 The top events in Pittsburgh for April 7-13 | This Week's Top Events | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

The top events in Pittsburgh for April 7-13

This week’s must-see arts and cultural productions

By

click to enlarge Ecolution Fashion Show - PHOTO: COURTESY OF PITTSBURGH EARTH DAY
Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Earth Day
Ecolution Fashion Show

Thu., April 7

LIT • HYBRID
 Two authors will come together at the Carnegie Library Lecture Hall to discuss a fascinating local artist during the latest Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures event. Maxwell King and Louise Lippincott will give some perspective on American Workman, a book about self-taught painter John Kane, who broke into the art world after a life working various blue-collar jobs, including as a steelworker and coal miner. Before his death in 1934, Kane produced a body of work depicting Pittsburgh’s industrial landscape. Learn more about Kane during an event co-presented by the Carnegie Museum of Art, and led by Sylvia Rohr, director and curator of the University of Pittsburgh’s University Art Gallery. 6 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org

MAGIC • IRL
 Join Liberty Magic in welcoming The Evasons for their show, Second Sight. Tessa and Jeff Evason, who have been performing together for decades, are described as “one of the few married couples in history who have mastered the art of two-person telepathy.” The couple has performed on TV, at parties and events, and on cruise ships, and are now bringing their special ability to Pittsburgh audiences. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 24. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org

Fri., April 8

FEST • IRL
 If you’re a pop culture nerd looking for a nostalgic good time, Steel City Con at Monroeville Convention Center is the event for you. The convention will feature a long list of celebrities from some of fandom’s favorite TV shows and movies spanning horror, sci-fi, and comedy. This year’s guests include comedy star Chevy Chase, Christopher Lloyd of Back to the Future, Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci, Robert Englund of Nightmare on Elm Street, and many others. There will also be Q&A panels, costume contests, vendors, and more. Continues through Sun., April 10. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $30-60. Free for children 10 and under with adult paid permission (maximum of two kids per adult). steelcitycon.com


MUSIC • IRL
 The Looney Tunes come to life when the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Bugs Bunny at the Symphony at Heinz Hall. Hear music from the famed, long-running Warner Bros. animated series, all while various iconic episodes play on the big screen. The orchestra will provide live scores for “What’s Opera, Doc?,” “The Rabbit of Seville,” and many others, as well as five brand new animated shorts. Bring the whole family to what PSO promises to be an “enormously fun blend of classical music and classic animation.” 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 10. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $22-99. pittsburghsymphony.org

click to enlarge The Magical World of Roman Golla at The Irma Freeman Center for Imagination - PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE IRMA FREEMAN CENTER FOR IMAGINATION
Photo: Courtesy of The Irma Freeman Center for Imagination
The Magical World of Roman Golla at The Irma Freeman Center for Imagination

Sat., April 9

ART • IRL
 Enter The Magical World of Roman Golla, a new exhibition at The Irma Freeman Center for Imagination. The exhibit showcases paintings and drawings by late artist Roman Golla, his work described as recalling “memories, myths, and imagings with a folkloric simplicity and sense of wonder.” Born in the mountains of southern Poland in 1917, Golla would later be captured by the Nazis during World War II and confined to a forced labor camp in occupied France. After being liberated in 1945, he emigrated to Chicago, where he began painting at 47 years old. Largely unrecognized, his art was later discovered by historian and collector Robert Nowalk, who serves as the show’s guest curator. Continues through May 6. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. irmafreeman.org

Sun., April 10

EVENT • IRL
 Fans of game shows like The Price is Right and Double Dare should head to The Oaks Theater for The Weirdly O'Mazing Gameshow. Created by Pittsburghers Weird Eric, a magician and balloon artist, and O’Ryan the O’Mazing, a clown and juggler, the show offers interactive, family-friendly entertainment, inviting guests to answer trivia questions about their favorite subjects, complete physical challenges, and win prizes in front of a live audience. 2-3:30 p.m. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $10-12. theoakstheater.com

click to enlarge Quilts by Ada S. Cyrus at the Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse - PHOTO: COURTESY OF PITTSBURGH CENTER FOR CREATIVE REUSE
Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse
Quilts by Ada S. Cyrus at the Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse

