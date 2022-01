The top events in Pittsburgh for Jan. 20-26

click to enlarge Photo: Mark Seliger/Netflix Hasan Minhaj

Comedianbrings his one-man showto the. Minhaj is best known for his work on, and for, an award-winning weekly show he used to educate his audience on the pressing issues of the world, including the election process, taxes, the eviction crisis, and the murder of George Floyd. The event will spotlight Minhaj’s unique comedic voice and give his fans more of the commentary he’s so well known for.will host a virtual version of their annualevent. See one-of-a-kind photographs and documents from the lives of Western Pennsylvanians as archivists reveal the rarely-heard stories about their favorite collections. The event will also explore the history of the Shadyside hospital and Gus Miller, a well-known Oakland business owner who also served as the chief usher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Live captioning and American Sign Language interpretation will be provided.continues itswith an online screening of the nature documentary. Directed by Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud, the team behind the multi-award-winning filmis described as a “poetic chronicle of Europe over the past 15,000 years, filmed through the eyes of animals.” The event includes a discussion with Phipps’ Research and Science Education Outreach Manager, Dr. Maria Wheeler-Dubas.Nearly two years after it was supposed to premiere , theshowfinally takes the stage at the former site of the Birmingham United Church of Christ. Created in collaboration with Doctors Without Borders, the new performance features a cast of 12 local dancers and actors, as well as an international group of resettled refugees, for what’s described as a “timely, multi-disciplinary, intimate, audience-immersive production.”Joincomedians Kristin and Jen when they stop atduring. The pair started #IMOMSOHARD as a web series where they discussed topics like sex after marriage, swimsuits, and Spanx, and have since had two national sold-out tours, written a book, and more. Be prepared for “minimally, 2 glasses of wine” and a lot of laughs throughout the 18 and up stand-up show.Looking for a fluffy new friend? Check out theat. Presented as a benefit for the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, the event welcomes animal lovers to meet some adorable, adoptable house bunnies. Hang out with the rabbits in a room adjoining the Threadbare dining room, and make sure to enjoy some pizza, cider, and cocktails. A portion of food, drink, and bottle sales will benefit the Humane Animal Rescue.Head tofor apresented by S&S Productions. Featuring performers Luna Skye, Indi Skies, Calipso, and Alexa Van Cartier, the event puts a twist on your average dining experience, bringing plenty of fun and performance to the meal. Enjoy free street parking, mimosa specials, and an appearance by the food truck Taqueria El Pastorcito. Make sure you bring cash to tip the performers.If you’re a history buff or just interested in Pittsburgh’s industrial past,has an event for you. The organization will host, a virtual storytelling session covering the history of the city’s old steel mills and what took their place. Join host Ron Baraff as he focuses on “the once intense concentration of mills in the region,” and how everything changed once the mills closed or moved away.is open to the public for the 2021-2022 season and will feature a production of the play. Created and performed by, and directed by Anne Bogart,explores “the effect of media and emerging technologies on our perceptions, our psyches, and our personal lives.” The play first came to City Theatre in 1996, and is based on the writings of Marshall McLuhan.continues its tradition of hosting innovative literary events with another. The celebration of Mary Biddinger’s recently released collection— described as part post-punk ghost story, part Gen-X pastoral — will also feature M. Soledad Caballero, author of, and Robert Krut, author of. The books are available for purchase through White Whale.