The top events in Pittsburgh for Feb. 3-9

Thu., Feb. 3



Fri., Feb. 4



Sat., Feb. 5



Sun., Feb. 6



Mon., Feb. 7



Tue., Feb. 8



Wed., Feb. 9



was a renowned literary figure born in Pittsburgh, and the city’s literary community is celebrating what would have been her 148th birthday withat. Stein was known as one of the leading modernist writers of the early 20th century, and her works likeandare beloved by poets and novelists alike. Donnelly, also a Pittsburgh native, authored the books, a series about writers like Stein who socialized in groups in the 20th century.Take a break from the real world and watch some chilling (both figuratively and literally) horror movies at. The theater’sweek will feature scary movies set in the snow and ice, including the Stephen King adaptation, John Carpenter’s, and the Swedish vampire film, as well as a secret movie.You’ve seen her famous billboards, now experience self-proclaimed “Pittsburgh Poetess”in person duringat. Bovier will be backed by an “all-star band” featuring musicians Paul Martino, Danny Gochnour, Joffo Simmons, Dennis James, and Dave Molter.Take a trip to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe withThewill host Daniel Tiger and all of his friends in what’s described as a “whimsical, family-friendly theatrical event.” The show will feature stories of friendship, new experiences, and beloved songs from the PBS KIDS series, including “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Masks will be required for all attendees over the age of two.Sometimes the best way to say “I love you” is with something handmade. There are many talented makers in Pittsburgh, so instead of jumping to Amazon for a gift, try attending theat. Featuring over 100 local vendors selling a variety of goods, you’ll be able to find the perfect gift. To add to the experience, Boyd & Blair and Wigle Whiskey will offer signature drinks, and farmer’s market vendors will be interspersed throughout.Leave it to Pittsburgh to find a way to combine magic with football., the inaugural magician and artistic advisor at, will present, a night of illusion and sleight of hand, all inspired by the 1972 game-winning play by former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Franco Harris. A master magician, Jones has appeared on The CW showand on, so expect to be wowed.Check out, an enriching annual literary event presented by. The program brings together writers in conversation around literary works that are socially relevant. The theme for the 2022 program is “Home,” and Pittsburgh writers Malcolm Friend, Adriana Ramirez, and Angela Velez will discuss Sandra Cisneros’s, a celebrated novella about a young Latina girl growing up in Chicago. The evening is presented in partnership with City of Asylum.Calling all U.S. Chess Federation members and fans. Thewill present the 27th, an annual, weeks-long tournament that features six rounds of games for a chance to win cash prizes. All players must be members of the USCF, with discounts on entry fees for Pittsburgh Chess Club members. Prizes will be paid on-site by check, so bring your best game and come away victorious.presents, a solo show featuring the work of Pittsburgh artist. Described in her artist bio as being inspired by science fiction and fantasy novels, Heitzenrater combines portraiture with reflective painting to “create worlds full of chaos and curiosity.” The show represents Heitzenrater’s continued exploration of painting shiny Mylar material, a prominent theme in her work.