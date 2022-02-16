The top events in Pittsburgh for Feb. 17-23

Thu., Feb. 17
MUSIC • VIRTUAL
Tom Wendt of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center’s The Vinyl Report series will celebrate late Pittsburgh jazz musician Beaver Harris. A Pittsburgh-born jazz drummer, Harris served as a leader for many bands and as a sideman along with artists like Albert Ayler and Marion Brown. The Center will also welcome Harris’ daughter, Verna Vaughn, to listen to Montreux One, a 1975 live album by Archie Shepp, a longtime collaborator of Harris. Available to watch at the Center’s YouTube channel and the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival website. 7 p.m. Free. aacc-awc.org
Fri., Feb. 18
FEST • IRL
Car enthusiasts will have a field day when the Pittsburgh International Auto Show returns to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Gaze at classic cars and get a peek at the latest models coming down the assembly line, ranging from rugged SUVs to sporty convertibles. See new technologies and features designed to make cars safer and more efficient, or enjoy any number of live performances, family-friendly activities, and more. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Continues through Mon., Feb. 21. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $6-12. Free for kids under 6. pittautoshow.com
FEST • IRL
After a long pandemic hiatus, the Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo is back to help folks choose a new ink or piercing. Presented by International Body Jewelry, the weekend-long event at the Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel in Station Square hosts some of the best tattoo artists in the area for a weekend of live tattooing, piercing, and entertainment. Expect tattoo contests, the Miss Pittsburgh Pin Up Contest, and much more. 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 20. 300 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $25-50. pittsburghtattooexpo.com
Sat., Feb. 19
EXHIBIT • IRL
Explore one of the most ecologically diverse places on Earth when the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens opens its latest show Tropical Forest Hawai‘i. With lush greenery and flora, Phipps aims to bring to life the Indigenous Hawaiian culture of “Aloha ‘Aina” (“love of land”). The exhibition will feature a wide variety of native and endemic plant species, many of which are considered threatened or endangered. There will also be interactive displays, models, and more. 9:30 a.m. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Included with regular admission. Tickets must be reserved in advance. phipps.conservatory.org
This is what it sounds like when Kelly Strayhorn Theater honors a late music legend. Pittsburgh composer Dwayne Fulton will present When Doves Cry: A Prince Tribute Concert, a night dedicated to the many hits of Prince’s illustrious career. A lineup of local vocalists and musicians will perform iconic songs like “Kiss,” “Little Red Corvette,” “1999,” “Purple Rain,” and more. Wear your most fabulous purple gear and get ready for a terrific night. 8 p.m. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $20-35 or “pay what moves you.” kelly-strayhorn.org
Sun., Feb. 20
STAGE • IRL
See a new production of a classic play when the Point Park University Conservatory Theatre Company presents The Children’s Hour. Written by Lillian Hellman, the work follows two female instructors at an all-girl boarding school who become the subject of a lie with the potential to destroy their lives. First staged in 1934, the play is an early example of dealing explicitly with LGBTQ themes. Taking place at the Pittsburgh Playhouse Highmark Theatre. Guests should show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test. Masks are required. 2 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 27. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $5-35. playhouse.pointpark.edu
Mon., Feb. 21
LIT • HYBRID
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ayad Akhtar will discuss his latest work as part of the Pittsburgh Art and Lectures series. The novelist and playwright will speak on Homeland Elegies, described by publisher Little, Brown & Co. as a “deeply personal work about identity and belonging in a nation coming apart at the seams,” one that “blends fact and fiction to tell an epic story of longing and dispossession in the world that 9/11 made.” The event will take place at the Carnegie Music Hall and over livestream. 7:30 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $10-15. pittsburghlectures.org
Tue., Feb. 22
STAGE • IRL
Musical theater and American history collide once again when Hamilton returns to Pittsburgh at the Benedum Center. The touring production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash Broadway hit uses a multicultural cast and heavy elements of hip hop, jazz, and R&B to retell the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton. Tickets will certainly sell out fast, so don’t miss your chance to see the highly acclaimed musical that took the world by storm. 7:30 p.m. Continues through March 13. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $89-399. trustarts.org
Wed., Feb. 23
LIT • VIRTUAL
Join White Whale Bookstore for a virtual event celebrating A Harp in the Stars: An Anthology of Lyric Essays. Published by the University of Nebraska Press, the work collects essays “written in four different forms — flash, segmented, braided, and hermit crab — from a range of diverse writers,” all compiled by editor Randon Billings Noble. Contributors Ru Freeman, Sarah Minor, and Caitlin Myer will also appear. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
MUSIC • HYBRID
Mostly Other People Do the Killing visits Pittsburgh for a performance at City of Asylum’s Alphabet City venue. The event will celebrate the release of the jazz trio’s album Disasters Vol. 1. Led by band member, bassist, and Pennsylvania native Moppa Elliot, the band has a unique swinging sound that brings fun to any venue. Elliot will be joined by pianist Ron Stabinsky and drummer Kevin Shea. See it in person or online. 7-8:30 p.m., 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. cityofasylum.org