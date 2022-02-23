The top events in Pittsburgh for Feb. 24-March 2

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Janus Films Black Orpheus

Still in time for your Black History Month celebrations,will present an online screening of director Marcel Camus’ 1959 film,. The Academy Award winner for best foreign-language film retells the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice and sets it in Brazil during Rio de Janeiro's Carnaval. It’s described as having “eye-popping photography and a ravishing soundtrack,” and is known as a landmark work of Black cinema.will once again host, an evening of speakers described as a “mix between a TED Talk, a comedy show, and a networking mixer.” This month’s 21-and-over event is “Bass Nite,” with various 15-minute nerdy lectures related to low-toned instruments, including one titled "The Euphemistic Euphonius Euphonium and Friends" from Abby Lannan, a freelance artist and musician with the River City Brass Band. Before the speakers take the stage, connect with other attendees during an optional speed-dating-esque networking game.Dust off that Yoda, Leia, or Storm Trooper costume when thepresentsat. Classical music and blockbuster cinema collide as the hit 1983 sci-fi adventure film plays on a big screen as PSO performs a live rendition of the score by celebrated composer John Williams. Bring the whole family to this one-of-a-kind event.at theis a 40th anniversary exhibition presented in partnership with thecollective, a group formed in 1981 with a mission to "promote the arts, culture, and history of women of African descent.” The show features 20 accomplished Black women artists from Pittsburgh, including Naomi Chambers, LaVerne Kemp, Christine McCray-Bethea, Jessica Gaynelle Moss, and Jameelah Platt. See it before it closes in early spring.Fly over to the North Side forat the. The event will allow guests to celebrate the pink water fowl with family-friendly activities, including a story time, a colorful craft kit that guests can take home, and a talk. Dress up in your best rosy-hued outfit and plan for a day devoted to these vibrant birds.Pittsburgh is a far cry from the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but that doesn’t mean the city can’t enjoy the lavish, pre-Lenten celebration. Head tofor their annual, an evening filled with live Carnaval music, dancing, food, and other fun. Prizes will be given to the best Carnaval costume and most energetic guest, so come ready to show off.is hosting aat, and this time, it’s Disney themed. Think Disney movies, Disney Channel, Disney theme parks — everything Disney. The show will feature performers Indi Skies, Calipso, Lady Inferno Diamond, Alysin Wonderland, Rose Winters Wonderland, and Miss Demeanor. A ticket gets you access to the brunch buffet and table or bar seats, depending on the size of your party.Thewill welcome little scientists for, featuring themed activities for early learners 2-6 years old. Expect live science shows, story times, and more to entertain and educate your little ones. Stick around and spend the day at the museum after, because Munchkin Mondays is included in general admission. A schedule of showtimes for demonstrations will be provided upon entry, so plan for lots of science and fun.It’s Mardi Gras season, and if you’re looking for a place to celebrate,has just the event for you. Theoffers New Orleans-style food, live music by Dixie Doc and the Pittsburgh Dixieland All-Stars, a 50/50 raffle, and much more. There will also be the ceremonial crowning of a Mardi Gras King. This event is 21 and over so leave the kiddies at home.Start off March with a performance by Brooklyn-based, doom-gaze bandat. The trio, which consists of husband-and-wife duo Sarah and Mario Quintero, and Chris Enriquez on drums, is described by Ipecac Recordings as producing “dense distortion, spacey soundscapes, and unnervingly serene vocal transmissions directly from the heart.” They will be joined by Pittsburgh rock band Shiner.Fans of the Fab Four, and just classic rock in general, won’t want to miss, a star-studded show taking place at the. The all-ages concert will feature famed singer-songwriter Todd Rundgren, soft rock icon Christopher Cross, former Chicago vocalist/bassist Jason Scheff, and others performing some of The Beatles’ biggest hits, including selections from the albumsand