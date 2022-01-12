The top events in Pittsburgh for Jan. 13-19

Thu., Jan. 13
EVENT • VIRTUAL
Get the dirt on dirt when the Three Rivers Urban Soil Symposium comes to Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Organized by the Pittsburgh Urban Soils Working Group, the event is described as “an exploration of urban soils and their relation to urban agriculture, environmental justice, and community health.” Featured speakers include Raqueeb Ajamu-Osagboro of The Black Urban Gardeners and Farmers of Pittsburgh Co-op, Naim Edwards of the Michigan State University Detroit Partnership in Food, and Dr. Fushcia-Ann Hoover, a North Carolina-based researcher specializing in social-ecological urban systems. 6-8 p.m. Takes place over Zoom. Free. Registration required. phipps.conservatory.org/calendar
LIT • HYBRID
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures brings another installment of Made Local, this time featuring Pittsburgh author Terry Miller and her book Behind God’s Back: Finding Hope in Hardship. Miller grew up in public housing in Pittsburgh’s Arlington Heights neighborhood, and the book recounts the author’s experiences with poverty, food insecurity, abuse, addiction, recovery, and, eventually, community service. Learn more about her life and work as she’s joined in conversation at the Carnegie Library Lecture Hall with University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Emeritus Mark Nordenberg. In-person attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Also available online. 6 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free with registration. pittsburghlectures.org
Fri., Jan. 14
COMEDY • IRL
Stand-up comedian Jim Jefferies is bringing The Moist Tour to Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland. The Australian funnyman has starred in his own Comedy Central late-night show, as well as performed in several Netflix specials. He also hosts the I Don’t Know About That podcast, in which he discusses numerous topics ranging from health insurance to autopsies, and more. His “belief-challenging” form of comedy is very popular among audiences, so see it for yourself. 7 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $39-179.75. jimjefferies.com
MUSIC • IRL
Lose yourself in the music of a legendary classical composer during Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 at Heinz Hall. Pianist Benjamin Grosvenor will perform during a night dedicated to Sergei Rachmaninoff’s most iconic piece, as part of the BNY Mellon Grand Classics. Guest conductor Lorenzo Viotti will also make his PSO debut, leading a night that showcases Rachmaninoff, as well as Verdi, Ravel, and Richard Strauss. Masks and proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test are required. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 16. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $20-98. pittsburghsymphony.org
Sat., Jan 15
KIDS • IRL
If you’re looking for a fun event for the young child in your life, look no further than Trolls Live! at PPG Paints Arena. Based on the popular animated film characters, as well as the classic toys, the show invites audiences to join Poppy, Branch, and all their friends for this one-of-a-kind event. Their journey starts when Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk, and it can only be saved by hosting a toe-tapping dance. Showtimes vary. Continues through Sun., Jan. 16. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $15-120. trollslive.com
OUTDOOR • IRL
Spend time on the ice with some of your favorite mascots at Schenley Skating Rink. The Mascot Skate will feature some of Pittsburgh’s most adored costumed celebrities, such as the Smiley Cookie from Eat’n Park and Iceburgh, the Pittsburgh Penguins mascot. The event operates on timed tickets, and the time slot for the Mascot Skate will be the 1:30-3 p.m. session. Slide into the new year for a fun afternoon, and don’t forget to take photos with your favorites. 1:30-3 p.m. 10341 Overlook Drive, Oakland. $3-5. pittsburghpa.gov/schenley/skating-mascot
Sun., Jan. 16
FILM • IRL
Say oui to French New Wave cinema when Row House Cinema presents a screening of the 1965 film Alphaville. Enjoy coffee from Oliver’s Donuts and fresh croissants from La Gourmandine while watching director Jean-Luc Godard’s strange, sci-fi noir tale about a secret agent on a mission in the titular galactic dystopia. 12 p.m. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $16. rowhousecinema.com/events
Mon., Jan. 17
EVENT • IRL
Pittsburgh Glass Center will present a Free Community Day as part of its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations. Learn about glass, and enjoy hands-on activities that will teach the importance of teamwork in the creative process. Glassblowing and flameworking demonstrations will be ongoing throughout the day. This is an all-ages event so feel free to bring the kids. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship. Free. pittsburghglasscenter.org
Tue., Jan. 18
LIT • IRL
Author Emma Riva visits Riverstone Books to read from her debut novel Night Shift in Tamaqua. The story takes place in “an out of the way corner of Pennsylvania” and follows night owl misfits Lance Miller and Ellen Kostopoulou. Join Riva in exploring Lance and Ellen’s relationship, which, according to a synopsis, “spans from late-night blue raspberry Slurpees to fasting on Yom Kippur,” and features original paintings by Coyote Jacobs. 7-8 p.m. 5825 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. riverstonebookstore.com/events
Wed., Jan. 19
MUSIC • IRL
Celebrate two decades of music by Citizen Cope during a live performance at the Byham Theater. Inspired by a diverse array of genres ranging from acoustic folk to reggae, Citizen Cope — real name Clarence Greenwood — has made a name for himself as a songwriter and producer since his 2002 self-titled breakthrough album. His latest release, the 2021 album The Pull of Niagara Falls, is described as a “lyrically heavy, ballad-based, new collection.” 8 p.m. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $49.75-54.75. trustarts.org