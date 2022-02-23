The top events in Pittsburgh for Feb. 24-March 2

Thu., Feb. 24
FILM • VIRTUAL
Still in time for your Black History Month celebrations, City of Asylum will present an online screening of director Marcel Camus’ 1959 film, Black Orpheus. The Academy Award winner for best foreign-language film retells the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice and sets it in Brazil during Rio de Janeiro's Carnaval. It’s described as having “eye-popping photography and a ravishing soundtrack,” and is known as a landmark work of Black cinema. 7-9 p.m. Free. cityofasylum.org
EVENT • IRL
Spirit will once again host Nerd Nite, an evening of speakers described as a “mix between a TED Talk, a comedy show, and a networking mixer.” This month’s 21-and-over event is “Bass Nite,” with various 15-minute nerdy lectures related to low-toned instruments, including one titled "The Euphemistic Euphonius Euphonium and Friends" from Abby Lannan, a freelance artist and musician with the River City Brass Band. Before the speakers take the stage, connect with other attendees during an optional speed-dating-esque networking game. 6:30-10:30 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com/events
Fri., Feb. 25
MUSIC • IRL
Dust off that Yoda, Leia, or Storm Trooper costume when the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Star Wars: Return of the Jedi at Heinz Hall. Classical music and blockbuster cinema collide as the hit 1983 sci-fi adventure film plays on a big screen as PSO performs a live rendition of the score by celebrated composer John Williams. Bring the whole family to this one-of-a-kind event. 7 p.m. Continues on Sat., Feb. 26. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $40-105. trustarts.org
ART • IRL
Progeny of Change: Contemporary Art by Pittsburgh’s Women of Color at the Brew House Association is a 40th anniversary exhibition presented in partnership with the Women of Visions collective, a group formed in 1981 with a mission to "promote the arts, culture, and history of women of African descent.” The show features 20 accomplished Black women artists from Pittsburgh, including Naomi Chambers, LaVerne Kemp, Christine McCray-Bethea, Jessica Gaynelle Moss, and Jameelah Platt. See it before it closes in early spring. Continues through March 12. 711 S. 21st St., South Side. Free. brewhousearts.org
Sat., Feb. 26
ANIMALS • IRL
Fly over to the North Side for Flamingo Fest at the National Aviary. The event will allow guests to celebrate the pink water fowl with family-friendly activities, including a story time, a colorful craft kit that guests can take home, and a talk. Dress up in your best rosy-hued outfit and plan for a day devoted to these vibrant birds. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Continues on Sun., Feb. 27. 700 Arch St., North Side. Included with regular admission. aviary.org
EVENT • IRL
Pittsburgh is a far cry from the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but that doesn’t mean the city can’t enjoy the lavish, pre-Lenten celebration. Head to Casa Brasil for their annual Carnaval Party, an evening filled with live Carnaval music, dancing, food, and other fun. Prizes will be given to the best Carnaval costume and most energetic guest, so come ready to show off. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. $20 advance, $40 at the door. casa-brasil.com/events
Sun., Feb. 27
DRAG • IRL
S&S Productions is hosting a Drag Brunch at New Amsterdam, and this time, it’s Disney themed. Think Disney movies, Disney Channel, Disney theme parks — everything Disney. The show will feature performers Indi Skies, Calipso, Lady Inferno Diamond, Alysin Wonderland, Rose Winters Wonderland, and Miss Demeanor. A ticket gets you access to the brunch buffet and table or bar seats, depending on the size of your party. 12 p.m. 4421 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $25. facebook.com/ssprodutionspgh
Mon., Feb. 28
KIDS • IRL
The Carnegie Science Center will welcome little scientists for Munchkin Mondays, featuring themed activities for early learners 2-6 years old. Expect live science shows, story times, and more to entertain and educate your little ones. Stick around and spend the day at the museum after, because Munchkin Mondays is included in general admission. A schedule of showtimes for demonstrations will be provided upon entry, so plan for lots of science and fun. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 1 Allegheny Ave., North Side. Included with regular admission. carnegiesciencecenter.org
Tue., March 1
EVENT • IRL
It’s Mardi Gras season, and if you’re looking for a place to celebrate, Allegheny Elks Lodge #339 has just the event for you. The Pittsburgh's Fat Tuesday Party offers New Orleans-style food, live music by Dixie Doc and the Pittsburgh Dixieland All-Stars, a 50/50 raffle, and much more. There will also be the ceremonial crowning of a Mardi Gras King. This event is 21 and over so leave the kiddies at home. 7-10:30 p.m. 400 Cedar Ave., North Side. $15 cash only. facebook.com/alleghenyelks
Wed., March 2
MUSIC • IRL
Start off March with a performance by Brooklyn-based, doom-gaze band Spotlights at Cattivo. The trio, which consists of husband-and-wife duo Sarah and Mario Quintero, and Chris Enriquez on drums, is described by Ipecac Recordings as producing “dense distortion, spacey soundscapes, and unnervingly serene vocal transmissions directly from the heart.” They will be joined by Pittsburgh rock band Shiner. 7 p.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $12-15. cattivopgh.com
MUSIC • IRL
Fans of the Fab Four, and just classic rock in general, won’t want to miss It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute to The Beatles, a star-studded show taking place at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. The all-ages concert will feature famed singer-songwriter Todd Rundgren, soft rock icon Christopher Cross, former Chicago vocalist/bassist Jason Scheff, and others performing some of The Beatles’ biggest hits, including selections from the albums Rubber Soul and Revolver. 7 p.m. 510 E. Tenth Ave., Munhall. $59.75-89.75. librarymusichall.com