Mon., April 11

ART • IRL
 The Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse will present its fifth Artist in Residence gallery show, featuring handmade quilts by Ada S. Cyrus. The nonprofit art supply shop says that Cyrus’ quilts “utilize scrap fabric, a nod to the Center’s mission of inspiring creativity, conservation, and community engagement through reuse.” Cyrus, who specializes in scrap fabric patchwork quilting, learned her craft after moving to Wilkinsburg in 1978, and has since created over 150 quilts. See some of her creations this April. Continues through Fri., April 22. 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. Free. pccr.org


Tue., April 12

MUSIC • HYBRID
 The Pittsburgh Opera and City of Asylum will partner for a night of Spanish-language music, poetry, and culture. The opera’s Resident Artists will perform several Spanish-language works, including folk songs, children's songs, satirical comedies, and more. The music of the night is inspired by poet Federico Garcia Lorca, whose work will be read during the event. All attendees and staff are required to be fully vaccinated to attend, and the event will be online as well for those who can’t attend in person. 7-8:30 p.m. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. cityofasylum.org

Wed., April 13

STAGE • IRL
 Board Agatha Christie’s classic mystery story Murder on the Orient Express during a new Pittsburgh Public Theater production at the O'Reilly Theater. The play follows Detective Hercule Poirot, who, while traveling, must put his investigation skills to work after a businessman turns up murdered on the world’s most luxurious train. As every passenger becomes a suspect, he begins to see that the case is more complicated than he thought. Featuring Martin Giles as Poirot, this adaptation promises to be a must-see performance. 8 p.m. Continues through May 1. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $32-80. ppt.org

FASHION • IRL
 See local artists working in sustainable clothing when Pittsburgh Earth Day presents the Ecolution Fashion Gala at the Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland. Now in its sixth year, the event will feature a number of designers working under the theme “Earth Matters Now: For the World We Dream Of & The World We Have Now.” Included are pieces by Knotzland x Temper & Grit, Kat Belskey, Cheryl Capazzuti, KING RELD, and many others. Guests can also expect live dance performances, music, and an appearance by drag queen Miss Thea Trix as “Mother Earth.” 8-10 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $45-60. pittsburghearthday.org/ecolution

Trending

Speaking of...

Now Hiring: Animal rescue receptionist, photojournalist, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Animal rescue receptionist, photojournalist, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Pittsburgh Opera brings Carmen to the stage with iconic melodies, stellar performances

By Pam Smith

Pittsburgh Opera brings Carmen to the stage with iconic melodies, stellar performances

Pittsburgh’s spring concert season is ready to bring back crowds

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh’s spring concert season is ready to bring back crowds

The top events in Pittsburgh for March 24-30

By CP Staff

Here + Now at August Wilson African American Cultural Center
More »

Tags

Latest in This Week's Top Events

The top events in Pittsburgh for March 31-April 6

By CP Staff

The top events in Pittsburgh for March 31-April 6

The top events in Pittsburgh for March 24-30

By CP Staff

Here + Now at August Wilson African American Cultural Center

The top events in Pittsburgh for March 17-23

By CP Staff

Spring Flower Show: Sunshine and Rainbows at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

The top events in Pittsburgh for March 10-16

By CP Staff

Cloud Arbor, part of Constructed Sight Dance Film Festival
More »
More This Week's Top Events »
All Listings »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 6-12, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

The top events in Pittsburgh for March 31-April 6

The top events in Pittsburgh for March 31-April 6

By CP Staff

Spring Flower Show: Sunshine and Rainbows at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

The top events in Pittsburgh for March 17-23

By CP Staff

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation