The top events in Pittsburgh for Jan. 20-26

Thu., Jan. 20
COMEDY • IRL
Comedian Hasan Minhaj brings his one-man show The King's Jester to the Benedum Center. Minhaj is best known for his work on The Daily Show, and for Patriot Act, an award-winning weekly show he used to educate his audience on the pressing issues of the world, including the election process, taxes, the eviction crisis, and the murder of George Floyd. The event will spotlight Minhaj’s unique comedic voice and give his fans more of the commentary he’s so well known for. 7 p.m. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $39.50-95.00. trustarts.org
EVENT • VIRTUAL
Heinz History Center will host a virtual version of their annual Treasures in the Archives event. See one-of-a-kind photographs and documents from the lives of Western Pennsylvanians as archivists reveal the rarely-heard stories about their favorite collections. The event will also explore the history of the Shadyside hospital and Gus Miller, a well-known Oakland business owner who also served as the chief usher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Live captioning and American Sign Language interpretation will be provided. 7-8:30 p.m. Takes place over Zoom. Free. Registration required. heinzhistorycenter.org/events
Fri., Jan. 21
FILM • VIRTUAL
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens continues its Virtual Environmental Film Series with an online screening of the nature documentary Seasons. Directed by Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud, the team behind the multi-award-winning film Winged Migration, Seasons is described as a “poetic chronicle of Europe over the past 15,000 years, filmed through the eyes of animals.” The event includes a discussion with Phipps’ Research and Science Education Outreach Manager, Dr. Maria Wheeler-Dubas. 7 p.m. Registration required. Free. phipps.conservatory.org
Nearly two years after it was supposed to premiere, the Corningworks show The Tipping Point finally takes the stage at the former site of the Birmingham United Church of Christ. Created in collaboration with Doctors Without Borders, the new performance features a cast of 12 local dancers and actors, as well as an international group of resettled refugees, for what’s described as a “timely, multi-disciplinary, intimate, audience-immersive production.” 7 p.m and 8 p.m. Continue through Sun., Jan. 30. 25 Carrick Ave., Carrick. $30. corningworks.org
Sat., Jan. 22
COMEDY • IRL
Join #IMOMSOHARD comedians Kristin and Jen when they stop at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall during The Getaway Tour. The pair started #IMOMSOHARD as a web series where they discussed topics like sex after marriage, swimsuits, and Spanx, and have since had two national sold-out tours, written a book, and more. Be prepared for “minimally, 2 glasses of wine” and a lot of laughs throughout the 18 and up stand-up show. 7 p.m. 510 E. Tenth Ave., Munhall. $21.42-159.50. librarymusichall.com/event/imomsohard
Sun,, Jan. 23
EVENT • IRL
Looking for a fluffy new friend? Check out the Rabbit Café at Threadbare Cider House and Meadery. Presented as a benefit for the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, the event welcomes animal lovers to meet some adorable, adoptable house bunnies. Hang out with the rabbits in a room adjoining the Threadbare dining room, and make sure to enjoy some pizza, cider, and cocktails. A portion of food, drink, and bottle sales will benefit the Humane Animal Rescue. 11 a.m.-2 pm. 1291 Spring Garden Ave., Troy Hill. Free. threadbarecider.com/events
DRAG • IRL
Head to Trace Brewing for a Drag Brunch presented by S&S Productions. Featuring performers Luna Skye, Indi Skies, Calipso, and Alexa Van Cartier, the event puts a twist on your average dining experience, bringing plenty of fun and performance to the meal. Enjoy free street parking, mimosa specials, and an appearance by the food truck Taqueria El Pastorcito. Make sure you bring cash to tip the performers. 12 p.m. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com
Mon., Jan. 24
EVENT • VIRTUAL
If you’re a history buff or just interested in Pittsburgh’s industrial past, DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh has an event for you. The organization will host That Was Where? Mill Locations in Pittsburgh, a virtual storytelling session covering the history of the city’s old steel mills and what took their place. Join host Ron Baraff as he focuses on “the once intense concentration of mills in the region,” and how everything changed once the mills closed or moved away. 7-7:45 p.m. Takes place over Zoom. Free. Registration required. doorsopenpgh.org
Tue., Jan. 25
STAGE • IRL
City Theatre is open to the public for the 2021-2022 season and will feature a production of the play The Medium. Created and performed by SITI Company, and directed by Anne Bogart, The Medium explores “the effect of media and emerging technologies on our perceptions, our psyches, and our personal lives.” The play first came to City Theatre in 1996, and is based on the writings of Marshall McLuhan. 5:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 13. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $10-60. citytheatrecompany.org
Wed., Jan. 26
LIT • VIRTUAL
White Whale Bookstore continues its tradition of hosting innovative literary events with another Virtual Poetry Reading. The celebration of Mary Biddinger’s recently released collection Department of Elegy — described as part post-punk ghost story, part Gen-X pastoral — will also feature M. Soledad Caballero, author of I Was A Bell, and Robert Krut, author of Watch Me Trick Ghosts. The books are available for purchase through White Whale. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com