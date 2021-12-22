The top events in Pittsburgh for Dec. 23-29

click to enlarge Photo: Rich Sofranko The Nutcracker at the Benedum Center

Thu., Dec. 23



Fri., Dec. 24



Sat., Dec. 25



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Harlem Globetrotters Harlem Globetrotters star Hammer Harrison

Sun., Dec. 26



Mon., Dec. 27



Tue., Dec. 28



Wed., Dec. 29



Celebrate theof the Carnegie Trees withat the. This annual installation, organized every year by the Women’s Committee of CMOA, transforms theinto a winter wonderland with five Fraser Fir trees adorned with lights and handmade ornaments. The installation has occurred since 1961 and signifies the start of the holiday season at the museum. This year will be the 60th anniversary of the installation, so don’t miss it.Spend Christmas Eve Eve with Pittsburgh-born comedianat the. Kwaczala, known for his Comedy Central special and his sketch special, will perform stand-up during this one-night-only headlining show with Danny Palumbo. The all-ages event will be hosted by Tyler Ray Kendrick. Proof of full vaccination will be required to attend the show.It’s Christmas Eve, and you know what that means — time for lasers! Light up the holidays in an entirely different way with theshow at. The family-friendly show pairs seasonal song favorites with brightly colored lasers, creating a sight-and-sound spectacle spread across the Buhl Planetarium dome. Let the bright colors and music wash over you, or sing along.Celebrate the holiday season with Christmas Eve at. Pittsburgh jazz staplewill be providing the soundtrack to this delicious evening. There will be a buffet-style menu that includes beet and yogurt, smoked trout, and lump crab salad with flatbread, lettuce, and cucumbers; relish and cheese trays; pierogies with dill creme fraiche; a “roast beast” carving station; and a classic Pittsburgh cookie table.An annual tradition returns whenpresents its latestevent. The single-screen theater invites film lovers to come out for a day of screenings and food provided by Lawrenceville restaurant Zen Asian Bistro. Order at the theater and eat up as you watch, orTheare coming towith their reimagined Spread Game Tour, described as an event like no other with “ankle-breaking moves” and “rim-rattling dunks.” The famed exhibition team has been touring 150 cities, impressing audiences along the way with a mix of basketball skills, theater, and comedy. Expect a new premium experience with more interactions, such as meet-and-greets and a #SQUADZONE where fans can experience the show in a more in-depth way.Christmas might be over, but the whole family can still enjoy a performance ofat the. After going digital last year due to COVID-19, the ballet returned to the stage once again with the holiday tale of a young girl swept into a world of magic and adventure by a nutcracker doll come to life. A growing Christmas tree, falling snow, and magic tricks will enhance this show featuring world-class dancers from theCon Alma is the perfect destination in the city if you are a jazz fan. Before the month ends, visitfor the. Led by drummer, this event features some of the city’s most renowned musicians. A percussionist and composer, Heid’s style spans jazz, funk, and classical music, as well as electronic genres. Enjoy some wine as GH3 brings some groove to your heart.Sure, Krampusnacht has passed, but try telling that to the horned hairy devils of, Pittsburgh’s own Krampus band, ready to continue rocking your holiday season with their signature mix of metal and punk songs and Christmas carol lyrics. Fans of the annual Krampusnacht celebrations in Downtown’s Market Square will recognize Sleigher as the event’s house band. Now, they can check out their festive tunes at. All patrons must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.