The top events in Pittsburgh for Feb. 3-9

Thu., Feb. 3
LIT • HYBRID
Gertrude Stein was a renowned literary figure born in Pittsburgh, and the city’s literary community is celebrating what would have been her 148th birthday with Kathleen Dixon Donnelly at Riverstone Books. Stein was known as one of the leading modernist writers of the early 20th century, and her works like Tender Buttons and Q.E.D. are beloved by poets and novelists alike. Donnelly, also a Pittsburgh native, authored the books “Such Friends”: The Literary 1920s, a series about writers like Stein who socialized in groups in the 20th century. 7-8 p.m. 5825 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. riverstonebookstore.com
Fri., Feb. 4
FILM • IRL
Take a break from the real world and watch some chilling (both figuratively and literally) horror movies at Row House Cinema. The theater’s Snow Capped Horror week will feature scary movies set in the snow and ice, including the Stephen King adaptation Misery, John Carpenter’s The Thing, and the Swedish vampire film Let The Right One In, as well as a secret movie. Showtimes vary. Continues through Thu., Feb. 10. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10.69-12.69. rowhousecinema.com
You’ve seen her famous billboards, now experience self-proclaimed “Pittsburgh Poetess” Rachel Ann Bovier in person during A Cabaret Evening of Poetry, Comedy and Raucous Rock n Roll at Club Café. Bovier will be backed by an “all-star band” featuring musicians Paul Martino, Danny Gochnour, Joffo Simmons, Dennis James, and Dave Molter. 8 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. 21 and over. opusoneproductions.com
Sat., Feb. 5
KIDS • IRL
Take a trip to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe with Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! The Byham Theater will host Daniel Tiger and all of his friends in what’s described as a “whimsical, family-friendly theatrical event.” The show will feature stories of friendship, new experiences, and beloved songs from the PBS KIDS series, including “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Masks will be required for all attendees over the age of two. 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. Tickets $37-77. trustarts.org
MARKET • IRL
Sometimes the best way to say “I love you” is with something handmade. There are many talented makers in Pittsburgh, so instead of jumping to Amazon for a gift, try attending the Valentine’s Day I Made It! Mine Market at The Block Northway. Featuring over 100 local vendors selling a variety of goods, you’ll be able to find the perfect gift. To add to the experience, Boyd & Blair and Wigle Whiskey will offer signature drinks, and farmer’s market vendors will be interspersed throughout. 12-5 p.m. 8013 McKnight Rd., Ross Township. Free. imadeitmarket.com
Sun., Feb. 6
MAGIC • IRL
Leave it to Pittsburgh to find a way to combine magic with football. Eric Jones, the inaugural magician and artistic advisor at Liberty Magic, will present Immaculate Deception, a night of illusion and sleight of hand, all inspired by the 1972 game-winning play by former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Franco Harris. A master magician, Jones has appeared on The CW show Masters of Illusion and on America’s Got Talent, so expect to be wowed. 6:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 27. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org
Mon., Feb. 7
LIT • VIRTUAL
Check out Dialogues, an enriching annual literary event presented by Chatham University. The program brings together writers in conversation around literary works that are socially relevant. The theme for the 2022 program is “Home,” and Pittsburgh writers Malcolm Friend, Adriana Ramirez, and Angela Velez will discuss Sandra Cisneros’s The House on Mango Street, a celebrated novella about a young Latina girl growing up in Chicago. The evening is presented in partnership with City of Asylum. 7-8:30 p.m. Streaming on City of Asylum @ Home. Free. cityofasylum.org
Tue., Feb. 8
EVENT • IRL
Calling all U.S. Chess Federation members and fans. The Pittsburgh Chess Club will present the 27th Wild Card Open, an annual, weeks-long tournament that features six rounds of games for a chance to win cash prizes. All players must be members of the USCF, with discounts on entry fees for Pittsburgh Chess Club members. Prizes will be paid on-site by check, so bring your best game and come away victorious. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Continues through March 8. 5869 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. $40-55. pittsburghchessclub.org
Wed., Feb. 9
ART • IRL
BoxHeart Gallery presents Imaginarium, a solo show featuring the work of Pittsburgh artist Heather Heitzenrater. Described in her artist bio as being inspired by science fiction and fantasy novels, Heitzenrater combines portraiture with reflective painting to “create worlds full of chaos and curiosity.” The show represents Heitzenrater’s continued exploration of painting shiny Mylar material, a prominent theme in her work. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or by appointment. Continues through March 4. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. boxheartgallery.com