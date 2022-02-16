The top events in Pittsburgh for Feb. 17-23

click to enlarge Photo: Joan Marcus Hamilton

Tom Wendt of the’sseries will celebrate late Pittsburgh jazz musician Beaver Harris. A Pittsburgh-born jazz drummer, Harris served as a leader for many bands and as a sideman along with artists like Albert Ayler and Marion Brown. The Center will also welcome Harris’ daughter, Verna Vaughn, to listen to, a 1975 live album by Archie Shepp, a longtime collaborator of Harris. Available to watch at the Center’s YouTube channel and the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival website.Car enthusiasts will have a field day when thereturns to the. Gaze at classic cars and get a peek at the latest models coming down the assembly line, ranging from rugged SUVs to sporty convertibles. See new technologies and features designed to make cars safer and more efficient, or enjoy any number of live performances, family-friendly activities, and more.After a long pandemic hiatus, theis back to help folks choose a new ink or piercing. Presented by International Body Jewelry, the weekend-long event at thein Station Square hosts some of the best tattoo artists in the area for a weekend of live tattooing, piercing, and entertainment. Expect tattoo contests, the Miss Pittsburgh Pin Up Contest, and much more.Explore one of the most ecologically diverse places on Earth when theopens its latest show. With lush greenery and flora, Phipps aims to bring to life the Indigenous Hawaiian culture of “Aloha ‘Aina” (“love of land”). The exhibition will feature a wide variety of native and endemic plant species, many of which are considered threatened or endangered. There will also be interactive displays, models, and more.This is what it sounds like whenhonors a late music legend. Pittsburgh composer Dwayne Fulton will present, a night dedicated to the many hits of Prince’s illustrious career. A lineup of local vocalists and musicians will perform iconic songs like “Kiss,” “Little Red Corvette,” “1999,” “Purple Rain,” and more. Wear your most fabulous purple gear and get ready for a terrific night.See a new production of a classic play when thepresents. Written by Lillian Hellman, the work follows two female instructors at an all-girl boarding school who become the subject of a lie with the potential to destroy their lives. First staged in 1934, the play is an early example of dealing explicitly with LGBTQ themes. Taking place at the Pittsburgh Playhouse. Guests should show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test. Masks are required.Pulitzer Prize-winning authorwill discuss his latest work as part of theseries. The novelist and playwright will speak on, described by publisher Little, Brown & Co. as a “deeply personal work about identity and belonging in a nation coming apart at the seams,” one that “blends fact and fiction to tell an epic story of longing and dispossession in the world that 9/11 made.” The event will take place at theand over livestream.Musical theater and American history collide once again whenreturns to Pittsburgh at the. The touring production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash Broadway hit uses a multicultural cast and heavy elements of hip hop, jazz, and R&B to retell the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton. Tickets will certainly sell out fast, so don’t miss your chance to see the highly acclaimed musical that took the world by storm.Joinfor a virtual event celebrating. Published by the University of Nebraska Press, the work collects essays “written in four different forms — flash, segmented, braided, and hermit crab — from a range of diverse writers,” all compiled by editor Randon Billings Noble. Contributors Ru Freeman, Sarah Minor, and Caitlin Myer will also appear.visits Pittsburgh for a performance at’svenue. The event will celebrate the release of the jazz trio’s album Disasters Vol. 1. Led by band member, bassist, and Pennsylvania native Moppa Elliot, the band has a unique swinging sound that brings fun to any venue. Elliot will be joined by pianist Ron Stabinsky and drummer Kevin Shea. See it in person or online.