRTUAL
Enjoy music by a legendary composer with the University of Pittsburgh’s Jazz Studies Program. The Pitt Jazz Faculty Showcase will be presented as part of the 51st Jazz Seminar and Concert, a six-day virtual event with streamed concerts and podcasts. Members of Pitt’s faculty will perform compositions by Erroll Garner, a celebrated pianist and native of the city’s Hill District neighborhood. The event will stream live from Bellefield Hall Auditorium. 7 p.m. Streams live on YouTube. Free. jazz.pitt.edu/jazz-sem
Sat., Jan. 29
TALK • IRL
Enjoy the presence of “a true polymath” during An Evening with Bruce Dickinson at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Dickinson has a wealth of accomplishments, including being a pilot and airline captain, aviation entrepreneur, beer brewer, motivational speaker, podcaster, scriptwriter, and a novelist. Oh yeah, he’s also the lead singer of heavy metal group Iron Maiden. Dickinson will spend the evening offering his humorous take on the world before taking questions from the audience. 7:30 p.m. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $39.50-59.50. librarymusichall.com
Sun., Jan. 30
MUSIC • IRL
See singer-songwriter Cory Branan when he performs at Preserving Underground. Described by Rolling Stone as a “country boy with a punk-rock heart,” Branan has five albums to his name and has collaborated with the likes of Jason Isbell, Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!, and Craig Finn of The Hold Steady. See him during an evening that also includes sets by Dylan Rooke and Airbrake. 6 p.m. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $15. preservingunderground.com
Mon., Jan. 31
LIT • HYBRID
City of Asylum welcomes Susan Cohen and Gazmend Kapllani as they read from Cohen’s book Journeys from There to Here. The program will feature the collection of essays from Cohen, a leading immigration lawyer, in which her clients share their stories of hardship and obstacles when coming to the states. Kapllani, an Albanian-born author, journalist, and scholar, is featured in the collection and joins Cohen in the talk. 7-8:30 p.m. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Livestream over Crowdcast. Free. Registration required. cityofasylum.org
Tue., Feb. 1
STAGE • IRL
Everyone knows the movie Pretty Woman starring Julia Roberts, but did you know there’s a musical? Pretty Woman: The Musical comes to the Benedum Center as part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh. Featuring an original score by Bryan Adams (yes, that Bryan Adams) and Jim Vallance, the show adds music and choreography to the story of a business man who falls in love with a sex worker he hires to take to social events. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 6. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $33-$115. trustarts.org
Wed., Feb. 2
EVENT • VIRTUAL
Join the Allegheny Land Trust for a webinar about preparing for the Great Backyard Bird Count, a celebration of bird watching in North America that takes place from Feb. 18-21. The event, which is organized by the Audubon Society, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, and Birds Canada, invites average citizens to watch and count as many birds as they can and report their findings as a way to help scientists better understand bird populations and migration patterns. 5-5:45 p.m. Free. Takes place over Zoom. alleghenylandtrust.org