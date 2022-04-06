The top events in Pittsburgh for April 7-13

Thu., April 7
LIT • HYBRID
Two authors will come together at the Carnegie Library Lecture Hall to discuss a fascinating local artist during the latest Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures event. Maxwell King and Louise Lippincott will give some perspective on American Workman, a book about self-taught painter John Kane, who broke into the art world after a life working various blue-collar jobs, including as a steelworker and coal miner. Before his death in 1934, Kane produced a body of work depicting Pittsburgh’s industrial landscape. Learn more about Kane during an event co-presented by the Carnegie Museum of Art, and led by Sylvia Rohr, director and curator of the University of Pittsburgh’s University Art Gallery. 6 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org
MAGIC • IRL
Join Liberty Magic in welcoming The Evasons for their show, Second Sight. Tessa and Jeff Evason, who have been performing together for decades, are described as “one of the few married couples in history who have mastered the art of two-person telepathy.” The couple has performed on TV, at parties and events, and on cruise ships, and are now bringing their special ability to Pittsburgh audiences. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 24. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org
Fri., April 8
FEST • IRL
If you’re a pop culture nerd looking for a nostalgic good time, Steel City Con at Monroeville Convention Center is the event for you. The convention will feature a long list of celebrities from some of fandom’s favorite TV shows and movies spanning horror, sci-fi, and comedy. This year’s guests include comedy star Chevy Chase, Christopher Lloyd of Back to the Future, Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci, Robert Englund of Nightmare on Elm Street, and many others. There will also be Q&A panels, costume contests, vendors, and more. Continues through Sun., April 10. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $30-60. Free for children 10 and under with adult paid permission (maximum of two kids per adult). steelcitycon.com
MUSIC • IRL
The Looney Tunes come to life when the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Bugs Bunny at the Symphony at Heinz Hall. Hear music from the famed, long-running Warner Bros. animated series, all while various iconic episodes play on the big screen. The orchestra will provide live scores for “What’s Opera, Doc?,” “The Rabbit of Seville,” and many others, as well as five brand new animated shorts. Bring the whole family to what PSO promises to be an “enormously fun blend of classical music and classic animation.” 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 10. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $22-99. pittsburghsymphony.org
Sat., April 9
ART • IRL
Enter The Magical World of Roman Golla, a new exhibition at The Irma Freeman Center for Imagination. The exhibit showcases paintings and drawings by late artist Roman Golla, his work described as recalling “memories, myths, and imagings with a folkloric simplicity and sense of wonder.” Born in the mountains of southern Poland in 1917, Golla would later be captured by the Nazis during World War II and confined to a forced labor camp in occupied France. After being liberated in 1945, he emigrated to Chicago, where he began painting at 47 years old. Largely unrecognized, his art was later discovered by historian and collector Robert Nowalk, who serves as the show’s guest curator. Continues through May 6. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. irmafreeman.org
Sun., April 10
EVENT • IRL
Fans of game shows like The Price is Right and Double Dare should head to The Oaks Theater for The Weirdly O'Mazing Gameshow. Created by Pittsburghers Weird Eric, a magician and balloon artist, and O’Ryan the O’Mazing, a clown and juggler, the show offers interactive, family-friendly entertainment, inviting guests to answer trivia questions about their favorite subjects, complete physical challenges, and win prizes in front of a live audience. 2-3:30 p.m. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $10-12. theoakstheater.com
Mon., April 11
ART • IRL
The Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse will present its fifth Artist in Residence gallery show, featuring handmade quilts by Ada S. Cyrus. The nonprofit art supply shop says that Cyrus’ quilts “utilize scrap fabric, a nod to the Center’s mission of inspiring creativity, conservation, and community engagement through reuse.” Cyrus, who specializes in scrap fabric patchwork quilting, learned her craft after moving to Wilkinsburg in 1978, and has since created over 150 quilts. See some of her creations this April. Continues through Fri., April 22. 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. Free. pccr.org
Tue., April 12
MUSIC • HYBRID
The Pittsburgh Opera and City of Asylum will partner for a night of Spanish-language music, poetry, and culture. The opera’s Resident Artists will perform several Spanish-language works, including folk songs, children's songs, satirical comedies, and more. The music of the night is inspired by poet Federico Garcia Lorca, whose work will be read during the event. All attendees and staff are required to be fully vaccinated to attend, and the event will be online as well for those who can’t attend in person. 7-8:30 p.m. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. cityofasylum.org
Wed., April 13
STAGE • IRL
Board Agatha Christie’s classic mystery story Murder on the Orient Express during a new Pittsburgh Public Theater production at the O'Reilly Theater. The play follows Detective Hercule Poirot, who, while traveling, must put his investigation skills to work after a businessman turns up murdered on the world’s most luxurious train. As every passenger becomes a suspect, he begins to see that the case is more complicated than he thought. Featuring Martin Giles as Poirot, this adaptation promises to be a must-see performance. 8 p.m. Continues through May 1. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $32-80. ppt.org
FASHION • IRL
See local artists working in sustainable clothing when Pittsburgh Earth Day presents the Ecolution Fashion Gala at the Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland. Now in its sixth year, the event will feature a number of designers working under the theme “Earth Matters Now: For the World We Dream Of & The World We Have Now.” Included are pieces by Knotzland x Temper & Grit, Kat Belskey, Cheryl Capazzuti, KING RELD, and many others. Guests can also expect live dance performances, music, and an appearance by drag queen Miss Thea Trix as “Mother Earth.” 8-10 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $45-60. pittsburghearthday.org/ecolution