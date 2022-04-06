The top events in Pittsburgh for April 7-13

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Earth Day Ecolution Fashion Show

Thu., April 7



Fri., April 8



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of The Irma Freeman Center for Imagination The Magical World of Roman Golla at The Irma Freeman Center for Imagination

Sat., April 9



Sun., April 10



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse Quilts by Ada S. Cyrus at the Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse

Mon., April 11



Tue., April 12



Wed., April 13



Two authors will come together at theto discuss a fascinating local artist during the latestevent.andwill give some perspective on, a book about self-taught painter John Kane, who broke into the art world after a life working various blue-collar jobs, including as a steelworker and coal miner. Before his death in 1934, Kane produced a body of work depicting Pittsburgh’s industrial landscape. Learn more about Kane during an event co-presented by the Carnegie Museum of Art, and led by Sylvia Rohr, director and curator of the University of Pittsburgh’s University Art Gallery.Joinin welcomingfor their show,. Tessa and Jeff Evason, who have been performing together for decades, are described as “one of the few married couples in history who have mastered the art of two-person telepathy.” The couple has performed on TV, at parties and events, and on cruise ships, and are now bringing their special ability to Pittsburgh audiences.If you’re a pop culture nerd looking for a nostalgic good time,atis the event for you. The convention will feature a long list of celebrities from some of fandom’s favorite TV shows and movies spanning horror, sci-fi, and comedy. This year’s guests include comedy star Chevy Chase, Christopher Lloyd ofstar Christina Ricci, Robert Englund of, and many others. There will also be Q&A panels, costume contests, vendors, and more.The Looney Tunes come to life when thepresentsat. Hear music from the famed, long-running Warner Bros. animated series, all while various iconic episodes play on the big screen. The orchestra will provide live scores for “What’s Opera, Doc?,” “The Rabbit of Seville,” and many others, as well as five brand new animated shorts. Bring the whole family to what PSO promises to be an “enormously fun blend of classical music and classic animation.”Enter, a new exhibition at. The exhibit showcases paintings and drawings by late artist Roman Golla, his work described as recalling “memories, myths, and imagings with a folkloric simplicity and sense of wonder.” Born in the mountains of southern Poland in 1917, Golla would later be captured by the Nazis during World War II and confined to a forced labor camp in occupied France. After being liberated in 1945, he emigrated to Chicago, where he began painting at 47 years old. Largely unrecognized, his art was later discovered by historian and collector Robert Nowalk, who serves as the show’s guest curator.Fans of game shows likeandshould head tofor. Created by Pittsburghers, a magician and balloon artist, and, a clown and juggler, the show offers interactive, family-friendly entertainment, inviting guests to answer trivia questions about their favorite subjects, complete physical challenges, and win prizes in front of a live audience.Thewill present its fifth Artist in Residence gallery show, featuring handmade quilts by. The nonprofit art supply shop says that Cyrus’ quilts “utilize scrap fabric, a nod to the Center’s mission of inspiring creativity, conservation, and community engagement through reuse.” Cyrus, who specializes in scrap fabric patchwork quilting, learned her craft after moving to Wilkinsburg in 1978, and has since created over 150 quilts. See some of her creations this April.Theandwill partner for a night of Spanish-language music, poetry, and culture. The opera’s Resident Artists will perform several Spanish-language works, including folk songs, children's songs, satirical comedies, and more. The music of the night is inspired by poet Federico Garcia Lorca, whose work will be read during the event. All attendees and staff are required to be fully vaccinated to attend, and the event will be online as well for those who can’t attend in person.Board’s classic mystery storyduring a newproduction at the. The play follows Detective Hercule Poirot, who, while traveling, must put his investigation skills to work after a businessman turns up murdered on the world’s most luxurious train. As every passenger becomes a suspect, he begins to see that the case is more complicated than he thought. Featuring Martin Giles as Poirot, this adaptation promises to be a must-see performance.See local artists working in sustainable clothing whenpresents theat the. Now in its sixth year, the event will feature a number of designers working under the theme “Earth Matters Now: For the World We Dream Of & The World We Have Now.” Included are pieces by Knotzland x Temper & Grit, Kat Belskey, Cheryl Capazzuti, KING RELD, and many others. Guests can also expect live dance performances, music, and an appearance by drag queen Miss Thea Trix as “Mother Earth.”