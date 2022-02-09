The top events in Pittsburgh for Feb. 10-16

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust KEA

For decades,has worked both in front of and behind the scenes, writing for TV shows like the hit HBO series, authoring books, and developing projects for various fellow comedians. See what makes this funnyman so in demand when he performs at the. You can also experience his style of humor beforehand by checking out one of his various albums or comedy specials.Looking to immerse yourself in music for an hour or so? Try the smoky soul stylings ofat. The independent soul singer has been active on the music scene since 2017 and has amassed a pretty solid following. With songs about falling in love, heartbreak, and romance, this event is in perfect time for your Valentine’s Day celebrations. Let KEA serenade you with selections like her cover of Smokey Robinson’s “Being With You.” If you like Dionne Warwick, Hall and Oates, and Sade, don’t miss this show.See stunning mosaic art whenpresents. Hung up on the walls at the Tree Pittsburgh facility, the exhibit will display works by artist, whose self-confessed goal is “making the world a brighter place.” Support a local artist and Tree Pittsburgh during an opening reception. Light refreshments will be provided, and masks are required indoors for all guests.Combine romance with laughs during two shows atwill kick things off at 8 p.m. with real-life couples performing together as improv duos.will follow at 9:30 p.m., inviting the audience to make Valentine’s Day-themed suggestions for teams of performers to use in their act. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter.Thewill offer tons of exciting dining and drinking experiences, all at. Included with the price of a ticket are chocolate samples, a wine glass with unlimited pours, unlimited whiskey samples, savory foods, a S’mores bar, and more. With both general admission and VIP options, you can craft your own special experience. This event sold out last time, so make sure you get your tickets ASAP.Experience the wonder ofinat the. Set in a 1930s widget factory, the live show was inspired by the murals of Mexican artist Diego Rivera, illustrations of cartoonist Rube Goldberg, and slapstick comedy of Charlie Chaplin’s. Combining acrobatic acts and humor, this is an event that will be fun for the whole family. Guests under 12 must be masked and accompanied by a vaccinated adult.Sunday, Sunday, Sunday! Get ready to see big trucks crushing and flying their way throughduring. The show returns after two years of being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with eight drivers competing for the championship. The event will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the signature monster truck Grave Digger, so Pittsburgh fans should not miss this big event.Celebrate Valentine's Day the way true lovers do, with a night of music. Head toto experience the, a longtime international touring act featuring Corey Wilkes on trumpet, Alex Harding on baritone sax, and founder Dr. Kahil El’Zabar showing off his skills as a multi-percussionist. Blending jazz, R&B, blues, and other genres, this is sure to be a one-of-a-kind music experience that you won’t want to miss.Thepresents anotherto support local musicians. Join host Jason Kendall for the latest installment of this monthly event that features Pittsburgh-based musicians performing their original works. Explore and support new artists, and immerse yourself in the local music scene.Gather the kids and head to thefor a fun, family-friendly event.reimagines the popular educational YouTube show as a stage performance featuring Blippi and all his friends. A press release promises that the show will take kids on the “ultimate play date through field trips and adventures,” all while encouraging “learning through playing, doing, and exploring.” The lessons will also come with original songs and dancing to keep your little one entertained.hosts some of the city’s most popular LGBTQ events, from the queer Jellyfish dance party to Drag Brunches. This month, they’re bringing something you may not have done before, and it may take a little bit of bravery.is just like it sounds, it's Naked (or semi-naked) Karaoke. Get vulnerable in a room with your friends and strangers and sing along to your favorite music.Joinfor a night hike taking place under the full moon in. Theguides visitors through the park under the moonlight to enjoy nature in a new setting. After the hike, head back to the shop for a campfire featuring beer from Cinderlands. Proceeds from beverage sales will benefit the organization's nonprofit partner, Allegheny Cleanways. Participants are recommended to bring their own headlamp with a red light setting for the 3- to 4-mile hike.