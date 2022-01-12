The top events in Pittsburgh for Jan. 13-19

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra PSO pianist Benjamin Grosvenor

Thu., Jan. 13



Fri., Jan. 14



click to enlarge Photo: Dan Norman Photography Trolls Live! at PPG Paints Arena

Sat., Jan 15



Sun., Jan. 16



Mon., Jan. 17



Tue., Jan. 18



Wed., Jan. 19



Get the dirt on dirt when thecomes to. Organized by the Pittsburgh Urban Soils Working Group, the event is described as “an exploration of urban soils and their relation to urban agriculture, environmental justice, and community health.” Featured speakers include Raqueeb Ajamu-Osagboro of The Black Urban Gardeners and Farmers of Pittsburgh Co-op, Naim Edwards of the Michigan State University Detroit Partnership in Food, and Dr. Fushcia-Ann Hoover, a North Carolina-based researcher specializing in social-ecological urban systems.brings another installment of, this time featuring Pittsburgh authorand her book. Miller grew up in public housing in Pittsburgh’s Arlington Heights neighborhood, and the book recounts the author’s experiences with poverty, food insecurity, abuse, addiction, recovery, and, eventually, community service. Learn more about her life and work as she’s joined in conversation at thewith University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Emeritus Mark Nordenberg. In-person attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Also available online.Stand-up comedianis bringingto. The Australian funnyman has starred in his own Comedy Central late-night show, as well as performed in several Netflix specials. He also hosts thepodcast, in which he discusses numerous topics ranging from health insurance to autopsies, and more. His “belief-challenging” form of comedy is very popular among audiences, so see it for yourself.Lose yourself in the music of a legendary classical composer during’sat. Pianist Benjamin Grosvenor will perform during a night dedicated to Sergei Rachmaninoff’s most iconic piece, as part of the BNY Mellon Grand Classics. Guest conductor Lorenzo Viotti will also make his PSO debut, leading a night that showcases Rachmaninoff, as well as Verdi, Ravel, and Richard Strauss. Masks and proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test are required.If you’re looking for a fun event for the young child in your life, look no further thanat. Based on the popular animated film characters, as well as the classic toys, the show invites audiences to join Poppy, Branch, and all their friends for this one-of-a-kind event. Their journey starts when Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk, and it can only be saved by hosting a toe-tapping dance.Spend time on the ice with some of your favorite mascots at. Thewill feature some of Pittsburgh’s most adored costumed celebrities, such as the Smiley Cookie from Eat’n Park and Iceburgh, the Pittsburgh Penguins mascot. The event operates on timed tickets, and the time slot for the Mascot Skate will be the 1:30-3 p.m. session. Slide into the new year for a fun afternoon, and don’t forget to take photos with your favorites.Say oui to French New Wave cinema whenpresents a screening of the 1965 film. Enjoy coffee from Oliver’s Donuts and fresh croissants from La Gourmandine while watching director Jean-Luc Godard’s strange, sci-fi noir tale about a secret agent on a mission in the titular galactic dystopia.will present aas part of its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations. Learn about glass, and enjoy hands-on activities that will teach the importance of teamwork in the creative process. Glassblowing and flameworking demonstrations will be ongoing throughout the day. This is an all-ages event so feel free to bring the kids.Authorvisitsto read from her debut novel. The story takes place in “an out of the way corner of Pennsylvania” and follows night owl misfits Lance Miller and Ellen Kostopoulou. Join Riva in exploring Lance and Ellen’s relationship, which, according to a synopsis, “spans from late-night blue raspberry Slurpees to fasting on Yom Kippur,” and features original paintings by Coyote Jacobs.Celebrate two decades of music byduring a live performance at the. Inspired by a diverse array of genres ranging from acoustic folk to reggae, Citizen Cope — real name Clarence Greenwood — has made a name for himself as a songwriter and producer since his 2002 self-titled breakthrough album. His latest release, the 2021 album, is described as a “lyrically heavy, ballad-based, new collection.”