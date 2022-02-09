The top events in Pittsburgh for Feb. 10-16

Thu., Feb. 10
COMEDY • IRL
For decades, Greg Behrendt has worked both in front of and behind the scenes, writing for TV shows like the hit HBO series Sex and the City, authoring books, and developing projects for various fellow comedians. See what makes this funnyman so in demand when he performs at the Pittsburgh Improv. You can also experience his style of humor beforehand by checking out one of his various albums or comedy specials. 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., Feb. 12. 166 East Bridge St., Homestead. $20-70. improv.com/pittsburgh
MUSIC • IRL
Looking to immerse yourself in music for an hour or so? Try the smoky soul stylings of KEA at Greer Cabaret Theater. The independent soul singer has been active on the music scene since 2017 and has amassed a pretty solid following. With songs about falling in love, heartbreak, and romance, this event is in perfect time for your Valentine’s Day celebrations. Let KEA serenade you with selections like her cover of Smokey Robinson’s “Being With You.” If you like Dionne Warwick, Hall and Oates, and Sade, don’t miss this show. 7 p.m. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $5. trustarts.org
Fri., Feb. 11
ART • IRL
See stunning mosaic art when Tree Pittsburgh presents Celebrating Outdoor Life. Hung up on the walls at the Tree Pittsburgh facility, the exhibit will display works by artist Stevo, whose self-confessed goal is “making the world a brighter place.” Support a local artist and Tree Pittsburgh during an opening reception. Light refreshments will be provided, and masks are required indoors for all guests. 5-8 p.m. Continues through May. 32 62nd St., Lawrenceville. Free. Search “Celebrating Outdoor Life: Stevo at Tree Pittsburgh” on Facebook
COMEDY • IRL
Combine romance with laughs during two shows at Steel City Improv. CoupleProv will kick things off at 8 p.m. with real-life couples performing together as improv duos. The Valentine's Show will follow at 9:30 p.m., inviting the audience to make Valentine’s Day-themed suggestions for teams of performers to use in their act. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter. 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 5950 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. $5 each show. steelcityimprov.com
Sat., Feb. 12
FEST • IRL
The Pittsburgh Chocolate, Wine, and Whiskey Festival will offer tons of exciting dining and drinking experiences, all at Rivers Casino. Included with the price of a ticket are chocolate samples, a wine glass with unlimited pours, unlimited whiskey samples, savory foods, a S’mores bar, and more. With both general admission and VIP options, you can craft your own special experience. This event sold out last time, so make sure you get your tickets ASAP. Times vary. 777 Casino Drive, North Side. $55-80. chocolatewinewhiskey.com
EVENT • IRL
Experience the wonder of Cirque Mechanics in Birdhouse Factory at the Byham Theater. Set in a 1930s widget factory, the live show was inspired by the murals of Mexican artist Diego Rivera, illustrations of cartoonist Rube Goldberg, and slapstick comedy of Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times. Combining acrobatic acts and humor, this is an event that will be fun for the whole family. Guests under 12 must be masked and accompanied by a vaccinated adult. 7 p.m. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $12. trustarts.org
Sun., Feb. 13
EVENT • IRL
Sunday, Sunday, Sunday! Get ready to see big trucks crushing and flying their way through PPG Paints Arena during Monster Jam. The show returns after two years of being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with eight drivers competing for the championship. The event will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the signature monster truck Grave Digger, so Pittsburgh fans should not miss this big event. 1 p.m. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $27-96. monsterjam.com/en-US
Mon., Feb. 14
MUSIC • IRL
Celebrate Valentine's Day the way true lovers do, with a night of music. Head to The Government Center to experience the Ethnic Heritage Ensemble, a longtime international touring act featuring Corey Wilkes on trumpet, Alex Harding on baritone sax, and founder Dr. Kahil El’Zabar showing off his skills as a multi-percussionist. Blending jazz, R&B, blues, and other genres, this is sure to be a one-of-a-kind music experience that you won’t want to miss. 7:30 p.m. 715 East St., North Side. $20-25. thegovernmentcenter.com
Tue., Feb. 15
MUSIC • IRL
The Hard Rock Cafe presents another Pittsburgh Singer-Songwriter Showcase to support local musicians. Join host Jason Kendall for the latest installment of this monthly event that features Pittsburgh-based musicians performing their original works. Explore and support new artists, and immerse yourself in the local music scene. 7-9 p.m. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $5. hardrockcafe.com/location/pittsburgh
Gather the kids and head to the Benedum Center for a fun, family-friendly event. Blippi The Musical reimagines the popular educational YouTube show as a stage performance featuring Blippi and all his friends. A press release promises that the show will take kids on the “ultimate play date through field trips and adventures,” all while encouraging “learning through playing, doing, and exploring.” The lessons will also come with original songs and dancing to keep your little one entertained. 6 p.m. Seventh Street and Penn Avenue, Downtown. $39.75-59.75. trustarts.org
Wed., Feb. 16
KARAOKE • IRL
P Town Bar hosts some of the city’s most popular LGBTQ events, from the queer Jellyfish dance party to Drag Brunches. This month, they’re bringing something you may not have done before, and it may take a little bit of bravery. Bare-aoke is just like it sounds, it's Naked (or semi-naked) Karaoke. Get vulnerable in a room with your friends and strangers and sing along to your favorite music. 6:30 p.m. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. Free. ptownbarpgh.com
OUTDOOR • IRL
Join 3 Rivers Outdoor for a night hike taking place under the full moon in Frick Park. The February Full Snow Moon Headlamp Hike guides visitors through the park under the moonlight to enjoy nature in a new setting. After the hike, head back to the shop for a campfire featuring beer from Cinderlands. Proceeds from beverage sales will benefit the organization's nonprofit partner, Allegheny Cleanways. Participants are recommended to bring their own headlamp with a red light setting for the 3- to 4-mile hike. 6-8:30 p.m. 1130 S. Braddock Ave., Edgewood. Free. 3riversoutdoor.com/events/febheadlamphike