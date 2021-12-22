The top events in Pittsburgh for Dec. 23-29

Thu., Dec. 23
EXHIBIT • IRL
Celebrate the Diamond Anniversary of the Carnegie Trees with BEDAZZLED at the Carnegie Museum of Art. This annual installation, organized every year by the Women’s Committee of CMOA, transforms the Hall of Architecture into a winter wonderland with five Fraser Fir trees adorned with lights and handmade ornaments. The installation has occurred since 1961 and signifies the start of the holiday season at the museum. This year will be the 60th anniversary of the installation, so don’t miss it. Continues through Mon., Jan. 10, 2022. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $11.95-19.95. cmoa.org
COMEDY • IRL
Spend Christmas Eve Eve with Pittsburgh-born comedian Joe Kwaczala at the Arcade Comedy Theater. Kwaczala, known for his Comedy Central special and his sketch special 31 Videos in One Day, will perform stand-up during this one-night-only headlining show with Danny Palumbo. The all-ages event will be hosted by Tyler Ray Kendrick. Proof of full vaccination will be required to attend the show. 8 p.m. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $20-25. arcadecomedytheater.com/events
Fri., Dec. 24
EVENT • IRL
It’s Christmas Eve, and you know what that means — time for lasers! Light up the holidays in an entirely different way with the Laser Holiday Magic show at Carnegie Science Center. The family-friendly show pairs seasonal song favorites with brightly colored lasers, creating a sight-and-sound spectacle spread across the Buhl Planetarium dome. Let the bright colors and music wash over you, or sing along. 1:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 2, 2022. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $2-8. carnegiesciencecenter.org/liveshows/laser-shows
EVENT • IRL
Celebrate the holiday season with Christmas Eve at 40 North. Pittsburgh jazz staple Harry Cardillo will be providing the soundtrack to this delicious evening. There will be a buffet-style menu that includes beet and yogurt, smoked trout, and lump crab salad with flatbread, lettuce, and cucumbers; relish and cheese trays; pierogies with dill creme fraiche; a “roast beast” carving station; and a classic Pittsburgh cookie table. 4:30-7:30 p.m. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. $45. 40northpgh.com
Sat., Dec. 25
FILM • IRL
An annual tradition returns when Row House Cinema presents its latest Chinese Food at the Movies event. The single-screen theater invites film lovers to come out for a day of screenings and food provided by Lawrenceville restaurant Zen Asian Bistro. Order at the theater and eat up as you watch The Muppet Christmas Carol, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, It’s a Wonderful Life, or Die Hard. Showtimes vary. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $9. Food sold separately. rowhousecinema.com
Sun., Dec. 26
SPORTS • IRL
The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to PPG Paints Arena with their reimagined Spread Game Tour, described as an event like no other with “ankle-breaking moves” and “rim-rattling dunks.” The famed exhibition team has been touring 150 cities, impressing audiences along the way with a mix of basketball skills, theater, and comedy. Expect a new premium experience with more interactions, such as meet-and-greets and a #SQUADZONE where fans can experience the show in a more in-depth way. 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. 1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $24-181. ppgpaintsarena.com
Mon., Dec. 27
DANCE • IRL
Christmas might be over, but the whole family can still enjoy a performance of The Nutcracker at the Benedum Center. After going digital last year due to COVID-19, the ballet returned to the stage once again with the holiday tale of a young girl swept into a world of magic and adventure by a nutcracker doll come to life. A growing Christmas tree, falling snow, and magic tricks will enhance this show featuring world-class dancers from the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre. 7 p.m. Continues through Wed., Dec. 29. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $29-114. pbt.org
Tue., Dec. 28
MUSIC • IRL
Con Alma is the perfect destination in the city if you are a jazz fan. Before the month ends, visit Con Alma Downtown for the GH3 Jam Session. Led by drummer George Heid III, this event features some of the city’s most renowned musicians. A percussionist and composer, Heid’s style spans jazz, funk, and classical music, as well as electronic genres. Enjoy some wine as GH3 brings some groove to your heart. 6-10 p.m. 613 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. comalmapgh.com
Wed., Dec. 29
MUSIC • IRL
Sure, Krampusnacht has passed, but try telling that to the horned hairy devils of Sleigher, Pittsburgh’s own Krampus band, ready to continue rocking your holiday season with their signature mix of metal and punk songs and Christmas carol lyrics. Fans of the annual Krampusnacht celebrations in Downtown’s Market Square will recognize Sleigher as the event’s house band. Now, they can check out their festive tunes at Club Cafe. All patrons must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. 8 p.m. 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. $10. clubcafelive.com