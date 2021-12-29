The top events ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh for Dec. 30-Jan. 5

click to enlarge Photo: Renee Rosensteel Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2022

click to enlarge Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade OKLAHOMA! at the Benedum Center

End the year with some laughs whenperforms at the. Byrne grew up in Pittsburgh and has integrated the city into his work, including making it the setting of his three-season long sitcom Sullivan & Son. He currently has specials on Comedy Central, and wrote and directed a semi-autobiographical film about his early start as a comedian. See his return to entertain local audiences.Instrumental electronic jam bandis playing two back-to-back shows at. Formed in Indiana in 1999, Lotus now splits their time between Philadelphia and Denver. In its current lineup, the band consists of founding member Luke Miller, Chuck Morris, Tim Palmieri, Jesse Miller, and Mike Greenfield. Their first album, Vibes, was released in 2002, and the band just released a new project,, in 2021. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required for entry.Be sure to stay safe, mask up, and, most importantly, have fun duringin Downtown Pittsburgh. The annual event rings in the New Year with a whole host of activities. See giant puppets at the parade and even more giant rabbits as part of the public art installation Intrude. There will also be live music performances, acrobatics, fireworks, and much more before the The Future of Pittsburgh Grand Finale and ball drop. Proof of vaccination required for gallery and indoor ticketed events.Come enjoy a night of pure soul music withat the. Bradshaw is a soul-jazz and hip-hop funk innovator from North Philadelphia. As a trombone virtuoso, Bradshaw is known far and wide for his unique style, performing with greats like Patti LaBelle and Earth, Wind & Fire. Roberson is a two-time Grammy award-nominated singer-songwriter described as “the original pioneer of the independent movement in R&B/soul music.” Proof of vaccination required for ages 12 and up.Looking for some unique, kid-friendly entertainment?will present the, a family-friendly magic and juggling show celebrating all holidays, from National Cream Puff Day to World Introvert Day. Hosts Weird Eric and O’Ryan the O’Mazing will host the “high-energy” event. A 50-50 raffle will take place to benefit Jamie’s Dream Team, an organization that brings joy to those suffering from serious disease, injury, or trauma.Wind down from the holiday hustle by getting in touch with nature at the. The exhibitionoffers an interactive experience for visitors of all ages and serves as a follow-up to the museum’s 2017 exhibition We Are Nature: Living in the Anthropocene. The museum’s website says guests can “share their hopes and fears for the future, contribute to time capsules, and learn how they can work for a healthier, more equitable planet.”Kick off 2022 by seeing a twist on the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical.will make its way to the, giving Pittsburgh audiences a chance to experience the Tony Award-winning revival. This rendition has the same script as the original, but the artistic choices are what truly revive this old story, with a version that’s been described as “funny and sexy, provocative, and probing.” Take in the magic of live theater with this exciting take on a classic.Have a one-of-a-kind evening atwatching the mind reading duo,, perform in SECOND SIGHT. The married mentalist duo Jeff and Tessa Evason go by the motto “when minds meet, exciting things can happen,” a phrase that invites guests to come figure out what the hype is all about. Citing strong emotional reactions, laughter, amazement, and a real sense of connection, The Evasons are sure to make an impression, especially because Tessa performs her tricks while wearing a blindfold.